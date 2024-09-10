Finding snacks that are both delicious and easy to make can be a challenge, especially when you’re always on the move. If you are heading to work, or school, or just need a quick bite, you just need some easy vegan snacks to stay energized without spending too much time in the kitchen.Right?

So we are here with some delicious vegan snacks to make without compromising on your diet. So, let’s get started.

1. Hummus Tortilla Sushi

This vegan snack option is one the most amazing all delicious vegan snacks to make. You need a few minutes to prepare it and it is perfect for picnics, work, or school lunches. So try it out to enjoy the healthiest snack option with a fun-making process.

Ingredients

Tortilla wrap

Hummus (as much or as little as you like)

A handful of baby spinach

A handful of alfalfa sprouts

Instructions

First of all, you need to spread a thin layer of hummus over the tortilla wrap.

Then lay the baby spinach and alfalfa sprouts down the center of the tortilla.

After that, roll the tortilla up tightly, just like you would roll a yoga mat.

Now, slice the rolled tortilla into bite-sized pieces.

It’s ready and now you can enjoy this with your friends or family to enjoy its full taste.

2. Almond Butter Oat Balls

While talking about healthy vegan snacks recipes, this snack option is a must-try recipe for all people. These little energy balls are sweet, and satisfying, and can be made with just a few ingredients.

Ingredients (makes about 3 small balls)

3 tbsp rolled oats

1 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips (check to ensure they are vegan)

5 tbsp almond butter (or your favorite nut butter)

1/2 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

All you need to do is combine all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl.

Then mix everything together using your hands, then form small balls.

Enjoy your delicious and healthy snacks immediately or store them for later.

These Almond Butter Oat Balls are perfect for a quick energy boost during a busy day while maintaining your vegan diet requirements.

3. Crunchy Chickpeas

Crunchy chickpeas are a quick easy vegan snack that’s both healthy and satisfying. This recipe is so easy, it’s practically foolproof. So, we would recommend you to try it too.

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed (you can also use your own cooked chickpeas)

A dash of olive oil

Salt and your choice of spices (e.g., garlic powder, nutritional yeast, cumin, chili powder)

Instructions

First, preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Then drain and rinse the chickpeas, then dry them thoroughly with paper towels. Remove any loose skins.

Now you have to toss the chickpeas in a bowl with olive oil and salt.

Now spread the chickpeas on a baking sheet and bake for about 30 minutes, or until they’re golden and crispy.

For extra crispiness, turn off the oven and leave the chickpeas inside for an additional hour.

Once done, toss the chickpeas in your favorite spices and let them cool completely before storing.

These crunchy chickpeas make for a great snack that you can carry with you anywhere.

Quick Easy Vegan Snacks Options

As we all know maintaining a healthy diet as a vegan is a challenging task especially when you newly start having this diet. Because, at the very start we have more cravings and less motivation to continue diet for longer.Right?

In such situations, we are here with some quick easy vegan snacks options that might be helpful for those who want a healthy snack without making any extra effort in its preparation.

Fruit and Veggie Smoothies

All you need to do is to blend your favorite fruits and veggies with plant-based milk. You can also add a scoop of chia seeds to make it a nutrient-packed snack. This will be a healthy snack option for you.

Oatmeal With Nuts

You can also use almond or coconut milk with some nuts. Or else, you can also take that milk with dark chocolate or fruit for a satisfying snack high in fiber and magnesium. This also offers a full nutritious meal for you.

Guac And Crackers

If you are in the mood for a lighter meal then you can have Guacamole with vegan crackers. This combination is undoubtedly a light meal option full of healthy calories. Don’t worry about its calories count as it is a savory snack rich in healthy fats and fiber.

Edamame With Sea Salt

Another amazing snack option is that you can take edamame with sea salt sprinkled on it. This is a simple, protein-rich snack that’s perfect for any time of day.

Homemade Granola

Homemade granola is also a good meal for those who don’t have much time to prepare their meal. All you need to combine nuts, seeds, oats, dried fruits, and maple syrup for a customizable snack that’s both sweet and healthy.

Bottom Line

These easy vegan snacks are perfect for anyone who needs a quick, healthy bite on the go. We assure you, that with simple ingredients and minimal prep time, you can stay nourished and satisfied no matter where your day takes you.

Try them out and enjoy the convenience of tasty, on-the-go nutrition!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



