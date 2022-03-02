The 7 Best & Legit Essay Writing Services in 2022

The essay writing industry is a big one. New essay writing services crop up all the time. Some are great, while others are not. When you have an important paper to write, it’s essential that you find a legit essay writing service to help you out. However, with so many services to choose from, it can be difficult to know which one to go with.

In order to help you out, we’ve put together a list of the seven best & legitimate essay writing services in 2022. These are services that have been tried and tested and that come highly recommended by students who have used them. We’ve ranked these services based on the quality of papers, quality of customer service, and cost.

Top 7 Legit Essay Writing Service Providers in 2022

1. PaperHelp: Best Overall

When it comes to quality, PaperHelp is hard to beat. This service offers top-notch papers that are always well-written and properly researched. The customer service is excellent, with 24/7 support. PaperHelp offers writing services in a wide range of subjects, so you’re sure to find the perfect one for your needs. Best of all, PaperHelp is very affordable, making it a great choice for budget-minded students.

Paperhelp offers the best essay writing services overall. Whether you are looking for a college paper writing service, research paper writing service, dissertation writing service, or any other type of writing service, you are sure to find what you need at PaperHelp.

Pros

Excellent quality papers. The papers written by PaperHelp are always of the highest quality. They are properly researched and well-written, ensuring that you will be happy with the final product;

Great customer service. PaperHelp provides excellent customer service, with 24/7 support available. You can easily get in touch with a representative to ask any questions or resolve any issues;

Wide range of services. PaperHelp offers a wide range of writing services, so you can find the perfect one for your needs. They have experts in every subject area, so you can be sure that your paper will be written by an expert;

Affordable prices. PaperHelp is very affordable, making it a great choice for budget-minded students;

Professional writers: PaperHelp providez professional writing assistance as it writes academic papers with specialists who hold advanced degrees.

Cons

Urgent orders can be expensive: If you need a paper written quickly, it may be more expensive than if you order it with more time to spare;

You have to pay extra to get a plagiarism report: If you want a plagiarism report to ensure that your paper is original, you will have to pay an additional fee.

2. EssayPro: Best for College Papers

EssayPro is a legitimate writing service and a perfect place to find professional academic help for your college papers. The site has a team of experienced writers who are experts in various fields of study. In addition, EssayPro offers quality customer service and affordability.

This college essay writing service excels in delivering papers on a tight deadline. They offer to write everything from scratch or modify and correct an existing paper.You can be sure that your essay will be written to your specifications and delivered on time. So, if you’re looking for the best academic help available, EssayPro is the site for you.

Pros

Experienced writers: EssayPro employs a team of experienced writers who are experts in various fields of study. This ensures that your essay will be written to your specifications and delivered on time;

Quality customer service. EssayPro offers quality customer service, which is important when you need help with your essay. The site’s customer service team is available 24/7 to answer any questions you may have;

Affordable prices. EssayPro offers reasonable prices, which is a big plus when you’re on a tight budget;

The site is very intuitive. The ordering process is easy to follow and you can be sure that your essay will be written to your specifications.

Cons

The dashboard takes a while to load;

Finding a professional writer for your task may take more time because you will have to choose it by yourself from dozens of candidates.

3. BBQPapers: Best for Research Papers

When it comes to finding a reliable and affordable essay writing service, BBQPapers is the best option for students who need quality papers for complex assignments. The academic writing company has a team of highly qualified writers who are experts in various academic fields, and they can help you with any type of assignment. In addition, BBQ Papers provides excellent customer service, and the prices are very reasonable. So, if you need high-quality paper written quickly and affordably, BBQPapers is a perfect choice.

Pros

Quality papers. The writers at BBQPapers are experienced and qualified, so they can provide you with high-quality papers that meet all your requirements;

Excellent customer service. The customer service team at BBQPapers is friendly and helpful, and they will always go the extra mile to help you;

60-day money-back guarantee.

Cons.

BBQPapers is quite pricey as it provides professional writing services. It’s probably not for those who’re on a tight budget.

