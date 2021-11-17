The 7 Best Academic Essay Editing & Proof-reading Services Available Online

Many people’s, especially students, lives are intertwined with writing tasks.

If you are someone who can’t do without writing on a regular basis, you must lay much emphasis on the quality of the content of your essay more than punctuation, spelling, and structure.

This strategy has shown to be quite effective. Nevertheless, you can’t fully neglect grammatical problems when writing essays due to the fact that we are bound to make mistakes.

As a result of this, proofreading and editing are important components of essay writing that shouldn’t be overlooked.

We sometimes find it hard to create at least little time for the revisions of the essays written because we are engulfed in the stresses of our daily activities.

Thankfully, there are quite a number of proofreading and editing services that are available online to assist you.

To create a well-writing essay that will fetch you a good grade, you don’t really have to be a skilled or certified writer. When the essay you write has an impact on academics, it is critical to write the content perfectly without any minor mistakes.

We all know that writing is a great activity that allows you to express your thoughts and research findings. Even if you are a skilled writer, slight syntax and grammatical mistakes can have a huge impact on the quality of your work. However, this is where hiring the services of essay proofreaders and editor comes in.

At your level, your lecturer or tutor will surely expect you to write content that is free from grammatical errors.

Both minor and huge errors, on the other hand, can lower your grade. But the good news is, you can employ a professional and certified essay proofreader or editor to help polish your essay to the required standard of your school.

Let’s check out the list of the 7 best essay proofreading and editing services available online.

1. PaperHelp – the best for essay editing

PaperHelp is one of the best and reputable online writing services that offer proofreading and editing service.

Apart from just essay writing, you can also use PaperHelp to select other papers, such as dissertations and other academic papers.

The majority of college and high school students have discovered that PaperHelp has very skilled and competent writers and editors who can produce edited work within 180 minutes.

PaperHelp assists students in eliminating their worries without jeopardizing the editing quality. This essay writing service’s error-free work has the potential to improve your educational score.

Furthermore, this respectable organization employs a staff of ENL proofreaders who ensure that your money is well spent.

As earlier mentioned, PaperHelp is a popular editing and writing business, with a stellar track record on the internet. It has been on the market for almost a decade.

Ever since then, this great writing service has shown to be a high-performing and successful service.

The News Agency and other reputable online businesses recommend the organization as one of the best services that provide top-notch writing and editing.

On the website of PaperHelp, you’ll find a calculator for calculating your price, work samples, and a comprehensive list of materials that they deal with. Furthermore, utilizing their platform may be beneficial to you more than you can ever imagine.

PaperHelp has a fantastic referral scheme in such a way that if the person you referred makes a purchase, you will receive 10% of the total cost.

This platform also offers a loyalty scheme that gets you as much as 15% off your initial purchase and offers discount coupons.

The company handles a variety of educational papers, such as essay writing and also marketing, and website writing.

Generally, the cost of services is reasonable. The ultimate price of the proofreading and editing services of PaperHelp is determined by the level of education, nature of the task, timeframe, and page/word count.

Editing college papers on PaperHelp starts at an affordable price of $7 per page.

This writing service also includes features like a recommended writer section and a plagiarism check/report.

Pros of using PaperHelp

Price from 7$ per page.

This notable writing service provides papers of excellent quality.

They also offer referral and loyalty schemes.

They strictly adhere to deadlines given to them.

They provide reliable guarantees and excellent after-sales service.

VIP services are also available.

2. 99Papers – the best for research paper editing

With a group of professional and certified editors, proofreaders, and even writers, 99Paper is one of the best and trustworthy platforms that provides proofreading and editing services.

This editing platform is not like some online software that modifies your material with any software or tool, all editing is done manually by the editor you hire. Knowing fully well that the perfect result for students is manual editing with a close eye for likely errors.

Students who used this service for polishing their essays praised this essay editing service for its holistic approach to the quality of content. The proofreader you hire will scrutinize every aspect of your essay, from inconsistent formatting to grammatical errors.

Nevertheless, if you want to confirm if your content is plagiarism-free, you must pay an extra fee for the essay’s plagiarism check.

Placing an order on this platform is also simple. To get your papers edited, complete the online form on their website and submit them. After placing your order, there are many essay Editors who will then send their proposal on your project, and you may choose the best one using budget, ranking, the number of orders done, work completion percentage, and client feedback.

If you are undergraduate or postgraduate students who need a reliable essay editing service with the added benefit of getting back your paper as soon as possible, 99Papers is the right place to go.

