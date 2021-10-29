The Best Crypto Casinos in 2021

The world of online gambling has been recently given a shot in the arm by cryptocurrencies. While it didn’t exactly need one, the iGaming industry is ever-evolving. It progresses together with new technological advances, and always adds innovative features or services that will improve the experience of players.

One such improvement was the addition of cryptos to the list of payment methods. While a few years ago Bitcoin casinos were a few and far between, things are looking different now. The market is flooded by legal crypto casinos, each of them giving players a unique opportunity to gamble with their hard-earned (or mined) cryptos.

Crypto casinos are the new kid on the block and one that everyone loves. They’re legit, offer plenty of games, and bonuses and promos that standard online casino’s can’t match. To put it simply, they’re the new darling of the iGaming industry, and their popularity will grow.

Why Choose Crypto Gambling Sites?

If you’ve been reading the news lately, you’ve probably seen how big the crypto market has grown. Experts believe that they’ll reshape the future of finance, and considering the price of Bitcoin and other cryptos, they will make some kind of an impact.

It was only a matter of time before cryptos found their way to the iGaming market. Digital technologies and finances go hand in hand with online gambling sites, although jurisdictions remain a problem. The best crypto gambling sites have a license from the government of Curacao and welcome players from all over the world. Crypto casinos have fast deposits and withdrawals as well as bonuses that online casinos can’t come close with.

By joining a crypto casino, you’ll be stepping in the brave new era of finance. Along with it, you’ll have the chance to get your hands on a slew of great offers that will certainly give you more chances to win.

Of course, choosing a Bitcoin or crypto gaming site is not easy these days. There are dozens on offer, and to the untrained eye, they all look the same. The good news is that we’ve made a list of the top-rated crypto gambling sites in 2021 for your convenience. Choose any of them and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by their offer.

Bitcasino.io

If you’re looking at the crème de la crème Bitcoin casinos as you should, Bitcasino.io should pop up first in your search. It’s a premier crypto casino that offers thousands of games and Esports betting as well. A colorful gaming site with plenty of surprises, Bitcasino.io has established itself as the leader in this online gambling niche.

You’ll be glad to know that it’s fully legit with a Curacao license. The number of games is over 2,000 and counting, all powered by the biggest studios. You’ll see names like NetEnt, Spinomenal, Relax Gaming, and Pragmatic Play on the list, promising fun times with the latest and greatest slots.

Table and card games have not been forgotten. They come in RNG and live casino variants and are easy to play on both desktop and mobile devices. Bitcasino’s recently launched Android app has over 2,600 games on offer and is free to install from the Play store.

Stake.com

Stake.com tries to stand out from the crowd with a cool logo design and user-friendly interface. More of a sportsbook than a casino, Stake is known for its sponsorships with Premier League clubs such as Watford FC. Its brand ambassador is UFC star Israel Adesanya, so it’s clear that the casino is trying to leave a good everlasting impression.

Once you get to the game lobby, it’s clear why it’s like that. Stake.com is powered by leading software developers offering loads of slots and casino games you can play with Bitcoin and other cryptos. As Stake puts it, it offers simple sign-up, fast withdrawals, and exclusive VIP benefits for which you must deposit and play.

The casino accepts and prefers crypto, but you can also make deposits via Apple Pay, Google Play, Samsung Pay, and Mastercard. It’s good to have all options at stake in a place where you can stake payments on both casino games and sports.

Cloudbet.com

Cloudbet calls itself the best Bitcoin casino and sports betting site. While that’s a claim that is hard to substantiate, it’s certainly among the best. It offers a simple and fast way to bet with Bitcoin as well as other cryptos include Litecoin, Tether, Ethereum, and more.

There are thousands of slots and casino games on offer as well as bonuses and promos that you can’t get enough of. The casino is very simple to navigate regardless if you’re playing from desktop, laptop, or mobile phone. There’s no dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS, but the casino works perfectly from your phone.

BetOnline.ag

One of the best known Bitcoin sportsbooks in the USA is a complete gambling solution that comes packed with casino games as well. BetOnline is a legit operator with plenty of surprises that is known for its fantastic collection of bonuses and promos. It features industry-leading odds on American football, baseball, and basketball, while also offering hundreds of slots and casino games via its mobile platform.

They’re all provided by the best industry software developers. You’ll find everything you need at BetOnline.ag, and the best part of it all is that it accepts Bitcoin deposits. You’ll even be able to earn cool bonuses for your Bitcoin deposits, boosting your bankroll for all the challenges in the game lobby.

Rocketpot.io

Rocketpot has only been around on the crypto gaming scene for a few years, but it has already made a big splash. The casino has partnered with leading software developers for a massive library that features over 4,000 casino games and counting. It also offers sports betting as a recently introduced feature and gives new players a welcome offer up to 1 BTC.

There’s a 10% daily cashback too, making it one of the most generous crypto casinos around. Regardless if you’re a slot fan or a table or card game player, Rocketpot has something for everyone in store.

The website is easy to navigate on any device, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding what you need. If you’re looking for a Bitcoin casino set to become the next big thing, Rocketpot would be our pick.