4. ExpertWriting: Quick Turnaround

Meeting deadlines is crucial for your academic success. Deadlines are set for a reason – to ensure that your paper is turned in on time. However, what happens when you can’t meet your deadline? That’s why you need an experienced, reliable, and affordable writing service like ExpertWriting.

The site offers quick turnaround times so you can get your papers done on time without sacrificing quality. ExpertWriting offers a quick turnaround that is unmatched by other essay services. Their quality of papers is consistently high, making them a great choice for businesses that need a reliable writer. In addition, their customer service is excellent, and they offer competitive rates. You can’t go wrong choosing ExpertWriting for your writing needs.

Pros

Competitive rates;

Excellent quality of papers. Writers at ExpertWriting have exceptional writing skills;

Quick turnaround times. You can have your essay written in 3 hours;

Your writer can keep in touch, giving you constant updates;

Good customer service. Support agents are available in live chat, email and over the phone 24/7.

Cons

The prices can get somewhat spicy if you order extra features or are under a tight deadline;

Free plagiarism report is not available, you will have to pay extra if you want an official proof of originality.

5. SpeedyPaper: Good Reputation

If you’re looking for the best essay writing service for college papers, you want one that has a good reputation, one that’s been around for a while and has a lot of satisfied customers. That’s SpeedyPaper. They offer a wide range of services, from essays and research papers to dissertations and thesis proposals.

They have a team of experienced and qualified writers who will work with you to get the best results possible. What’s more, their customer service is excellent. You can always get in touch with them if you have any questions or problems, and they’ll be happy to help.

So, if you’re looking for a quality paper writing service that’s affordable and offers great customer service, SpeedyPaper is the best choice. You can be sure that your order will be handled promptly and professionally, and that you’ll receive a high-quality paper that meets all your requirements. So why not give them a try? You won’t be disappointed.

Pros

Wide range of academic assignments that you can get help with;

Experienced and qualified writers;

Reasonable prices.

Cons

SpeedyPaper support agents can be a little slow to respond at times.

6. 99Papers: Exceptional Customer Support

When it comes to customer service, 99Papers is the best in the business. They are always willing to help and go out of their way to make sure that you are satisfied with your order. In addition, their papers are of the highest quality.

You will not find a better deal anywhere else. Prices are very reasonable, and you can be sure that you will get what you pay for. Overall, 99Papers scores high in customer support and quality of papers. If you are looking for the best paper writing service, look no further than 99Papers. You will not be disappointed.

Pros

Outstanding customer service. 99Papers is always willing to help and goes out of their way to make sure that you are satisfied with your order;

High-quality papers. You will not find a better deal anywhere else;

Reasonable prices. Prices are very reasonable, and you can be sure that you will get what you pay for.

Cons

Limited range of services. 99Papers only offers academic writing services, so if you are looking for something else, they may not be the right essay writing company for you;

No discounts available. Unfortunately, 99Papers does not offer any discounts to their customers.

7. IvoryResearch. Best UK Essay Writing Service

IvoryResearch is a legit writing service that has been providing quality academic writing services to students since 2005. The company employs only the best-qualified writers who have postgraduate degrees from UK universities. In addition, all IvoryResearch writers are native English speakers with extensive experience in academic writing.

The company offers a wide range of academic writing services, including essays, dissertations, theses, research papers, and coursework. In addition, IvoryResearch also offers proofreading and editing services. Customer service is a top priority at IvoryResearch. The company has a team of customer service representatives who are available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns that customers may have.

Pros

IvoryResearch employs only the best-qualified writers who have postgraduate degrees from UK universities.

All IvoryResearch writers are with extensive experience in academic writing.

The company offers a wide range of academic writing services, including essays, dissertations, theses, research papers, and coursework.

Customer service is a top priority at IvoryResearch. The company has a team of customer service representatives who are available 24/7 to answer any questions or concerns that customers may have.

Cons

None identified.