The variety of services that 99Papers provide will astound you. Their costs, which start at $9, are also fairly reasonable.

Pros of using 99Papers

Editors are available 24/7.

They offer unlimited revision.

Their writing and editing services are not just limited to essays, they also include a research paper, thesis, and some other paper works.

Price calculator is also available.

The cost of their editing services is affordable.

3. EssayPro – Best for dissertation editing

To assist you with essay writing and editing, EssayPro offers a vast group of highly-qualified editors and writers who will give your essay the professional touch it deserves.

This writing and editing service is a reputable business with a positive outcome of over 98 percent. Placing an order on this platform is also simple. To get your papers edited, complete the online form on their website and submit them. After placing your order, there are many essay Editors who will then send their proposal on your project, and you may choose the best one using budget, ranking, the number of orders done, work completion percentage, and client feedback.

On-demand, editors can additionally deliver a free plagiarism report of the essay. When the Editor delivers your document, you can download it and, if needed, request modifications.

EssayPro doesn’t only deal with an essay, they can also help you polish your academic dissertation, lab report, research paper, or thesis.

The writing and editing services rendered by this notable platform handle all high school, university, and postgraduate editing projects.

You also have the option of selecting the best option from the long list of qualified editors.

The essay content receives complete editing from the staff of competent editors. These experts pay close attention to all the details of your project in order to give you the top-notch material you deserve. As a result, you may rely on them for high-quality proofreading and editing services.

The rates of EssayPro start at $11.

Pros of using EssayPro

This wonderful platform offers services for both writing and editing essays.

Their writing and editing services are not just limited to essays, they also include a research paper, thesis, and some other paper works.

Editor selection option is also available.

Their editing service is very affordable.

4. EssayBox – Recommended for personal statement editing

EssayBox has established itself as one of the most reputable and notable proofreading and editing services for essay writing. This essay editing platform guarantees that the corrected document will be free of errors, therefore, giving you the ability to improve your grade in school.

This essay editing service is made up of a certified and experienced editor who will polish the quality of the essay through correct formatting and proofreading. Apart from essays, they can proofread a variety of writings, including thesis, research papers, and term papers.

EssayBox supplies you with all of the necessary assistance you require for your schoolwork.

Most people picked this writing and editing service because they value integrity, decency, dedication, and a high level of respect for all of our clients. Without any iota of doubt, you will receive top-notch paperwork at an affordable price.

Pros of using EssayBox

This notable platform is well-known for assisting a wide range of students with all aspects of writing and editing, including essays, thesis, research work, and so on.

They have a team of reliable proofreaders and editors who will ensure your work is of high-quality

They have a website that is both trustworthy and user-friendly.

1Essay is a reputable company that hires only the best proofreaders/editors and writers to properly handle essay assignments.

When it comes to editing a lengthy academic work, you may count on this amazing platform to help you make your paperwork the best and also up to the required standard laid down by your school.

This editing service was added to the list of top-notch editing services because of its reasonable costs and undeniable editing levels.

Before being allowed to provide necessary services for students and other users, the company’s writers and editors had to complete a rigorous screening process. With this, it is crystal clear that any editor you hire on this platform will surely deliver the best service you are looking forward to.

You can speak directly with the Editor in charge of your order to inform them of your requirements and also to discuss the progress of your order.

Pros of using 1Essay

This platform offers services for both writing and editing essays.

Their writing and editing services are not just limited to essays, they also include a research paper, thesis, and some other paper works.

Editor selection option is also available.

Their editing service is very affordable.

EssayFactory is the best site to have your essays proofread and edited because it is their primary focus.

Nevertheless, the business is capable of handling a wide range of other types of paperwork.

As a result, you can have practically any academic work checked and reviewed, and also certain copywriting, ghostwriting, business writing, or presentations.

EssayFactory offers Premium services as well as the option of selecting an editor based on his or her knowledge and competence.

With a big network of experts, the firm also appears to be a great editing and proofreading company. The exceptional quality of the job is matched by the reasonable rates. Furthermore, they give warranties and adhere to timeframes.

This essay editing service is made up of certified and experienced editors who will polish the quality of the essay through correct formatting and proofreading. Apart from essays, they can proofread a variety of writings, including thesis, research papers, and term papers.

Pros of using EssayFactory

They give warranties and adhere to timeframes.

From €10 per page proofreading.

This essay editing service is made up of certified and experienced editors.

They provide 24/7 customer service.

