The 6 Best Custom Writing Services in 2022

Nowadays, any student can use a custom essay writing service and delegate their assignments to professional writers. However, choosing a dependable custom writing company isn’t as easy as it may seem.

Where are the reliable essay writing sites with five-star reviews? Can they guarantee excellent customer support and cost-effective services? Can they follow strict deadlines? Can they guarantee the quality that will earn you high grades?

We have answered all these questions and reviewed the best custom writing service providers in this article to help you make an informed choice. Without any further ado, let’s dive right into the article.

Choose the Best Custom Writing Service

If you’re looking to get the highest grade, BBQPaper’s research-driven academic content will make your paper stand out. BBQPapers is one of the top essay writing services when it comes to quality. This site is a reliable option for those that desire the best research papers and dissertations online. The only downside of this site is that the prices are above average and are out of the reach of some students.

We see in this outfit an inspired process line of delivery and a high degree of professionalism in their execution. Every writer undergoes a rigorous training process before joining the company, so it’s safe to say that BBQPapers will execute the best delivery on your essay. You can count on their expertise and professionalism at any moment.

Why BBQPapers?

BBQPapers has a pool of the best possible writers in the industry;

Extensive research and individual approach to every order are guaranteed;

You will get an unrivaled client experience from this writing agency;

Plagiarism is out of the question. A free plagiarism report with every order you place. Most competitors charge between $5 and $10 for this.

Before you place your order, you can request free writing samples.

Fast turnaround delivery on every order you place.

This essay writing company has a place in our top 6 because it’s one of the most popular and trustworthy sites among American writing sites. Each writer undergoes the mandatory grammar and writing tests before recruitment. The tests are followed by an online interview. This helps in maintaining the highest quality standards and delivering plagiarism free papers at all times.

Every successful essay writer will be made to undergo a one-month drive under the strict supervision of their professional managers. If you want an essay service that stands out in academic writing, you cannot ignore PaperHelp. They are without a doubt the best essay writing service professionals that deliver exceptional college essays.

Why PaperHelp?

Writers are round pegs in round holes. They all hold either BA, MA, or Ph.D. degrees, 88% of the writers are native speakers.

Online service delivery is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week;

Excellent customer care;

Pocket-friendly rates;

Direct chat with seasoned custom writers. You can easily hire the same writer through their ID.

Are you a college student in search of the best place to buy college papers that stand out? If you want fast results under tight deadlines, you will get plagiarism-free academic papers and good quality through this paper writing service.

One of the reasons this site makes our list of the top writing services is an impressive assembly of professional essay writers. You will get to see the track record of each writer before you hire any of them. There is something for every college student at EssayPro. There is raw quality on every order you place from this academic writing company.

Why EssayPro?

Excellent value for money, free originality report;

The best option for every college student, you can order anything from a custom essay to a speech or presentation;

Using EssayPro is absolutely anonymous;

There is no immediate payment for any order. You will know the price of your service before the start of work;

Unlimited edits;

24-hour delivery service.

Are you on a tight schedule to submit your academic essay? This custom essay writing service can deliver an essay for you in just one hour. Do you want a trusted writing agency that will make your custom written paper stand out? If you value your free time and want the best results, this is the place to be. Every delivery is based on info gotten through credible sources.

Every essay passes through the eagle eyes of their quality editors before they get to their clients. You will get the best quality at a speedy turnaround time, no matter how complex your task may be. The best place to achieve a quick turnaround is GradeMiners.

Why GradeMiners?

GradeMiners helps you meet any deadline (1-hour delivery available);

Confidentiality is guaranteed at all times;

GradeMiners doesn’t tolerate plagiarism. Your essay will come out absolutely original;

15% off your first purchase, loyalty program for regular clients;

In their years, they have demonstrated exceptional quality;

The availability of pocket-friendly rates that are affordable to students;

The quality control measures are excellent.

Are you a student in the UK and want to impress your supervisor with your essay? We have great news for you! The best for UK students is IvoryResearch. This is indeed a factory for essays where you will get the best according to results gotten through our research findings. This writing agency has the reputation of being the leading custom writing and editing service delivery provider in the whole of the UK.

There is an offer of a 25% bonus for each order that clients place on their platform. What we gathered through our research into this writing agency shows that they are reliable.

Why IvoryResearch?

The presence of expert writers and editors in the UK;

All the custom writers are native speakers;

Using IvoryResearch is private and secure;

Great website usability, placing an order is quick and easy.

If we fail to include 99Papers in our list of the best writing services, it will be a great omission on our part. This is an agency that is renowned for its cheap custom writing services that are affordable for all.

Even though it’s relatively cheap, 99Papers remains one of the most reputable custom writing services that take the burden off the shoulders of students. They offer a 15% bonus to every client that makes use of the service delivery on their portal.

