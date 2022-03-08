The 6 Best Ghostwriting Services: Professional Companies with Affordable Prices

So, you want to write a book, but you really don’t have the time. This isn’t as uncommon as you might think. If you’re in this situation and you’ve never heard of ghostwriting, then this is a list you’re going to want to pay close attention to. If you have heard of ghostwriting but want to learn more about it, you’ll benefit from this list as well. So, in a nutshell, what is ghostwriting exactly? It’s simply paying a freelancer writer to flesh out your ideas for you in the form of a blog, article, or even a book.

Once the writing is complete, it’s sent back to you for review, and if everything is tip-top, you pay for the order and become the new owner of the fancy piece of creative writing. You can then slap your name on it and publish it as you see fit. As you might imagine, this service doesn’t come cheap, however. Mainly because the ghostwriter isn’t receiving credit and they’ve done the majority of the work, these contracts can carry a hefty price tag.

If you don’t know what you should pay, or have a fear of being ripped off or scammed, please continue reading this list to put your mind at ease and choose the best ghostwriting service from our TOP 6 list.

99Papers offers a large selection of services like poetry writing, essays, case studies, research papers and much more. So, of course, they offer ghostwriting as well! Their website layout is modern but also comes across as a little crowded. Either way, everything you need can be found there and it’s far from a dealbreaker. The company has overall high marks with customers and there is no reason to believe that your experience with them should be anything but satisfactory. Their prices are average, sometimes even being the cheapest option available on the market. There are a bunch of discounts available for their services, making the already low price even more attractive. A general rule of thumb would be about $11 a page (275 words) for standard-level ghostwriting services and about $25 for the same amount at the premium level.

Perhaps one of the nicest features of this company is its deadline money-back guarantee. If the writer fails to deliver before the deadline, they have a clause in the contract stating that the customer shall receive a full refund. It’s nice to see that a company like this truly cares enough about the customer’s hard-earned cash that they worked in a clause like this. They do hold a high delivery rate, making delivery 99% of the time, so clearly delivery is one of their strong suits.

Much like every other entry on this list, the procedure for getting started is quite simple. Once you’ve selected a company to work with, you provide them with the information in regards to your project. They’ll do the work based on your requirements and once they’re finished, it’s all yours to slap your name on and publish how you see fit.

PROS

Low to reasonable prices when compared to similar programs

Have good reviews for delivering on time

Free revision and plagiarism-free guarantee

CONS

Slow customer support

Marketing strategies

Customers seem impressed with the ghostwriting services of 99Papers. Reviews state that they are one of the top ghostwriting services on the internet, and they have fair prices. The customer service can be a little lackluster at times but chances are you may not even need to go that route granted everything goes smoothly with your order, which it oftentimes does. This is a company you shouldn’t have any problem working with and one of the top picks on this list.

EssayBox is another affordable platform that offers a large range of services, including everything from accounting essays to ghostwriting. They are known for having a higher price tag than their competitors, especially when it comes to the standard package. 1 page of 275 words starts at $17, which is a whole $5 higher than 99Papers and most of the companies on this list. The premium paper is around $25, which is average, but the catch here is the complaints regarding the writing quality of their writers. Paying for the premium package doesn’t necessarily seem to make a big difference. It seems to be hit or miss either way. To help lessen the blow of the hefty price, there are several discounts available, but to find them will require a little detective work on your end.

PROS

Free inquiries upon request

Free samples upon request

Generally on time with delivery

CONS

Prices are higher than most of their competitors

Customer support is very weak

Lackluster guarantees make it harder to get your money back if something isn’t right with your order.

The quality of the writers has been called questionable

You’ll spend a bit more with EssayBox but you likely won’t receive a product with any higher quality than similar packages from their competitors. They are a safe and reputable company to deal with, but there are better choices available on the market. Another kicker was the poor customer support combined with the lack of a money-back guarantee for unsatisfactory work.

EssayPRO is one of the more established agencies on this list and they’ve been providing quality work for many years. The standard price for 1 paper from EssayPRO starts around $10.40 and goes to around $14 for the premium page, which is lower than most of their competitors. One category that EssayPRO did stand out in is customer service. This is an excellent trait to have because so many companies who provide this type of service seem to falter with their customer support service. Not only are EssayPRO’s representatives quick to respond, but they are also very helpful with taking care of their client’s problems

PROS

Prices are low, especially for the premium tier

Rarely misses deadlines

Older company with trusted results

CONS

Not as many creative writing options as competitors, but that doesn’t really matter if you’re only looking for a ghostwriting service.

