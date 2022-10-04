The 5 Best & Legit College Essay Writing Services in October 2022

Writing the best essays and college papers to get the best grades is not a walk in the park; considering the amount of work and that goes into the process —you are looking hours and even days of research, writing, organising, and polishing your papers before turning them in. And this is not to mention the ridiculous submission deadline that one must beat. All of these are not the best experiences for most college students in 2022.

Education has evolved a great deal in recent decades and at the heart of the “education revolution” is technology. Think digital education. Digital education has impacted how students learn and get overwhelming workloads done within a short time while juggling between school work (writing college papers and essays) and other activities outside school that is tugging at them in different directions.

Because of the neck-breaking speed at which life is going and the limited time students have to balance academic schedule and with life outside school, a new trend (though not entirely new around the block) that is gaining more popularity is college paper writing service, also known as essay writing service. As you can imagine, college paper writing services are professional writing services that are geared and intended to take the burden of writing academic papers, including college essays, term papers, and a thesis, off scholars’ shoulders. It is worth mentioning that while they are popularly called college essay writing services, they offer a wide range of professional academic papers that caters to high schoolers, college freshman, and those with higher degrees, including PhDs.

Because of the daunting responsibilities that come with academic work, especially writing papers that will score high grades, it is only logical to seek help from specialist writers who have ample experience and resources at their fingertips to help you with high-quality and unplagiarized essays and papers from scratch. If you look up “best essay writing service” on Google, you will be flooded with oceans of results, and unless you know the right college paper writing service to opt for, you could end up hiring an unqualified writing service.

To save you from gimmicks and amateurs feigning to be professionals, we combed the internet scouting for the best essay writing service and college writing services, and we made a list of companies that offer value and maximum customer satisfaction in 2022. They check the boxes for:

Confidentiality;

Plagiarism-free essays/college papers;

Pocket-friendly rates;

Prompt delivery;

100% customer satisfaction.

Here is a rundown of the best essay writing services that have consistently upheld high standards and won the hearts of thousands of scholars worldwide, including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). Rest assured, they will deliver on your needs, and premium quality is guaranteed.

Best Essay Writing Services in 2022 (October TOP 5 List)

1. PaperHelp – The best essay writing service overall. №1 in October 2022.

PaperHelp has been applauded and recognised as the “best essay writing service in 2022.” Since they took over the limelight in 2008, they have helped tens of thousands of students with excellent writing services. Thanks to their team of specialist writers across different subjects, students can go to bed with both eyes closed and guarantee of getting their essays completed on time and within budget.

Why Choose PaperHelp Writing service?

Money back guarantee

Skilled writers

Free plagiarism check

Free revisions

PaperHelp offers a streamlined process and relieves the stress of filling out lengthy forms. All you have to do is choose what service suits your need and choose a convenient payment method available on the website. Once payment is successful, your assignment will be immediately assigned to the best hands, and if by any chance your project didn’t go as planned, you can request a refund — that’s the company’s way of guaranteeing you get nothing short of the best writing service.

The pricing offers at PaperHelp is incredibly pocket-friendly. Starting at $10 you can get your paper done by writers drawn from three categories — basic, advanced, and top writers. While the basic category grants you access to professional and vetted writers and standard writing services at no extra charge, PaperHelp’s advanced writer category offers native English writers who specialize in your field of study. Last but not least, the top writers’ category ensures that only the top-rated writers are assigned to your college papers and essays — and you also get to choose your preferred writer.

To deliver a seamless and memorable experience, PaperHelp writing service offers thoughtful add-on services to provide comprehensive and value-packed services. You can request:

VIP customer service where your order becomes the priority

Plagiarism report

Abstract page

Reference/sources of materials used, including links and documents

Well formatted table of contents/outline

Charts and other infographics to enhance the presentation

But that is not all. You also get a 5% to 10% discount off orders of $500 and $1000, respectively.

Free up your Time and Stay on Top of Your Schedule

PaperHelp prides itself as the best in the business because of its long-standing history of excellence. Because they understand the writing business so well, they have successfully streamlined the process of ordering their services. PaperHelp understands that a lot of hard work goes into achieving academic excellence, and as such, you need time off to be with family and clear your head. Staying away from the stress of juggling online research and other activities dramatically enhances focus and concentration.

