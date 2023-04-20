The Best Cities in Europe for Digital Nomads 2023

Although digital nomad groups have become more prevalent during the pandemic, communities have been growing way before the coronavirus took over the world. Nomads like to travel and see the world and work at the same time. After all, why should you give up on working altogether to explore new places?

Europe has been a haven for many digital nomads, and now that restrictions are at their lowest, more and more people are looking for great locations for their journeys. Working from different European cities is easier than ever.

But what cities should you consider as a digital nomad in 2023? Here is a list of the top locations.

1. Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh looks like pure paradise – especially if you love Harry Potter and the aesthetic that surrounds the volumes. In fact, Harry Potter’s author, J.K. Rowling, spent her time in different Edinburgh cafes when she wrote the famous books.

Edinburgh is surrounded by mountains, and the architecture of the buildings has a beauty that is out of this world. There’s a lot to do here, and the place makes perfect for some exploration. Besides, it would be great to work from one of the cafes in the city – whether it’s a clear or rainy day.

Bear in mind that Edinburgh may be a bit pricey, but it’s definitely worth it.

2. Florence, Italy

Let’s be honest – who wouldn’t like a little trip to Italy? The country is rich in culture, and many of its cities can offer experiences that no other place can match. Florence is one of these cities.

The location is popular mainly for its amazing architecture and monuments, and it is known to be the spot where Renaissance art was born. You have the chance to see the third-largest cathedral in the world and admire the stunning architecture that Florence is famous for. On top of that, who wouldn’t like to work in such an artsy place?

3. Lisbon, Portugal

Ready for a summer trip with your digital nomad group? If that’s the case, Lisbon is a dream come true. This is where you can let your creativity flow while you work, and where you can admire some beautiful spots at every corner.

Lisbon is a cozy and beautiful location, and it is known as one of the most creative places in Portugal. And while it’s great as a summer location, you will also enjoy it a lot in winter. Even in December, the city doesn’t really get cold, making it one of the best European places to visit during the winter season.

4. London, England

The U.K. is one of the top destinations for digital nomads. With London being an attraction for people from all over the world, why wouldn’t it also be a wonderful choice for nomads?

London is the meeting place for many industries, and it can be a great opportunity for you – especially if you fancy a delicious tea while you do your work for the day. If you have enough money for it, the city will reward you with great views of Big Ben, as well as the chance to meet people with similar mindsets and interests.

5. Zurich, Switzerland

Chances are that you’ve heard a lot about Switzerland from your digital nomad friends and not only. It’s home to some spectacular landscapes, as well as some great cities.

Zurich is a European city that you should not miss. It’s the largest city in the country, and whether you’re looking for an excellent spot for working on your tasks in a calm environment or for a location with beautiful tourist areas, Zurich can offer both.

The city has many great rivers, recreational areas, mountains, and more, and it also offers views of some magical medieval architecture. Why ignore this chance?

Bear in mind that Zurich may not be the cheapest city out there, so you should prepare a bigger budget for this trip. At the same time, if you are a passionate digital nomad, you will not regret your adventure, regardless of how much you spend.

6. Berlin, Germany

The capital of Germany is an ideal location for any digital nomad who knows what they want. Berlin allows you to start your day in a cozy café, where you can enjoy your favorite tea or coffee while doing your emails.

Then, you can visit the city and admire its beauty, but also learn more about the not-so-bright history that surrounds it.

7. Ljubljana, Slovenia

The Ljubljana experience is hard to match, especially if we think about how calm this place is.

What makes the Slovenian city so unique is the fact that it is 75% surrounded by nature. On top of being a great green area, the location is also affordable, making it an amazing choice for nomads who are traveling on a budget. There’s nothing like a coffee in Ljubljana, especially while you’re working.

8. Belfast, Northern Ireland

Ireland is commonly found on people’s lists lately, and for a good reason: aside from its numerous digital cafes and its delicious food, the place also has some great castles.

Visitors can enjoy working in a digital café while having access to free WiFi. Besides, the Internet speed is truly impressive, so you do not miss deadlines during your work hours. And if you’re a remote worker on a budget, you’re lucky – Belfast is not that expensive, and the cost of living is decent.

The Bottom Line

Europe has no shortage of great cities for digital nomads. Some locations have digital cafes where travelers can do their tasks in peace while enjoying a good coffee. Simultaneously, they offer great landscapes, access to unique tourist places, stunning architecture, interesting history, and rich culture.

London, Belfast, Florence, Lisbon, and Berlin are only a few of the options available for passionate travelers. So, as a digital nomad, you should consider some of these cities.