As soon as you log into the page, the chatbot is right on top of you. To make matters worse, the chat interface blocks out part of the website, obscuring the text. Not a dealbreaker as you can just cancel it out, but it is annoying.

EssayPRO is a very solid option for anyone who needs help with their creative writing assignment, in this case, ghostwriting. The company offers a quick deadline with very reasonable prices. Overall, EssayPRO is one of the best options on this list, despite their pushy chatbot. It is worth noting that their prices are generally lower than their competitors, especially for the standard page.

Nothing about this company stands out as particularly great or downright horrible. The service is fair, the prices are average, and the features are for the most part, in line with their competitors. The prices aren’t much lower or higher than their competitors with the standard page starting around $12 and the premium starting around $24.

PROS

Easy to use phone app

Quality appears to be above par

An intuitive loyalty program that allows you to share your discounts with friends and family and vice versa.

CONS

Only offers 3 revisions

Aggressive marketing

Expensive extras and add-ons

PaperHelp is a reputable company that is safe and legit, meaning you shouldn’t have to worry about anything if you choose to give your business to them. However, there are better companies available that provide the same level of work for a dollar or two less, that offer better features. Still a viable option nonetheless.

Studdit is one of the newest platforms on this list but they’re quickly making a name for themselves. They don’t have many transactions under their belts but the ones that they do claim the company is phenomenal to do business with. When it comes down to pricing, you won’t find anything too amazing here. Their rate for a standard page is $12 and the premium is $24, which is average when compared to the rest of the writing companies on this list.

PROS

Money-back and plagiarism-free guarantees

Almost every review is 4 stars or higher

Seamless navigation with the website, order form, and price calculator

CONS

Customers generally complain about the lack of social media links from their site

Newer company doesn’t have much information out about them aside from their published content and customer testimonials.

If you want to try a newer company that has been killing the positive reviews, Studdit would be a great place to take your business.

IvoryResearch is another ghostwriter service that has garnered quite a reputation in the business. Unfortunately, it isn’t a good one. Aside from the dated-looking website, there is no price calculator available meaning you have no idea what to expect to spend until you’re placing the order. Once you do find the price tag, expect it to be about 3 times higher than average.

PROS

Veteran company

CONS

Ridiculously high prices

Bad website layout

Lack of features that literally all their competitors have

IvoryResearch is a legitimate creative writing company that provides a lackluster ghostwriting service. The prices are too high to justify the mediocre quality of work they deliver.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ghostwriting?

Ghostwriting is when someone employs a freelancer to flesh out ideas from an outline or rough draft provided by prior by them. After that, the outline or draft is compiled into whatever form of media the customer is looking for. It could range from a blog post, a play, or even to a full-scale novel. Once the job has been completed, the ghostwriter will send the completed project back to the customer for review. If everything checks out, the customer accepts the delivery and becomes the new owner of a freshly-written piece of creative writing. Once the transaction is finalized, and the customer is in possession of the finished piece, they can then proceed to write their name on it as the creator of the content, and publish it any way they see fit. As long as the content is unique, this is 100% legal.

How does ghostwriting work?

The first thing that the customer needs to do is prepare an outline or draft detailing their project. Once they have this, they are ready to find a ghostwriting service or freelancer writer on platforms like Fiverr or Upwork to help flesh out their idea. After the selected time has passed, and the ghostwriter is finished, the customer receives a delivery that they are now the sole owner of. At this point, they can legally claim that they wrote the piece, as a ghostwriter doesn’t require credit to be given.

How much does ghostwriting cost?

Just like any other type of creative writing service, the price will vary based on a multitude of things. For starters, the company or writer you choose to work with. Most companies range from $10-$13 for a standard double-spaced 275-word page, while premium pages tend to be anywhere from $17-$70. Another variable is the content and requirements that you provide. For example, if you need a simple article that needs to be fleshed out for 5 or 6 pages, it would cost much less than 5 or 6 pages of a more detailed story.

Hip Hop and Rap music ghostwriting

There are many different types of ghostwriting services available and that includes hiring a writer to write songs. Many aspiring hip-hop and rap artists use ghostwriting services to help flesh out their stories into catchy songs. While this is a newer trend that has become increasingly popular with artists who use platforms like Soundcloud or Spotify, it has proven to be rather effective in some cases. It doesn’t matter what genre of music you’re looking for, with a little searching, you can likely find a ghostwriter who would be willing to assist with any prompt.