PaperHelp writing services help students stay on top of homework and assignments without missing out on social life — hanging out with friends and spending time with family. Other benefits of hiring professional writing services include winning scholarships via scholarship essay writing. Another reason you should consider using PaperHelp is that you are entrusting your assignment with tested and trusted hands who can deliver high-quality papers that will stand out and bag you the highest scores and recognition.

Take Advantage of PaperHelp Writing Service to Achieve Balance in Life and Academics

As you may already know, teachers are always pleased and impressed by papers that stand out, and that will most likely set you on a course to getting recommendations that will open doors to incredible opportunities like getting into the best schools and internship placements, among others. It’s no longer news that most students find it challenging to balance between personal life and studies. Considering the amount of pressure they are put under, it is easy to grasp why reports of stress and anxiety are on the increase among students.

One way to deal with these unpleasant trends is to free up time from students’ schedules, and what better way to go about that than hire the best essay writers from the best essay writing service to help with researching assignments and getting them completed in record time?

The Best Essay Writing Service can help you Reduce Stress

Speaking of saving time, getting a professional writing service to take on the laborious task of writing a thesis and essays, among other academic papers, will not only free up your schedule but also allow you to focus on other essential aspects of your life like taking charge of your social life relationships and feeding more attention to your hustle. Because writing essays can eat deep into your time and deny you peaceful night rests, hiring a professional college paper writing service or essay writing service like PaperHelp can help students achieve some level of level-headedness and balance in life while keeping stress at bay.

2. 99Papers – recommended for students from the United States.

With impressive reviews and ratings from over 975,0000 completed assignments, 99Papers has made its mark as a reliable and professional writing service in the United States (US). 99Papers is a #1 in October 2022 in the USA. Their premium quality college paper writing and essay writing services are delivered through a 1418-strong team of specialist writers with oceans of “on-the-job” experience under their belt.

They are the best fit for students who are based in the United States and want a writing service that is nearest to home. They cater to students across different academic levels, including high school, undergraduates, masters, and PhD. 99Papers boasts of its team of well-educated writers who know their onion and would go the extra mile to deliver essays and a long list of other academic papers that will beat your imagination. In addition to stellar essays, research, and thesis, other remarkable writing service one can choose from include:

Book reviews;

Research proposals and papers;

Term papers;

Dissertation;

Thesis;

Lab reports;

Book reports;

Coursework;

Resumes.

In addition to all of these, they also offer;

PowerPoint presentations;

Case studies;

Capstone projects, among other types of college paper writing.

Do they offer any service for free?

If you are wondering what makes 99Papers stand out among its counterparts, you will be surprised to find out the premium ad on they offer for free. According to information on their website, one can get $100 worth of services for free. Isn’t that amazing?

Here are custom services that clients get with every order, and yes, they are free:

Title page;

Bibliography page;

Outline;

Plagiarism check;

Unlimited editing;

Formatting.

Why choose 99Papers college paper writing service?

This writing service doesn’t compromise quality, and their thousands of positive feedback will attest to that. 99Papers offers its services through a network of writers from the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). Their writers undergo a rigorous verification process (in addition to the application screening process) to ensure they meet the academic standard and check all the boxes to qualify for the job. While other writing services pay less attention to the source of their writers, this company source its writers from prestigious universities in the US and the UK, and as such, you are sure to get highly educated writers who are equipped with unmatched command of spoken and written English.

Suppose you have worked with any of the writers on a previous project and would like the same person to handle your project; because of the smooth collaboration you had, you can always request that writer for your next project (as an add-on feature.) Taking things a notch further, 99Papers offers

Anonymous communication between client and writer to guarantee privacy;

Secure payment;

Personal data protection;

100% money-back guarantee

As a demonstration of their unwavering commitment to providing the best college paper writing services and essay writing services and ensuring maximum customer satisfaction, clients who are unhappy with their final papers can either request modifications or ask for their money back — you don’t have to pay for a paper that does not meet your expectations.

Plagiarism-free papers

Through their zero-tolerance for plagiarism policy, writers are fully equipped with research tools to help them deliver nothing short of the best. In addition to writing every single paper from scratch, the final work is scanned for plagiarism using licensed and authorised plagiarism checker software to ensure 100% uniqueness.

