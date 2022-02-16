The Best USMLE Step 2 Study Guides Available

Where can I get the most excellent study materials for the USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK) exam? What are the tips for USMLE Step 2 CK Study and Preparation? As USMLE STEP 1 is becoming pass/fail next year, residency program directors will concentrate more on USMLE STEP 2 CK scores when evaluating candidates for interviews. A high score on the USMLE STEP 2 CK will be critical to your prospects of enrolling in residency training in the United States of America.

For Step 2 CK preparation, practice questions and other materials are essential. If possible, look for the best USMLE step 2 practice resources you can get your hands on. So, what resources are available to assist you in achieving success on the Step 2 CK?

USMLE World

When it comes to Step 2 CK practice questions, Uworld maintains the gold standard and is often used by medical students. It is impossible to avoid it. If you read the posts on Student Doctor Network’s message boards, you will see that everyone agrees that UWorld’s Step 2 CK study materials are the gold standard. UWorld plus a review book, according to some students, are all you need to prepare for the top Step 2 CK materials.

Kaplan

Kaplan’s Step 2 CK review course, a well-known question bank, is known as qbank, and it’s also one of the most incredible places to go for USMLE Step 2 preparation. Like with Step 1, one of the primary advantages of Kaplan to UWorld is that they specify where you can find a specific topic or subject among the most widely used study materials.

Practice exams – NBME CMS forms and UWSAs

The National Board of Medical Examiners creates the Clinical Medicine Self-Assessment (NBME). The NBME, a separate organization, also gives the Step 2 CK test. UWorld has prepared two practice examinations called the UWorld Standardized Assessments (UWSA). It is an excellent idea to take all of these practice exams to feel how the Step 2 CK exam will feel. Spend a couple of days working on them and then going through your results. The score may not be constant. Although the material has a low yield, it helps students get familiar with the exam’s rhythm and pattern by providing practice exams.

Anki

The most effective technique to remember knowledge is via spaced repetition. It is almost as if you are being hacked. Use Anki during medical school and include it in Step 2 CK preparation. You may utilize the Anki flashcard decks produced by Reddit users Dorian and DocZay to generate new cards for ideas that are not present in existing decks. For Step 2 CK, several super-decks have all the cards you will need. If you’re new to spaced repetition, take some time to familiarize yourself with Anki’s features and functions.

Step 2 CK OnlineMedEd

One of the best resources for studying for Step 2 CK, OnlineMedEd, covers a lot of high-yield content. There are movies, notes, exercises, and flashcards included. OnlineMedEd’s most significant and highest-yield feature is its lectures and notes.

Learn from your UWorld practice sets while using OnlineMedEd. You should constantly recognize the issues you are struggling with when performing UWorld practice questions, and then go to OnlineMedEd and view the lecture videos for those topics. The video lectures are brief, but they explain challenging medical ideas clearly and concisely.

Lecture videos come with excellent notes. When reviewing lecture notes, we suggest focusing more on the high-value and critical sections of the lecture video and the general medical idea after you have seen the lecture video. This is because watching videos is frequently a passive activity. It is a good idea to take a few minutes at the end of each chapter to re-read and re-state what you have just read to make sure you have retained the knowledge.

NBME

The NBME is the gold standard since they are written exactly like the exam. There are only a certain amount of them available, so make good use of them while you can. To see which questions you missed, you will need to pay an additional $10 for enhanced feedback.