The Best-Paying Online Pokies Available in Australia in 2023

Slot machines have always been popular in Australia, and players from the Land Down Under are famous for looking for the maximum efficiency. Even though most modern online pokies have their RTP values higher than average, the absolutely best-paying titles were released quite a while ago. The good news is that they are still playable at casinos like https://5gringos.com/au/games/slots.

Marching Legions. RTP Value: 98.12%

This list of the best-paying slot machines will go from low to high, and the first title here is Marching Legions by Relax Gaming. It is also the freshest title on the list, as it was released in 2022. Its maximum RTP value might be lower than with some other games we will mention today, but for players who value modern visuals, this game will be the most optimal choice.

The slot has a standard 3×5 grid with up to 243 paylines, granted by its additional features. The maximum winnings multiplier here is x10,000, although this jackpot has a low probability of being hit. The game’s additional features include Stacked Symbols, Wild Symbols, Free Spin Rounds, and others.

Jackpot 6000. RTP Value: 98.86%

In contrast to the previous game, this title by NetEnt does not have any modern additional mechanics built into it. It is a very classic online pokies machine that was released way back in 2014. Its visuals aged rather poorly, so it might not be as pleasant to play Jackpot 6000, if you’re used to playing modern slots. However, if you’re looking for a huge RTP value, it is exactly the game you need.

The machine has a standard 3-reel grid with five paylines. Its symbols include Cherries, Lemon, Grapes, Bell, Star, and Joker. Their payout multipliers range from x20 with Cherries to x6,000 with Jokers. The only additional feature the game offers is called Heads or Tails. It triggers in the end of the round, allowing the player to either double their winnings or lose them.

Book of 99. RTP Value: 99.00%

Book of 99 is the second and the last modern pokie on the list. Similar to the Marching Legions slot, this game was developed by Relax Gaming and released in 2021. The game has a pleasing visual style and a nice soundtrack, making it comfortable for long play sessions.

It has a grid with three rows and five reels, granting the gambler ten paylines for matching the combinations on. The maximum winning multiplier here is rather decent, as it reaches x12,075. The additional feature that makes the Book of 99 slot even more valuable for grinding is the Wild Collection. On the left side of the screen, the progress of the feature will be displayed. With every Wild Symbol landed on the grid, the progress is moved forward. Once a total of 99 Wild Symbols are collected, the player receives ten free spins as a reward.

Ooh Aah Dracula. RTP Value: 99.00%

Barcrest is one of the software providers that are not actively releasing new titles now, but it has not always been the case. Their old game Ooh Aah Dracula is still one of the best-paying slots in the world, making it a nice choice for some gamblers. Just like with several other games on the list, the visuals have not dated very well, so the graphics might look poor compared to modern releases.

Mechanically, it is a rather simple game. The pokie has a 3×5 grid with ten paylines, while its maximum winnings multiplier is only x500. The good news is that it is hit a lot more frequently than the huge multipliers in online pokies on this list. The game was released in 2015, so its additional features are rather basic as well. Nevertheless, the players can enjoy such mechanics as Bonus Mini-Game, Free Spins, and Wild Symbols in the Ooh Aah Dracula slot.