Custom writing service

While 99Papers is big on offering an all-inclusive college paper and essay writing service, clients have the option of choosing additional services they want on their projects. You don’t have to pay for extra services you don’t like, and this is a massive standout feature for 99Paper.

Get your college paper completed in 3 simple steps

Step 1. Place your order

Place your order and provide detailed information about your assignment requirements.

Step 2. Talk to your writer

After successfully placing your order, a qualified writer will be assigned to your paper, and you can discuss specific details of your project and what you expect at the end of the day. You are also welcome to ask questions until you are on the same page with the writer.

Step 3. Receive your paper

Once the paper is completed, you will get a final draft for approval. Hopefully, everything checks your requirements; the final document will be available for download via your account.

Looking for a professional college paper writing service you can trust?

99Papers always delivers on its promises of standard and professional ethics. Your data is secure and protected by airtight privacy policies. Through a team of experienced writers, you rest assured of getting the most challenging assignments completed in record time.

3. EssayPro – Get the cheapest writing service in October 2022.

EssayPro is another top contender on the list of best essay writing services. While they also offer excellent and high-quality essays and a long list of other college papers, they are renowned for their affordable services. Unlike their counterparts, EssayPro is applauded for its ability to deliver well-researched and polished papers at pocket-friendly rates.

The benefits of hiring their essay writing services are enormous. Thanks to the team of professional writers working round the clock to assist students with professional assistance, you are sure of getting nothing short of the best papers, and rest assured, you will get essays and papers that will stand out wherever it is submitted.

Why choose EssayPro writing service?

In addition to allowing you to choose writers that you are most comfortable with, EssayPro matches you with highly experienced writers and has a staggering number of positive reviews from clients. EssayPro writers are ranked and rated based on the number of assignments and reviews/feedback they get, in addition to their academic qualifications.

Almost similar to their counterparts, EssayPro also offers a fantastic range of additional services for free — services on the list include unlimited edits, originality report, outline, formatting, and title page. Having mentioned “originality,” here are standout features and benefits why you should choose the EssayPro writing service:

Unique essays.

It is one thing to write essays, and it’s another thing to write essays that check that they are well-researched and pass the originality test. There is a sea of college paper writing services out there feigning professionals, and they end up delivering low-quality papers. That is not the case with EssayPro; EssayPro offers detailed originality reports for every project and has maintained a long history of competence and excellence in delivering assignments that consistently earn positive reviews from students and teachers.

What services does EssayPro offer?

Research Paper;

Presentation or Speech;

Annotated Bibliography;

Article Review;

Literature Review;

Term paper;

Research Proposal;

Book / Movie Review;

Editing and proofreading;

Reflective Writing;

Thesis / Dissertation;

Admission Essay;

Creative Writing and Critical Thinking / Review, among others many others

It doesn’t matter your field of study; you will always find capable hands on standby to help with your assignment and coursework. Their team of writers who also double as researchers in different fields have competencies in handling problems in engineering, maths, statistics, biology, geography, chemistry, and several other fields.

Round-the-clock customer support

The last thing you want as a student or someone seeking assistance with their homework is to be left in the dark about the progress of your project. EssayPro offers round-the-clock support and ensures you get unhindered access to their team of writers to discuss your assignment.

Limitless revisions

“Excellent quality” is the watchword at EssayPro, and it is a mantra they don’t take lightly. Once your paper is completed, you are always welcome to request revisions until the paper meets your specific requirements. That way, you are guaranteed to get total value for your money and a flawless paper.

4. EssayBox – high quality papers from the TOP writers.

If you are looking to get high-quality papers from top writers, EssayBox’s college paper writing service is your best bet. EssayBox offers professional writers with impressive academic backgrounds from renowned universities worldwide. In addition to their reputation of hiring only the most qualified writers, they are applauded for their professional work ethics. Every client is treated to the best services every time they come knocking and are guaranteed to get 24/7 support.

One fascinating offer you can take advantage of at EssayBox is their instalment payment plan. You can explore the instalment payment option if you are short on cash and need to get started on your assignment as soon as possible. With this option, you can be able to get your project completed in time without any hindrances. Other free ad on you can take advance of include:

Title Page;

Bibliography page;

Outline;

Plagiarism check;

Unlimited revisions;

Formatting (APA, MLA, Chicago/Turabian, etc.).

