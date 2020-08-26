The Benefits of SEO for the Construction Industry

Regardless of industry or sector, your business is in, a strong digital presence is a must in 21st-century marketing. The ubiquity of the Internet makes it a gamechanger that levels the playing field for businesses of various sizes. To stay competitive in your industry, you need to leverage the power of the Internet. This is equally important for contractors or companies in the construction industry.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a process of getting your website or online portals to the top of the first page. According to Moz.com, it involves strategies aimed to increase the “quantity and quality of traffic to your website through organic search engine results.” According to Neil Patel, nearly 8 of 10 searchers start their research on Google and the first five results on the search engine get 67% of all clicks.

Now more than ever, building an SEO-friendly website is crucial for construction businesses. Consumer decisions are greatly affected by what they read over the Internet. They use the internet to research, shop, communicate, and decide on various products and services. You want to get your business to where potential consumers are – and SEO can help you achieve this.

SEO proves beneficial for contractors and construction companies. Below are some of its benefits.

Increased visibility and traffic

Obviously, websites that get to the first page get the most visibility and attention. More visible construction companies have better chances of gaining new clients. It’s more like putting your ads on the front page of local newsprint.

Page traffic is also crucial in today’s marketing. The more page visitors you have, the more prospects you reach. This translates to a higher conversion rate.

Establish authority

SEO strategies are basically about adding value to your site. Improving the content, such as blogging, images, infographics, and videos, can help establish your site as a trusted authority. By posting useful and relevant content, like construction tips, articles, and trends, users will consider your site as a reliable source of information. Credibility is a crucial part of the consumer decision-making process.

Alongside improving content, you need to implement SEO techniques lie optimizing each blog, adding internal and external links, targeting your audience, and using call-to-action (CTA.)

Gain customer insight

Understanding your target market is a crucial part of SEO. You implement strategies that give you a deeper insight into their needs. It gives you an idea about the changing needs of consumers and emerging construction trends. By knowing your market, you can offer relevant content and recalibrate services to better serve them.

Likewise, your ability to bring across your message enables consumers to know more about your construction company. This creates a two-way feedback mechanism that proves beneficial to both parties.

Competitive advantage

Back in the days, major construction firms always outperform small companies. This is because traditional marketing strategies tend to be costly and inaccessible to small players. Implementing SEO is a real game-changer as it makes every business equally competitive.

Just like the widely available Internet, SEO is an advertising tactic that every construction company, regardless of size, can implement. Although the main players may already have its SEO tactics, you can roll out your SEO strategy now and keep up with the competition. It gives you a competitive advantage over other companies that rely on conventional marketing.

High conversion rates

Construction SEO targets high-quality keywords. For instance, an online user looking for ‘best kitchen renovation contractors’ will likely avail of your services as he is ready to get someone to complete the job. This results in a higher conversion rate as compared to other outbound marketing tactics.

According to specialists at Miromind, agency which provides SEO for construction companies, recent statistics show that SEO has an impressive close rate of 14.6% which is comparably higher than the 1.7% conversion rate of outbound marketing strategies. A higher conversion rate means more cost-effective ad spending.

Better returns

Consequent to the last item, construction SEO offers a substantial ROI compared to other marketing campaigns, both conventional and traditional strategies. Some might feel that SEO doesn’t have any immediate results. While it’s true that it does not deliver instantaneous returns, implementing SEO provides a long-term impact on your digital marketing.

By striving to put your brand on the first page, you will have better brand recall among consumers. This will eventually lead to more inquiries and quotation requests — and projects. By now you probably know that having more clients is vital in increasing your business bottom line and ensuring success.

Final thoughts

In the age of digital marketing, getting found by your target audience is a necessary step. Advertising and promotion tactics that worked before may not be reliable today. The Internet has changed the way clients look for construction companies. Instead of looking for specific brands or company names, consumers are looking for the exact service that they need.

If your construction firm is stuck with the old methods, chances are you will get left behind. Implementing SEO strategies can help you stand out from the crowded market and be found by your target customer. You need to keep your site on the first page to be among your customer’s choices.

SEO is a long-term investment with gradual but surefire results. It requires serious dedication and continuous improvement to ensure that it is working perfectly for your construction company.

Now that you know how SEO will benefit your construction firm. It’s time to roll out your SEO strategies!