Essay ghostwriting

Essay ghostwriting is probably the most common form of ghostwriting that is purchased on the internet. One could argue that this is the task that started it all. Generally used by students who don’t have enough time to complete the creative writing task assigned to them or just downright despise fleshing out essays in general. With classes, work, socializing, and trying to have a personal life, researching and fine-tuning an essay could be a very stressful time. Luckily, every reputable company that handles creative writing assignments specializes primarily in essay writing.

Dissertation ghostwriting

Dissertation ghostwriting is yet another service that most reputable creative writing companies provide. These papers tend to be a bit more on the pricer side because of the detailed research that goes into them. With that said, this is still a task performed by ghostwriters, while not as popular as essay or blog writing. If you’re in the market for a dissertation ghostwriter, you would be wise to take the extra time and do your research on the company you want to work with. It would also be a good idea to look for features like free revisions just to make sure that you get exactly what you’re looking for.

What is the cheapest ghostwriting service ?

The cheapest paper writing option will always depend on a few different factors. Are you looking for standard content or premium content? Do you have a discount or coupon code? What kind of content are you looking to have done? These and a few other questions will help figure out what kind of money you’re looking to spend with your project. Companies like 99Papers offer competitive discount codes which could bring your price per page down really low. EssayPro offers the cheapest standard page before discounts at $10 and some change.

Is ghostwriting illegal?

To put it plain and simple, ghostwriting is %100 safe and legal when you work with a professional. There is absolutely no law or restriction stating that it is illegal in any way. But can you get in trouble with ghostwriting? Yes, you can. While it is legal, there are still a few steps that you need to take to play it safe. First, make sure you’re dealing with a legitimate ghostwriting company. Look for guarantees and reliable testimonials to find the best choice. If the content they provide is plagiarized and not unique, you could find yourself in some legal problems. Secondly, it never hurts to research the company you want to work with or run their finished work through a free plagiarism checker of your own afterward. After all, you’ll be the one who has to pay the fine if you publish plagiarized work.

TOP 5 reasons why you should use a ghostwriting service

Reason #01: Quality assurance

Online writing services have a team of professional ghostwriters in various fields. After a rigorous selection process, they are hired and must adhere to quality standards. This process ensures that you get high-quality content every time you order from an online writing service.

Reason #02: Time-saving

Online writing services save you a lot of time. Instead of spending hours brainstorming, researching, and drafting your research paper, you can order it from an online writing service. This way, you can focus on more important things.

Reason #03: Customized content

Online writing services offer customized papers according to your requirements. You can choose the topic, the length, and even the style of the paper. This ensures that you get just what you need without worrying about anything else.

Reason #04: Competitive prices

Ghostwriting services offer competitive prices for their services. You can get high-quality essays at a fraction of the cost compared to hiring a freelance writer.

Reason #05: 24/seven customer support

Ghostwriting companies offer 24/seven customer support. This means that you can get in touch with them anytime, anywhere, and receive help immediately. This is an excellent feature for those who need help at odd hours. Some of these writing services can deliver your paper in just hours.

You absolutely should try one of these ghostwriting services

Getting a college degree is hard, and writing essays, research papers, or term papers can be even more difficult. You might have to skip a class to finish a report for another. You might not know how to organize the information in your paper. You may lack confidence because English isn’t your first language. The best way out of this situation is using online ghostwriting services.

In this day and age, a college student is probably working at least one part-time job, if not more, to make ends meet. Often, a student doesn’t have a choice but to get help from online college writing services. Otherwise, the coursework wouldn’t get finished. That would be a lot of wasted time, energy, and money.

Since you probably don’t live in a cave, you’ve seen so much in the news lately about the burden of student debt. It has a significant effect on your life for many years after graduation.

So you can either feel good about your college education or feel bitter about how much was wasted. Having that degree can do a lot to improve your career prospects. That has a massive impact on what your future will be.

We’ve gone through the process of comparing these seven top-rated ghostwriting services for essays, research papers, and term papers. If you are a college student looking for quality work in less time at an affordable price, check out one of these recommended companies today!

Hopefully, this list has helped to answer any questions you may have had about paying for ghostwriting services online. Maybe it even convinced you to try one. As you may have guessed, there are many choices available on the market, possibly even better ones than what is on this list. And as long as they are a reputable and safe company, you can rest assured that using a ghostwriter is perfectly legal and not a taboo task to partake in. After all, we don’t all have time to write books, but we all have ideas for a few.