Why choose EssayBox writing service?

24/7 Customer Support, including live chats;

Super-fast turnaround;

Access to top writers in almost every academic discipline;

Money-Back Guarantee;

Highly competitive prices.

While all these are excellent standout features pinned to the chest of EssayBox, they also distinguish themselves through the broad areas of disciplines they write in. From literature to marketing, accounting, and mathematics, You will always find specialist writers waiting to work on your assignments.

Other disciplines where EssayBox has demonstrated its competence include:

Theology;

Technology;

History;

Law;

Political science;

Physical science;

Linguistic;

Medicine;

Nursing;

Social science;

Sociology;

Statistics.

Is EssayBox a reliable college paper and essay writing service?

Through their easy-to-follow process of ordering their services, there is no doubt that EssayBox is genuinely professional at its job. They understand how tedious and time-consuming it is for students to keep up with academic work (assignments and coursework) at this age when one is faced with mountains of responsibilities tugging at them in different directions. While the school curriculum claim to equip students with research skills to help find information from resource materials, students are still limited in their research capabilities when compared to experienced researchers and writers.

There is more to research than looking stuff up on Google. Research is just one step in the writing process; at the end of your research, the written paper must be formatted appropriately and proofread/edited to ensure that e everything is in place. And, of course, there is the possibility of lifting contents from sources without realising and that could earn you terrible scores — in most instances, plagiarized papers are either marked down or rejected altogether by teachers. Either way, you won’t be getting the correct scores, and that’s not a pleasant experience.

Don’t hesitate to contact EssayBox for help whenever you find yourself struggling with research papers, essays, term papers, and other academic assignments. You will always find professional hands waiting to welcome you as they cater to students across different educational levels — high school, undergraduate, Master’s, and PhD.

5. EssayFactory – TOP-rated paper writing service from UK in October 2022.

EssayFactory is one of the best essay writing service from the United Kingdom. Over the years, they have been applauded for their trustworthiness and consistency in delivering high-quality and unplagiarized essays and a host of other academic papers at affordable rates in the UK. Having been in the business of providing academic help to struggling scholars, they have knowledge and understanding of the different challenges students contend with in researching and putting together a polished and formatted college papers and essays.

EssayFactory offers an extended list of popular writing services that are proven to help students get the best grades in different subjects. You can take advantage of EssayFactory writing prowess in the following areas for your assignments;

Dissertations, hypothesis, methodology writing, discussion, and conclusion;

Thesis writing/Thesis theory problem statement;

Case study;

UCAS personal statement;

Research paper writing;

Term paper writing;

Application essay;

Argumentative essay;

Narrative essay.

EssayFactory employs the best writers and researchers to handle every project, and they always deliver incredible papers that will win the heart of the harshest critics. You also don’t have to worry about your assignment not getting completed in time because this company is renowned for meeting deadlines. While beating project deadlines is a major highlight of their offer, it’s worth mentioning that they don’t compromise quality — every aspect of your paper will get ample attention, and they leverage efficient methods to meet and exceed customer expectations — this explains why they boast of a happy and teeming community of return customers.

Can EssayFactory writing service meet your writing needs?

EssayFactory has expressed and demonstrated its commitment to helping students across different academic levels meet their writing needs without putting a hole in their pockets. In addition to their arsenal of experienced and top-rated writers and research tools, here is a rundown of the reasons why you should choose this college paper writing service:

100% money-back guarantee;

Perfect paper formatting;

Access to expert UK writers and editors;

On-time delivery;

Strict adherence to deadline;

Guaranteed privacy.

They also offer generous additional services for free:

Bibliography page;

Title page;

Outline page;

Unlimited revisions;

Plagiarism check.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best essay writing service in October 2022?

Finding the best essay writing service in October 2022 to help you with college paper writing and essays can be tiring and tasking. And the fact that the internet is flooded with so many writing services does make the job any easier because it’s easy for one to get lost in the ocean of available options. From dissertations to application essays, research, and term papers, the best essay writing service should be able to deliver a high-quality and unplagiarized paper.

