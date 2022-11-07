The Best Football-Themed Slot Machines in 2022

As the year 2022 passes, it’s time to look ahead at the new football slot machine games that are hitting the market, and what better way than by taking a football-themed spin? Football is the one sport that excites us the most, after all. In Australia alone, rugby is the 2nd most played sport behind cricket. Rugby-themed slot machines are still relatively new to the industry, and the need for a more live-like experience is growing among players.

One trend sweeping football slots throughout Australia is sports pokies. Another reason for increasing demand is that rugby has recently gained popularity while some sports, like horse racing, have declined. Therefore, these casino games are becoming popular sports slots and can be found at many online casinos. Here are some of our favourite football slots in online casinos with no deposit bonus codes Australia 2022!

Super Striker Slot

It’s football season, so it’s time to head to the casino for some football-themed slot machine fun. If you’re looking for a game that combines the thrill of betting on sports like rugby games with the excitement of winning big, then you should try the Super Striker slot from NetEnt. This game has three reels and five paylines and offers players different ways to win every time they spin. Like Microgaming slots, this one features wild and scatter symbols, and the game has a free spins feature and a bonus game.

Football Glory Slot

The Football Glory slot is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line video slot that takes you right onto the pitch. Experience the thrill of scoring the winning goal in the game’s dying seconds. Will you take home the glory? The slot features symbols such as the football, the referee, the stadium and the fans. The wild symbol is the football, which substitutes for all other symbols except the scatter and the bonus symbols. The scatter symbol is the referee, and it triggers the free spins feature. The bonus symbol is the stadium, and it triggers the bonus game.

Football Star Deluxe

This slot game from Microgaming is a 5-reel, 243 ways to win video slot that is based on the game of soccer. The game includes several features designed to keep players entertained, including wild symbols, scatter symbols, a free spins round, and a gamble feature. The wild symbol is football, and the scatter symbol is the referee. The bonus game is triggered when three or more scatter symbols appear on the reels. In the bonus game, the player can choose to either kick the ball or pass the ball.

Football Mania

Experience the thrill of the world’s most popular sport with Football Mania, a 5-reel slot game with many ways to win. With an energetic stadium atmosphere and symbols, including footballs, fans, and trophies, Football Mania reels will keep you entertained for hours with the feel of winning the Champions Cup.

The game also features a free spins bonus round, giving you even more chances to win. The wild symbol can substitute for any other symbol except the scatter, and the scatter can trigger free spins. During free spins, all wins are multiplied by three. So put on your jersey and get ready to score some big wins!

Rugby Star Online Slot

This is a 5-reel, 3-row and 243 ways to win slot game from Microgaming. The game is based on Australian football. It features many of the key elements of rugby games. The reels are set against a backdrop of a rugby pitch, with the game’s logo sitting atop the reels.

The symbols on the reels include rugby balls, players, boots and the game’s logo. The game’s soundtrack is also based around the sport, with the sound of a crowd cheering and a referee blowing a whistle when you hit to create winning combinations.

Conclusion

All in all, the best football slot machines in 2022 offer a great mix of excitement, entertainment, and rewards.

…trying to figure out a slot machine strategy for yourself can be a bit of a puzzler at first.

— Luke Thompson, gamblingnews.com