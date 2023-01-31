The 5 Best Bitcoin Casino Games

In this article, we will list the five best bitcoin casino games where you can play using the world’s best-known cryptocurrency and more. But first, let’s take a quick look at cryptocurrencies and their expansion into the most diverse sectors. What until recently seemed like science fiction is now becoming increasingly real. Indeed, many companies have implemented the use of cryptocurrencies in their payment systems and the massive use of crypto in gambling shows how this virtual currency is the key to a future increasingly oriented towards the exclusion of a central government in economic transactions.

Regardless of the high volatility of the stock market listing of the major virtual currencies, what is indisputable and remains the strong point of cryptocurrencies is the technology behind their creation: the blockchain. It will most likely come to redefine any kind of contract, transfer of ownership, of assets, of real estate and thus of ‘value’, using contracts signed with the blockchain.

Returning to online casinos, gaming platforms were among the first to realise the potential of this new technology and quickly implemented it in existing sites or created new ones totally based on cryptocurrencies. In some of these, in fact, it is not possible to play any games except through a deposit in cryptocurrencies. Let us therefore see what the best five games of these platforms are.

Plinko

Supplied by BC Originals, but developed by the likes of Spribe and Stake, you will only find it in the best crypto casinos available online. It is part of the quick games category, a genre that is expanding rapidly thanks to features such as speed of play, few rules, minimalist graphics and the possibility of very frequent winnings. The gameplay is basic: you drop one or more balls into a pyramid of pins that will bounce them until they land in one of the windows at the bottom. For each one there is a different multiplier that varies depending on the initial settings. You can select the payout, the number of rows and the bet amount. The maximum multiplier obtainable is one thousand times the bet (1000x).

Crash

Crash is part of a specific category of quick games called crash games (of which the more popular Aviator is also a part). The way these games work is always the same: you must cash in as quickly as possible before you lose everything, but the longer you wait, the greater the prize you receive. It is precisely this uncertainty that is at the heart of the game’s success, which makes it adrenalin-pumping and adds a touch of skill that makes the player think they are in total control of their destiny. This is partly so, but in reality, it is still a game of chance, and the possibility of losing the bet is always present. The return to the player is 99% and the maximum payout is up to one million times the bet (1,000,000x).

Limbo

Limbo is another quick game among the most played in bitcoin casinos. Here too, the maximum payout can reach one million times the stake, with an RTP of 99%. Figures that in themselves would be enough to attract numerous players, but become marginal considering the game’s dynamic nature, which takes over. It is reminiscent of the famous game of Limbo (the one where you have to pass under a rope or rod without touching it) only because you have to ‘stay under’ a certain number that appears on the screen. The rules are simple: at the start of the game, a flashing number will appear, which will be the benchmark for making your bet and making sure that it will be lower than what is shown.

Mines

Mines is based on the classic game Minesweeper, in which players must carefully explore the game area and avoid mines randomly scattered across the territory. The freer squares we manage to find, the higher the multipliers we receive in return. But beware, if we step on explosives the game ends and we lose everything. The game options relate to the size of the grid (3×3, 5×5, 7×7 or 9×9) and the number of mines present (1, 3, 5 and 7). Obviously, the greater the number of mines, the smaller the playing area and the higher the multipliers offered. The same applies in reverse. With Mines, a maximum multiplier of up to 5,148,344x the initial stake can be achieved.

Roulette

We close with Roulette, a classic casino game but revised by BC Originals in a Multiplayers quick game version with an RTP of 97.3% and a maximum payout of thirty-six times the bet (36x). First released in early 2022, it features a state-of-the-art live chat function, a minimum bet of €0.25 and a maximum bet of €500. In addition to the classic roulette bets, this version allows for additional bets in the ‘expert’ mode (including bets on colours, neighbours, track, dozen, odd and even, etc.). Another innovative aspect is the slot machine, which allows players to play against each other simultaneously. With the addition of the live chat function, fun is guaranteed.