While there is no universal yardstick for choosing the best essay writing service online in 2022, one way to find a professional essay writing company that can deliver on your writing needs is to have a checklist of factors to consider. Having a checklist of the services you expect to get and ticking them off as you assess the different options of writing companies will help you narrow your search to the ideal academic paper research and writing service wherever you are in the US and UK or wherever you are on the globe.

Here are important questions you should ask yourself during your selection process:

What is the academic background of their writers?

Are their writers native English speakers — how are their written and spoken English?

Do they offer a money-back guarantee?

What are people saying about them — check reviews, testimonials, and feedback

What is their typical turnaround time — will the final paper be ready and delivered on time?

Are they affordable — while the best services often carry high price tags, that doesn’t mean hiring a professional and legitimate college paper writing service and essay writing service should cost you an arm and a leg. Always research available options and compare prices before choosing any company to handle your assignment. While you are at it, keep an eye out for the extent of their offer and additional writing services.

Who can write my college essay for me today?

Now, more than ever before, students are reporting an alarming increase in stress and anxiety level. The cause of these is not far from fetch — high workloads and lack of academic-life balance. Because the world is evolving at a lightning pace, almost everybody, including students, are forced to adapt to the rollercoaster of activities that tug at them in virtually every direction.

Such an unhealthy lifestyle often impacts concentration and focus — and if the trend goes unchecked, it won’t take long before its harmful effects start to manifest in the form of poor academic performance, loss of interest, and bad grades. One way to deal with such an overwhelming challenge is to seek help with homework and projects/coursework.

While researching assignments may seem like a walk in the park, it takes a lot of energy to write a well-researched and properly formatted academic paper. Regardless of the stage you are at: high school, undergraduate, master’s, or pursuing a PhD; you are not shielded from the laborious task of research and repetitive assignment that must be completed within a ridiculously tight deadline. How do you manage this?

As a scholar, you have some options you can explore while seeking while looking for help —”who can write my college essay for me today? ” You can turn to friends, paper generators, and writing services. While all of the options mentioned above are effective in certain conditions, the best way to go is to hire a professional college paper writing service/essay writing service. Why?

They gave experienced researchers and writers on standby to help you with the most challenging assignments and deliver within the stipulated time. Check out our list of legit and best essay writing services in 2022 and choose whichever suits your needs.

How to buy cheap essay online?

Buying cheap essays online is not exactly new around the block. However, it is most beneficial to patronize the right essay writing service. From our review of top writing services online, EssayPro stands out as the best fit for those students looking to buy cheap essays online.

Buying original essays online from this writing company is incredibly easy, and you won’t break a sweat while you are at it. You can get a well-formatted paper in three simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the visit and fill out details of your assignment

Step 2: Fill out the required fields about your order and make payment the available, secure payment method available on the website

Step 3: sit back and wait for your completed essay or college paper

Delivery is timely, and your privacy is guaranteed. The top reasons why you should choose EssayPro writing service are as follows:

You get unlimited revisions;

Unique papers;

Premium quality and money-back guarantee;

Round-the-clock customer satisfaction.

Their range of college paper writing services and essay writing services is astonishing, and they are offered at highly competitive rates. You should check them out. Popular services you can order include but are not limited to:

Research Paper;

Presentation or Speech;

Literature Review;

Term paper;

Research Proposal;

Book / Movie Review;

Editing and proofreading;

Reflective Writing;

Thesis / Dissertation.

Is it legit to pay for an essay in 2022?

You are not breaking any law when you pay for an essay online. However, buying plagiarized papers and essays is not legal, and you must do your best to steer clear of writing services that compromise quality. There are a gazillion and one writing services that end up not meeting your expectation — you must be cautious about hiring such companies at all times.

Whether you are an undergraduate, master’s, or PhD student, no law prevents you from paying for essays online. When you pay for an essay online, you are hiring an expert academic researcher and essay writer to help you with your paper. These writers have extensive knowledge of the field and subject they are contracted to write on, and you will be presented with a draft to assess before the final submission. You can assess the essay to ensure they haven’t lifted materials online without properly citing the source.

The intention of hiring academic writers to handle your essays and college papers is to help you free up your schedule and focus on other important aspects of your studies, like peer studies and other extracurricular activities. Paying for writing services is also beneficial to students who are struggling with their studies for one reason or the other. That way, you won’t have to worry about getting a bad grade because of limited knowledge of the subject, stress, and bad mood.