One of the attributes of this cheap custom writing service is the flexibility and wide choice of academic papers that people can order on this site. There is the presence of top writers from U.S. and U.K. universities. To sum it up, 99Papers is a company that offers the highest quality at a reduced price.

Why 99Papers?

The cost is low;

Excellent data protection;

Premium features are provided at no cost;

Satisfaction guarantee on all orders, as well as a money-back guarantee;

Easy interface which simplifies the ordering process;

Unlimited revisions for free.

Essay Writing Service FAQs

Is it safe to use a custom writing service?

You could be caught by your supervisor if the process of buying an essay online is not well handled by the professionals. But, if you are with a pro-writing agency, buying an essay online is safe. Our findings show that the best online custom writing services keep the identities of those that place orders through them anonymous. This is the path to safety, as you cannot be caught by any means if your identity is anonymous.

If you want to hide your identity, you must keep your privacy to yourself during the transaction. Third parties will never trace the order to you. Do not reveal your school in public. Take the pain to check on all the references that are provided in the paper and remove any linkage to your school.

You are advised to avoid public networks as well as the internet. You can use VPN technology to conceal your location and keep all your activities private. If you take the precautionary steps stated above, you will succeed in your desire to buy essays online and will never be caught. You will earn high grades through your essay that will push your CGPA up without your intellectual input.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

There are occasions where you might not be happy with the results of your academic paper. This is why it is advised that you put in your request well ahead of time to give way for reviews. The starting point is to make sure you read through the terms of the agreement and ensure that you are covered when things do not go your way.

When results fall short of expected standards, you should feel relaxed and take any of the following steps:

A: Put in a request for revision of the paper. Here, you are expected to tell the writer what you need to revise in the essay. You will get the required amendment if you are with a quality-writing agency.

B: If the first step fails after requesting a revision, you can make a request for a different writer to have the work done on your behalf. Take a look at the profile of the writer and make sure that you are connecting with the right writer.

C: If you do not know how to go about asking for a revision, you can request help through customer care on the site of the academic writing service of your choice. You will get the desired soft landing that will earn you good grades.

How far in advance do I need to order it?

In the first place, there is a deadline for the submission of your essay or thesis. You have to keep the date in mind when you want to put in your order for your paper. It is best to target delivery of the finished essay at least a week ahead of the actual submission.

If you want to be on the safe side, then you should place your order well ahead of time. In order to avoid last-minute delays, take a look at the review section on the agency’s portal before you connect with any of them.

If you are on a tight deadline, there are some academic writing services that can deliver quality within 24 hours. Make sure you are with a paper writing agency that has zero tolerance for delays and mediocrity. You will have to pay extra fees for such express delivery services. You will get results if you are with a credible writing agency.

To be on the safe side and in direct answer to the topic question, it is best to place your order well in advance of the expected submission date. This will give allowance for possible revisions if the need for such arises.

Will my essay be written by a native English speaker?

The language of a writer does not matter in most cases when it comes to custom written papers. Many native speakers are not excellent at writing papers. The success of an academic paper depends on some factors. They are genre, style, disciplinary knowledge, writing experience, and language. As we can see, language is only one factor.

Language is only a small factor in determining the success of any paper. When we put all the factors together, the majority of non-English speakers that are good in genre, style, disciplinary knowledge, and writing experience provide a better output than native English speakers when we put all the factors together.

But, if you want to make sure that your paper is written by a native English speaker, then you must state that in your order. Non-native speakers will be disqualified. That way, you can be sure that your paper will be handled by a native speaker.

There are sites that allow only native English speakers on their beat. If you locate such sites and place your order there, you can be sure that your paper will be handled by a native English speaker. 88% of the academic writers at PaperHelp are native English speakers.

Are essay writing services legit?

There are no laws that prevent online writing agencies from addressing the requirements of clients. It is safe to say that essay writing services are legit. But, there are best practices that must be included in any delivery.

Plagiarism is a serious offense that will never go unpunished. When you contact any of the six writing agencies on our list above, you will get custom-written essays that will not give you issues that call for worry.

There is no law preventing anyone from seeking help to write their essays, provided they are ready to pay for the service that the professionals will charge upon completion of the essay. It is wrong to pay a professional to help in writing the entire essay, research paper, coursework or dissertation paper without the student’s input.

But, you buy the essay as a guide to help you write your own paper, you’re good to go! This can be likened to seeking help from your project supervisor, and it is morally just and right to do that. If essay writing services are used as a writing guide, it is morally legit; otherwise, it is not.

Conclusion

Relevant questions should be asked when you want to choose any of the academic sites. Can they match the writing style of your choice? Do they provide free revisions? Do you have deadlines for each essay?

Are you a student that wants to get the highest grades in your college essay? Do you want something that will make your paper stand out in the midst of the pack? Then you can rely on professional online writing agencies to do a good job.