The Benefits of Playing Live Blackjack Online

In its classic form, Blackjack is already enjoyed by so many. But with the boom of the internet in the late 90s, the game found itself taking on a whole new form. As time went on, online versions were no longer enough to satisfy the hungriest of players, leading to the emergence of live online Blackjack.

Join us as we talk you through some of the top benefits of playing the latest version of this classic game, and decide why you should be grabbing a piece of the action!

1. Convenience

One of the main benefits of playing any casino game online is that all gameplay will be on your terms. That includes when you play, where you play, how you play and which variation of the classic game you choose to indulge in. With the live version of Blackjack online at Paddy Power Games, you can enjoy all of the convenient aspects of playing online, but with the added twist of live interaction and gameplay. All the fun of a live-action casino, but without the need to drag yourself down to your local brick-and-mortar establishment. What more could you want?

2. Range of Games

Playing online automatically opens you up to a wider range of gaming options. There are so many games to choose from, and they’re regularly updated at any decent casino site, so you’re bound to find a game that suits your needs perfectly.

Amongst all these live variations of Blackjack, you will find games that cater to all side bets and themes – with many of these being exclusive to online players!

3. Real-life Dealers

The main difference between playing standard online Blackjack, and venturing onto the online live variations, is that your gameplay will be hosted and narrated by a real-life dealer. This will be a professional croupier who has worked in brick-and-mortar casinos and knows their way around the game. The only difference is that they are streamed right into your home!

The dealer will keep track of the game and take your virtual bets, whilst communicating with players via the comment section or live chat platform. This added element of communication is what injects a little more life into playing online, and gives players all the fun of playing at a real-life gaming table, from the comfort of their own home.

4. More Choice

Bringing our previous points together – playing online live Blackjack gives you more choice in your gameplay. You can choose which dealer you play with as they will be presented on the game’s icon.

With such a wide range of different games on offer, there’s plenty more choice involved there too! If you’re looking for a new way to play, then live casino is definitely the way to go! Whether that’s themes, side bets or even the live chat features that are enough to pique your interest – the choice really is yours!

5. Offers and Bonuses

When you choose to play online, you’ll often find that there are far more bonuses and special offers involved, especially if you sign up for a gaming account. Live online games often have a wide range of bonuses on offer, particularly if they’re trying to entice new players. You should always make the most out of this, as welcome bonuses are often the most generous!