The Best Way to Keep Employees Engaged with Hybrid Working and Working From Home

A hybrid working model allows employees to efficiently perform their duties remotely (often, from home) as well as in the office.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, companies were under intense pressure to find new ways to maintain productivity. Employees working from home on a more frequent basis presents many challenges for employers, such as how to help employees collaborate outside of the office, ensuring they maintain productivity and making sure they have all the equipment they need to work at full capacity.

Why are more companies adopting hybrid working?

There are many benefits of hybrid working for both employers and employers. For example, companies can downscale office space because they need to accommodate less people on a full-time basis. Employees save money on travel costs and gain time that would otherwise be spent commuting, which is great for employee wellbeing.

If implemented correctly, hybrid working can improve productivity and boost employee engagement. This is because a hybrid working model provides flexibility and empowers people to work in ways that suit them. Teams can come together in the office for collaborative projects and work from home on tasks that require more individual focus.

Collaboration is generally easier with face-to-face interaction. While Google Meet and Zoom have allowed staff to communicate with their co-workers, it can be difficult to get the same results with virtual meetings. Employees working remotely have had to find ways to adapt to change and companies have sought after ways to maintain the camaraderie that’s often found in an office environment. It really all comes down to problem solving, so by implementing a hybrid working ‘style’, everyone has the opportunity to benefit from the best of both worlds.

What challenges does hybrid working present for employers when it comes to managing employees and engagement levels?

Employee engagement suffers when people are unaware of what is going on within their own teams and the wider company. People need opportunities to communicate with their colleagues. Companies must find ways to help their staff build relationships whether in the office or working from home. Closing communication gaps might be difficult when many companies are leaning towards permanent remote work, so hybrid working gives them the opportunity to come together at least some of the time.

Organisations who have implemented or are considering a hybrid working model need to make sure their employees are happy with the idea of working from home. WorkBuzz employee engagement software provides employers with the tools to find out what employees think when it comes to factors such as hybrid working. This insight can guide management decisions and make it easier to get the best out of employees – whether they are working from home, on the frontline, or in the office.

To conclude, employees who are engaged are more productive and happier in their working lives. In today’s marketplace, great employees are looking for opportunities with companies they can rely on to look after them. Employers can greatly benefit from honest employee feedback, especially when it comes to implementing hybrid working models.