Top Essay Writing Services: FAQ

What makes a good essay writing service, and how can it help you? Why are these types of services so popular, and are they safe or legal? Is it worth it to spend your money? How much does it cost to hire the best essay writer? These questions will be answered below.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

Sometimes you may not be pleased with the quality or content of your paper. In this case, you can ask for a revision. The writer will revise the paper according to your comments and suggestions. If you are not satisfied with your paper, the professional essay writers will work with you to make sure you are happy with the final product. The companies offer a number of revisions to help you get the paper you want. If you are still not satisfied, most sites will refund your money. They want to make sure that you are happy with your order, and they will do whatever they can to make sure that happens.

So, if you are not happy with your paper, don’t hesitate to ask for revisions or a refund. The legit writing services want you to be satisfied with your purchase, and they will work hard to make sure that happens.

Can I trust your essay writing service reviews?

Our aim is to provide unbiased and honest reviews about the most professional essay writing services available online. These businesses are one of the oldest in their field, and they aim to lessen a part of any student’s workload. These companies employ professional writers and freelance academics, resulting in high-quality essays that are above their competition.

How far in advance do I need to order my essay?

Most college paper writing services require that you order at least a few days in advance. This will give the essay writer enough time to complete the assignment and make any revisions you may request. Ordering your paper early is beneficial because you will have time to make any changes you want and you will be less likely to receive a paper that is not up to your standards.

So, when ordering a paper, be sure to allow enough time for the writer to complete the assignment and for revisions, if necessary. You don’t want to end up with a paper that is not up to your standards.

If you are in a hurry, some companies can provide a paper within a day or two, but it will cost more. The faster you need the paper, the more it will cost. So, if you are in a hurry, be prepared to pay a little more for the paper. Also, be sure to contact the company ahead of time to see if they can accommodate your timeline.

Will my essay be written by a native English speaker?

Most of the top-rated essay writing services employ native speakers of English. This ensures that the paper will be written in proper English and that it will be of the highest quality. If you are not a native English speaker, you may want to consider ordering your paper from a company that employs professionals.

Essay writing companies have a rigorous hiring process that includes testing the writer’s English skills. This ensures that you will receive a paper that is error-free and properly written.

Is it safe and confidential to use essay writing services online?

Yes, buying essays online is confidential and safe. The companies that provide these services use secure payment methods and protect your personal information. They want to make sure that your experience with their company is a positive one. So, you can be assured that your personal information will not be shared with anyone and your payments will be secure.

When choosing a company to write your paper, be sure to research their security measures and payment options. This will help ensure that your experience with the company is safe and confidential.

Your identity will not be shared with anyone so you can buy essays online without worry.

Are essay writing services legit?

Yes, essay writing services are legit. The companies that provide these services are licensed and registered with the appropriate authorities. They have a team of qualified writers who are experienced in writing academic papers. So, you can be assured that the paper you receive will be of high quality and will meet all of your requirements.

When choosing a company to write your paper, be sure to research their licensing and registration. This will help ensure that the company is legitimate and that you are working with a trusted essay writing service. You can also read reviews from previous customers to get an idea of the quality of service they provide. It’s easy to spend your money and get a worthless paper in return, so you should pick an assignment writing service wisely.

What type of paper can I order online?

Most writing companies offer a wide range of services that include academic papers, business papers, and personal statements. So, you can order any type of paper that you need. Be sure to contact the company ahead of time to see if they can accommodate your specific needs.

If you are not sure what type of paper you need, most legit paper writing services offer a free consultation. This will help you determine which type of paper you need and the company can provide you with a list of writers who are qualified to write that type of paper.

When choosing a writing company, be sure to consider the type of papers they offer. This will help ensure that you receive the type of paper that you need.

Conclusion

When choosing a company to write your paper, be sure to consider the quality of their papers, the quality of their customer service, and the cost. You want to work with a company that will provide you with quality papers that meet all of your requirements. You also want a company that has a good reputation and offers affordable prices. So, be sure to do your research before making a decision.

To sum up, the best and legit essay writing sites online are:

You also need to provide clear instructions to the writer to ensure that your paper meets all of your requirements. Request your essay writing service early enough to allow enough time for revisions if needed. If you are in a hurry to meet a deadline, be sure to contact the company and see if they can accommodate your needs. All legal essay writing services reviewed in this article are trustworthy and safe to use.

In case you need further revisions, contact the customer service department to let them know and they will be happy to help.