The Best 5 Payforit Alternatives at Non GamStop Casinos

Unfortunately, non GamStop casinos players cannot use Payforit, as this option is only available to UK casinos players. So if you are planning to play at non GamStop casinos, you should look for excellent Payforit alternatives. In this article, we will learn more about Payforit and its alternatives.

The Essentials in Brief

Non GamStop casinos players cannot use Payforit, but there are good alternatives.

Payforit is a mobile payment method for UK players.

Payment with Payforit is made directly via the mobile phone number.

Payouts cannot be made using this payment method

There are no additional fees for Payforit deposits.

What Is Payforit?

Payforit is a mobile micropayment scheme available to UK users. The payment method is offered by various mobile phone providers in England. The functional principle of Payforit is very simple; small payments can be paid using the phone number. It doesn’t matter whether you are a contract customer or use prepaid credit. In the latter case, of course, there must be sufficient credit for the payment. Payforit can be used by 3, EE, O2 and Vodafone customers.

How to Deposit at Non GamStop Casinos by Payforit?

Anyone who decides to make a Payforit Casino deposit can do so within a few moments. In order to deposit in the non GamStop casino, you first have to log in to the online casino as usual with your access data. Then you open the cash register area, select Payforit as the deposit method and set the desired deposit amount. Now it comes down to whether you want to complete your deposit while logged into the internet via WiFi or mobile data.

If you want to complete the payment process with mobile data, you must first enter your mobile phone number. An automatic identification then takes place and the payment is made. You will then receive an SMS with a summary of the payment details.

For Payforit Casino WiFi deposits, the process is very similar. You also have to enter your phone number here. However, before the authorization is given, you will receive an SMS containing a code that you can use to confirm the payment. As soon as you have done that, the deposit will be available in your online casino player account and you will again receive an SMS with a summary of the payment made.

How to Withdraw Your Profits by Payforit?

Of course, when you play in the online casino, you not only want to deposit quickly and easily, but also want to get your winnings just as easily. Unfortunately, it is far from possible to make withdrawals with all payment methods.

No payouts are possible with Payforit either. So if you use the method to deposit, you will have to use another option to withdraw. Due to the strict withdrawal policies of some non GamStop casinos, you may have to use an additional payment method before withdrawing.

However, it is common for casino payouts for methods without a payout option to be carried out by classic bank transfer. It usually takes a few working days, but it is uncomplicated and safe.

Payforit Fees & Limits

Unfortunately, fees for payments in non GamStop casinos are still an issue that needs attention. While deposits can be made free of charge using most methods, there are still occasional fees associated with using certain options.

For Payforit we can give you the all-clear on this point. There are no fees when you use this payment method for online casino deposit. In rare cases, non GamStop casinos generally charge deposit fees. Here it is worth taking a look at the payment terms of a provider beforehand or simply asking support directly.

The Payforit Casino Bonus

The more experienced players among you know that some payment methods are excluded from claiming bonus offers at most online casinos. This usually affects the two e-wallets Skrill and NETELLER. However, if you deposit with Payforit in the online casino, you can regularly access the casino’s offers,

A special Payforit Casino bonus, which is awarded for using the payment method, is currently not available in any non GamStop casino. If you are unsure whether the payment method entitles you to take advantage of bonus offers, it is best to ask the online casino’s support for clarification.

The Best Payforit Alternatives at Non GamStop Casinos

As already mentioned, as a player in the UK you cannot access Payforit as a payment method, as it is only offered to users from the UK. However, that’s no reason to get angry. There are plenty of excellent Payforit alternatives available to you in non GamStop casinos. We would like to introduce you to some of the best alternatives in more detail below.

MuchBetter

Like Payforit, MuchBetter is a payment method that is offered specifically for use on smartphones. After a brief registration with this provider, you can deposit at any time with your mobile phone in the online casino. Unlike Payforit, MuchBetter also offers payouts. In connection with the payment service provider’s free debit card, you can also withdraw your MuchBetter Casino payouts as cash from the machine immediately after they arrive in your e-wallet.

NETELLER/Skrill

Although the e-wallets NETELLER and Skrill are not purely mobile payment methods, they are still an excellent alternative to Payforit. After a short registration with one of the providers, you can fill up your wallet using various methods and then use it for instant payments in the online casino not on GamStop. Both e-wallets also enable lightning-fast payouts. A small downer, however, is that fees are charged by the payment service provider for deposits and withdrawals on the e-wallet itself. Payments in the casino, on the other hand, are almost always free of charge.

Credit Card

The credit card is one of the most classic payment methods in non GamStop casinos and is of course also a good alternative to Payforit. Every player knows how credit cards work. A big advantage of this payment method is that it is offered in almost every online casino without exception. In addition, credit card deposits allow you to play for real money without having to pay directly. In principle, you can use a credit card to play on account in the online casino and even receive winnings before you even have to pay your stakes.

Conclusion

Unfortunately, you cannot find an online casino with Payforit in non GamStop casinos, as the payment method is only available at some UK cainos. However, many good alternatives are offered in the offshore casinos. So if you want to deposit quickly, securely and easily with your mobile phone in the online casino, you can use methods such as MuchBetter, Apple Pay or Trustly, which also allow withdrawals and do not require any additional fees.