Their writing and editing services are not just limited to essays, they also include a research paper, thesis, and some other paper works.

Although this is a relatively new editing service, this wouldn’t cause you any embarrassment.

Studdit’s proofreading and editing services are second to none in the world. Personalization is a top priority for the editing service. As a result, you may depend on the support service’s prompt response. They use skilled and certified editors who strictly adhere to your instructions.

Customer service is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As a result, reaching out to them for matters that need to be resolved, even past midnight, is not an issue.

The costs of making an order are reasonable, and you may even become a member of the reward scheme. Customers have mostly favorable things to say about the service. Studdit assures original content and on-time delivery.

The writing and editing services rendered by this notable platform handle all high school, university, and postgraduate editing projects.

Like other platforms, you also have the option of selecting the best option from the long list of qualified editors.

Pros of using Studdit

They provide 24/7 customer service.

Price from 10$ per page editing.

The costs of making an order are reasonable and affordable

This essay editing service is made up of certified and experienced editors.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Proofreading?

Proofreading is the process of going over your manuscript and correcting minor typographical, punctuation, and grammatical errors in order to make it up to the required standard.

Before submitting the final version of your paper for review or publishing, there is a need for you to proofread and edit it either by hiring an online editor who will manually check through your document or do it personally.

Proofreading and editing come after you’ve finished rewriting and handled important aspects like grammar, text, style, tone, citations, and structure. Proofreading, like revising, necessitates a thorough and critical reading and understanding of the text.

Although proofreading and editing are quite time-consuming, it is an important and beneficial task that guarantees your reader is not confused by unintentional errors that might occur during the process of writing.

When it comes to writing and editing, the final process that takes place is proofreading. Prior to actually proofreading, you must have written and modified your content for overall consistency and readability.

Before the final level of proofreading and editing in the publication sector, there are various levels of editing, such as copy editing and line editing that take place.

When modifying your personal content, you will likely mix line editing, which includes a grammar review, with proofreading, which includes mistakes, style, and structuring.

Copy editing vs proofreading

A thorough and careful review of a document is required for both proofreaders and copyeditors. Proofreading and copyediting are frequently confused to be similar, however, they are totally different.

Let’s check out the services that a copyeditor renders

Looks for and rectifies grammatical, spelling, syntactic, and punctuation mistakes.

Verifies digits, capitalization, use of fonts, spelling, and hyphenation for consistency.

Looks for flaws in the continuity.

Looks for factually inaccurate sentences.

Look for any possible legal implications.

As previously explained, proofreading is the act of thoroughly inspecting the content of a document’s final draft after being modified by other editors to ensure that it is free from errors.

Some of the works of a proofreader are that he/she will check for spelling and punctuation mistakes, and also the inappropriate utilization of local English.

Now, let’s check out the main differences between proofreading and copyediting.

Proofreading is the act of checking for misspellings, inappropriate use of punctuation, spelling errors, and absence of continuity in the style of text, such as spacing, capitalization, underscore, fonts size, and so on. Copyediting, on the other hand, is a more thorough task. The task of copyediting includes both proofreading and also text revision so that the flow and organization of your text will be better.

A proofreader checks the coherence, clarity, and layout of the content of the document by reading the copy. As a result, proofreading is primarily concerned with making sure that the copyeditor did not overlook anything. Proofreaders are not in any way to be blamed for the content’s general reliability and accuracy.

Take note that proofreading does not entail changing the format of the paper.

As a result, this task is usually completed after the copyeditor has completed his/her own part.

The copyediting service, on the other hand, guarantees that the original text is correct as regards the standards of grammar and spelling.

Difference between revising and editing

While the terms edit and revise are interchangeably used, they are totally two different terms.

Now, let’s check the difference between revising and editing.

Just the structure of the content of your document is modified during the process of editing. These are simple modifications, and some of them include:

Punctuation. Grammatical rules. Punctuation. Proper spelling. The structure of sentences

During the process of editing, your content will surely remain unchanged; you’re simply correcting problems you committed accidentally or even intentionally while writing it, like misspellings and grammatical errors.

Editing is a normal stuff you can easily hire a professional to do for you so that you will be able to invest your time in other things. Even if you’re a brilliant writer, you’re bound to make minor mistakes.

I know you won’t want a minor error to get your book rejected by the publisher.

You’re modifying the context or the way the reader views, interprets and understands your document as you revise it.

Revising a document can be done by:

Adding extra information. Clarifying previously held beliefs. Adding extra descriptive words to the mix. Removing elements that aren’t relevant. Improving the development of characters. introducing fresh ideas. Improving general comprehension of the concepts offered.