Essay writing service advantages

The advantages of essay writing services are enormous. They help you realize your dream, get better grades, free up your schedule, save time, and reduce stress and anxiety. It is not out of place to dream big and aim at achieving the best in life. However, bringing your dreams to fruition requires hard work — lots of it, and it all stems from going to school and getting the best grades.

Just like a chain reaction, getting the best grades means sleepless nights and countless hours of studies and assignments. While hard work is regarded as the propeller to academic excellence, the wheels are greased by smart work. Working smart involves delegating tasks to more experienced hands while you focus on other aspects of studies that impact your grade.

In this context, you should be thinking about taking advantage of experienced and legitimate college paper writing services to free up time in your schedule. Once the academic writer completes the assignment, you can study the final paper to grasp the solution provided before submission. That way, you would have allowed the seasoned essay papers to do the heavy lifting while you get the grades. And as you may already know, well-written papers hardly go unnoticed, and they could set the foundation for you to get scholarships to your dream institution or juicy internship placements at your dream company.

Factors you should look out for while choosing essay writing services that will help you achieve your academic goals include:

Website design;

Years of experience;

Student reviews;

Prices;

Support.

How to hire the best essay writer in 2022, October?

Finding the best essay writer in 2022 can be likened to the proverbial needle in a haystack. Without a professional guide to point you in the right direction, you will spend your hard-earned money on gimmicks. Yes, the internet has indeed made learning easy and drawn academic help closer to students. While the merits of hiring a professional writing service outweigh the cons, one must be cautious about who they are hiring to handle their term paper, research paper, essays, and other assignments, including lab reports and case studies, among others.

One writing company that has upheld high standards and excellence in providing students with unique and well-formatted papers is PaperHelp. PaperHelp is a renowned paper writing company that has top the leaderboard for decades as the best essay writing service and college paper writing service in 2022. Their commitment to helping students struggling with their studies is unmatched, and they have been doing it seamlessly without compromising work ethics.

There are a million and one reasons why you should hire this company for your assignments, but the popular reasons include:

Seasoned writers;

Money-back guarantee;

100% customer satisfaction;

Unlimited revisions;

Custom services.

You will get access to jaw-dropping free additional services like a well-formatted table of content/outline, plagiarism report, abstract page, and charts to make your work neater and more presentable.

Getting caught when you order an essay online

It is easier to pass a camel through the eye of a needle than get caught when you order essays online from our list of top 5 best and legit essay writing services and college paper writing services. Why? While every essay writing service we have shared with you is unique in their offers, they all have one thing in common — the desire to help students tackle Challenges as they pop up during their learning process. Such challenges include difficult college papers and complex essays, among other brain-picking and energy-draining assignments.

Rather than losing sleep over getting caught when you order essays online, which is next to impossible when you order from any of the writing companies we have researched and shared with you, it would be best if you focused on the benefits of hiring a professional essay writing service for your school assignments. Suppose you are just joining at this point and missed out on all we have shared so far, here is a highlight of the top benefits of hiring the best college paper writing service in 2022.

They are available to help you with any kind of papers. Contrary to popular misconceptions about essay writing service, they are available to help with college papers, including research papers and dissertations across different disciplines. Another reason why you should have a professional essay writing service on standby is that you are guaranteed to get help whenever you need it. Because most reputable essay writing services operate online via website, they are available 24/7 and can deliver on your essay writing need within a tight deadline. While tight deadlines may cost you a bit more, it is a viable and affordable option compared to missing your submission date and getting bad grades.

We are Rounding Off

Buying essays from the writing service we have shared with you will help to reduce the stress and anxiety that comes with learning significantly. They will help boost focus and concentration during studies while freeing time for leisure activities and catching up with family and friends. In addition to helping you save time and quenching stress, hiring these essay writing services can help you enhance and reduce your learning curve. As such, putting you ahead of your peers. How?

If you are familiar with learning patterns and methods, you would know that not every student is comfortable learning alone. Similarly, some learn better outside the walls of a classroom. For both categories of learners, getting a legit essay writing service to help out with their essays, research, lab reports, book reviews, and other similar assignments allows them to see the different approaches they can adopt to solving a particular problem. As such, allowing them to choose a more straightforward problem-solving method while beating submission deadlines and not missing out on social life.