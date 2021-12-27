The Advantages Of Software Outsourcing in Vietnam

Vietnam software development outsourcing is increasingly becoming popular. That’s because Vietnam has a high-skilled workforce. Besides, the country has one of the lowest costs for IT projects and software outsourcing services, and an attractive tax incentive regime. This blog post will provide information on why Vietnam is so great for outsourcing your outsourced software projects.

Vietnam is a country that has made tremendous strides in economic development, and Vietnam software outsourcing is now one of the most popular destinations worldwide for software outsourcing. Outsourcing IT projects to Vietnam can effectively keep costs low while still maintaining quality standards. Vietnam’s talented workforce means it’s possible to find skilled employees who are fluent in English. This makes communication easier than it would be if your business partners were located elsewhere. This blog post will explore some ways Vietnam can benefit your company.

Cutting-Edge Technologies

Vietnam software outsourcing is at the forefront of innovation. As one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies, Vietnam is making its mark on a global stage. The country is leading with cutting-edge technologies such as Blockchain that will shape tomorrow’s world today.

In addition to maintaining up-to-date technology like IoT or machine learning; Outsourcing companies in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) offer services for emerging technologies such as blockchains. This is because they have access to local developers who can work efficiently across different platforms. These include native mobile devices apps over web browsers due to their strong technical expertise. Most outsourcing software companies in Vietnam have practical experience working on large-scale projects accessed by millions of people worldwide.

High-Quality Technical Education

Vietnam has a huge amount of skilled software engineers that companies can hire to work with them. Vietnam software outsourcing is turning into an excellent market for the country’s IT professionals, as they rank among some of the finest in the Asia Pacific and even worldwide. In fact, there are so many talented developers from Vietnam working together on projects across Asia. Consequently, you’ll find their quality sparking comparisons between these groups time after time without fail. No matter where someone goes or what kind of project they do, there will still be positive backstories. Most clients give stories of how exceptional Vietnamese talent truly was at solving problems quickly when everyone needed results yesterday.

Reliable And Cost-Effective Services

Vietnam is a country that offers excellent opportunities for offshore software development. The cost of labor there can be up to 90% less than what you would pay in the United States. Their facilities are also very conducive compared with other developing nations like China or India, where outsourcing might become more difficult as costs rise (Top 10 Countries list). As things progress through later stages into maturity mode, it becomes easier since companies know exactly who they need to work out contracts with before anything starts.

English Proficiency

Language can be a huge challenge when it comes to success in the IT industry, but not so much when it comes to Vietnam software development outsourcing. Some countries might resist this idea due to their cultural differences and language barriers. Vietnam doesn’t mind because they’re an English-speaking country that understands international standards like pixel art or Java coding (even if they don’t know what those words mean).

There are many reasons why Vietnam is a good place for offshore software development and custom app development. For one, the country ranks 65th on EF’s English Proficiency Index and 13th in Asia as a whole. This means that even if you have just graduated from college with no work experience or degrees outside of your field. Being proficient at speaking & writing fluently will never be an issue again because everyone speaks perfect English already once you come here. So don’t worry about those pesky communication concerns anymore. With the growing competitive IT industry, Vietnam has positioned itself among the top outsourcing locations in Asia.

Labor Force

Vietnam is a prime example of outsourcing success. The workforce has far lower turnover and much better stability than most other nations involved in onshoring or offshoring software development, with IT-related rates at just 5%. Ho Chi Minh City was recognized as among the top 50 cities for this type of business by CIRA. The city has such low levels coupled with strong labor pools that companies can rely upon when it comes time to make decisions about their own future plans.

The digital landscape in Vietnam is quickly changing, and the country was ranked 9th on a list of top 50 nations worldwide by Tholons Services Globalization Index 2020. This marks an increase from last year when they were at #12. Thus, we’re seeing more tech-savvy individuals than ever before.

Great People & Special Culture

Vietnam is an excellent country for engineers, with its skilled workers and modern technologies. They are highly responsible, punctual people who use great communication skills to innovate within their field of work consistently. They’re also very patient when it comes time for them to deliver on tasks or communicate any issues that may arise during these processes.

Trustful Destination

Vietnam has been one of the more impressive economies in Asia over the past three decades, overcoming an economic crisis to become a middle-income country. The CPV’s leadership and stability helped bring about these successes that many other countries struggle with today.

Vietnam is one of Asia’s most economically successful countries, and it’s not hard to see why. The country has been able to overcome the global financial crisis, grow steadily for three decades now. This is despite wide-scale turmoil across other parts of Asia during this period–and all while maintaining political stability under Communist Party leadership.

Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive location for international investment with its stable economy and growing software development industry. According to data released by Vietnam’s General Statistics Office, GDP increased by 5% in the first half of this year alone. Up from 1.82% last year–to bring them within reach of ADB predictions which predict 6-7%. Alongside these upward trends is resilience through a pandemic leading many companies to turn to Vietnam software development outsourcing. This is because they know that stability will remain constant no matter what happens globally or locally while also having low labor costs making outsourcing more viable than ever before. Despite the high rates internationally due to drastically reducing demand over recent years, these are many factors why there was growth across different sectors.

The Vietnamese government has provided an attractive location for large businesses to outsource work. The country is on the rise, having surpassed other countries in terms of economic growth rates and sophistication within their industries.

Geographical Proximity

When you outsource software, a connection with the team working on your project is essential. If this involves traveling abroad for an offshore development and testing facility, it could be difficult to visit without booking expensive flights or relying solely upon video conferencing services. These occur in platforms like Skype, which may not always work as expected because there are no guarantees about internet connectivity where they’re based. However, now we can fly directly into Ho Chi Minh City from around Europe. Staying within metropolitan regions has never been easier thanks to modern infrastructure. These include airports that allow us safe passage through security scanners before boarding our flight.

With so many people working at once, it’s important to be able to keep track of who did what when. That’s why offshore outsourcing companies are often useful for software development. Its strengths lie in strategic operation and management with 24-hour days that cover different time zones throughout the world.

Quick Economic Recovery With Great Talents

Vietnam has demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of an economic crisis due to COVID-19. With its extensive connection with the global economy, it is even affected by this epidemic. However, it continues on as before while many other developed countries are restricted or working at home for now because they cannot afford treatment costs that exceed their wages.

The country’s growth rate remains high thanks largely to people returning from disability payments (according to 2 World Bank). Though there will always be obstacles like any other developing nation faced between poverty and prosperity, what sets Vietnam apart, especially after the 2020s when you look back upon how bad things were beforehand.

If every firm in the country is forced to reduce its operations, Vietnam has enough capacity to keep business functioning while still meeting consumer demand.

Socio-Economic Stability

Asia-Pacific is known for its many conflicts. In Asia, the common outsourcing locations are frequently affected by insecurity. This includes India’s Kashmir wars with Pakistan or Thailand’s 2006 Thai coup that ousted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from power in just over two years after coming into office at only 36 years old. By contrast, there have been several counties throughout Vietnam where people identify themselves with more than one ethnicity/religion like minority rights such as Vietnamese citizens. This makes up 95% of the total population while 80% do not belong to any specific faith group at all according to Minority Rights.

Final Thoughts