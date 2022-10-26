Whether you’re using your computer set up for work, watching movies, streaming games or seeking out the best live RTP games on the market it stands to reason that you are going to want a set-up that is up to the job. Everyone has different needs from their computer so there is no right or wrong when it comes to the set-up that you should have. However, what you should do is work out your budget and research your options, so that you can be sure the equipment you spend your hard-earned money is the best choice for you. For example, if you’re someone that enjoys iGaming then you’re going to want a monitor that is up to the job – good graphics, crisp images and gameplay showing quickly and smoothly – so what are the best monitors for iGaming?

Alienwear 334 QD-OLED

With a 34” screen size this monitor is ample enough for you to be able to see everything that is going on with your game. It comes with an impressive set of stats including a 3440 x 1440 resolution and weighs just 15.26lbs. Features include super-fast pixel response, genuine HDR capability and great colour and contrast, which hep make it the perfect choice for someone that wants a monitor that keeps up with their iGaming needs.

LG 27GN9520-B

Known as the most responsive 4k monitor, this offering from LG is definitely one to be considered if you’re looking for a gaming monitor. It’s a decent size at 27”, although some would argue that bigger is better when it comes to the need to see gaming graphics. It’s well renowned for its impressive response time which makes it an ideal choice for gamers who like to enjoy a fast-paced game and it has the capability to show amazing bright, vivid colours too!

Dell S2722DGM

Dell are a brand that are well known for offering cost-effective but quality computer equipment and this monitor on offer is no exception. Matching many gaming monitors with a 27” screen size it also has a 2560 x 1440 resolution, more than enough to show modern computer games in all their glory. There are many reasons to buy this monitor but for many, the affordable price tag combined with the fantastic quality contrast it shows in images help to make it the perfect computer monitor choice.

Choosing a Monitor for iGaming

When you start looking into buying a new computer monitor things can start to seem a little confusing, just because there are so many different options on the market. However, this isn’t something that you should get overwhelmed by – instead take your time to read through the many reviews that you can find online on various computer monitors. You’ll even find specific pages and/or YouTube videos that review monitors exclusively for gaming reasons – which gives you a great idea of what these monitors are like and whether they’re going to match your needs before you commit to spending your hard-earned money on buying one.