Proofreading marks

Proofreading marks were recently used by proofreaders to indicate the exact place where all errors that need to be checked or corrected are.

The majority of proofreading tasks are now performed via editing tools or word processors, with tools like Microsoft Track Changes or similar functions in other applications.

Symbols or marks were utilized to ensure that people will still be able to read the text after it has been edited and checked by multiple professionals. For instance, if each change were made on the page of the document by writing them out in full words, it would quickly end up being congested and hard to interpret or read. Symbols or marks were used to make the page neat and legible.

Here is a list of some of the proofreading marks:

Free Editing vs Proofreading tools

Proofreading tools are employed by most people to check over a document’s final version. This online tool or software will go over the content, again and again, finding all hidden mistakes.

This implies that it will go over inconsistencies, spelling, punctuation, and general grammar, fixing them all in order to make the work readable as well as the writer’s integrity.

The main reason why most people, especially students make use of proofreading tools is to check through their document automatically and comb through it, looking for any punctuation and grammar issues as well as making sure that the correct type of English (either American or British) is used from the beginning to the end.

Using an editing tool helps to modify and correct the entire paragraphs and sentences so that the writing’s readability and structure will be totally improved and enhanced.

Many editing tools may focus on various disciplines, making them ideally equipped for particular kinds of content.

Although effective editing tools will fix all possible grammatical or punctuation flaws they find, you can’t really rely 100% on them for this because their primary attention will be on keeping to their task, eliminating needless wording, enhancing the writing consistency, and addressing any contradiction in the text.

Proofreading tools catch any mistakes that were missed throughout the process of editing the document.

Knowing fully well that proofreading is simply the process of looking for complex punctuation and grammatical issues to ensure that all things are perfectly done and put in place.

Proofreading is similar to copy editing in several ways.

Before involving the service of a proofreading tool, you need to use the editing tool to first improve the tone, structure, style, and general quality of your document, and then a proofreader or proofreading tool will then come in to discover any hidden mistakes that the editing tool may have overlooked.

Is it legal to get help from Essay Editing & Proofreading Services?

A quick and straightforward answer to this question is simply YES, it is legal to get help from Essay Editing & Proofreading services.

When you hire a professional editor or proofreader to help edit your essay, they will assist you in coming up with new ideas to spice up your work so that it can be up to the standard requirement.

As a result, you shouldn’t be afraid to hire a professional essay editor online to help polish your essay.

It is not against the law for you to hire someone either online or physically to proofread and edit your essay.

It depends on the rules and regulations of your school, but generally, using Essay editing and proofreading service is generally legal. There are some schools that curb their students from getting help due to the fact that they claim that it will affect their level of thinking and academics.

Hiring a professional editor to edit your essay will give you lots of benefits, ranging from getting a good grade to learning from your mistakes. You will also have the opportunity to learn more from the editor or proofreader.

Is it safe to use Proofreading Services?

Yes, it is safe to use proofreading services.

Your document is totally kept confidential and secure, and your rights are protected. You don’t have to bother about your document getting leaked by the Editor or proofreader.

The safety of your document or paper depends on the proofreading and editing service you use. There are lots of services online that claim to provide quality and confidential service, but end up leaking the documents given to them.

The proofreading, editing and paper writing services listed above will never disclose your document to anyone else, and you will be protected by all of the same guarantees and protections that every firm will give.

Once you accept the order, the ownership of the edited document is allocated to you. You are allowed to use the edited document any way you want, whether for publication or academic work.

There are a few issues about using proofreading services, most of which are related to school policies and guidelines rather than editing companies.

Once you will be able to bypass your school rules and regulations then using proofreading services will also be safe.

In Conclusion

It saves time to hire an expert to proofread and edit your work and you can even invest your time in some other things.

It is not uncommon for just a document to consume up to 4 hours to proofread.

Online qualified and skilled proofreaders excel at what they do. They have the necessary credentials and experience needed to make your document up to the required standard.

Collaborating with a diverse range of clients also makes it simpler for proofreaders to determine what a document requires to give it the best touch it needs.

As a result, they are capable of performing work that you may find challenging.

Professional proofreaders are aware of the varied forms of language that various kinds of readers.

As a result, they’ll ensure that your material is produced in the most effective language imaginable.

We’ve given you the list of the 7 best academic essay editing & proofreading services available online, which you can easily utilize to give your document the best touch ever!