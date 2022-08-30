The 3 Most Important Pillars of Emotional Marketing for a Brand

By Aabhas Vijay

Competition between companies is becoming fiercer. Products and services are becoming more homogeneous every day and companies must find a way to stand out from the rest. Emotional and Experiential Marketing is one of the best measures to achieve this goal for your business, but what does it consist of, and how to apply it to a brand?

What is emotional marketing?

To put ourselves in context and learn a little more about this trend, let’s review what emotional marketing is.

Emotional Marketing, in generic terms, refers to all those communication strategies aimed at establishing an effective relationship between the brand and the consumer. Emotional marketing is marketing that is felt, excites, impacts, that connects with you.

“Emotional Marketing is that marketing that is not seen but felt”

How does the consumer’s brain work

According to studies, up to 95% of purchases are made from the stomach and heart.

What does this mean? That when we buy, we do it moved by emotion. And, although we believe that in most cases there is a justification behind it.

It is our brain that is responsible for justifying each purchase. But we are wrong, the emotion is much stronger and it is what moves us to do it.

We are constantly receiving impacts in different ways: impacts in the form of images, colors, sounds, energy, and words… And our brain is capable of attributing these images to a certain concept in less than 7 seconds.

In other words, in such a short period we can decide whether or not that received impact connects with us.

A very good example that Gemma gives is that of a Disney hero or villain. Without even saying a word, we can already associate them with certain feelings and/or values. TRUE?

If we translate this to marketing, we can conclude that a user can make their first impression of your brand in 7 seconds as well. And this is where Gemma makes special emphasis and shares her mantra with us: If you don’t excite, you don’t exist.

Differentiation is emotion. That is, finding your essence and what makes you unique is what will differentiate you and get you to be remembered.

The 3 pillars of Emotional Marketing

1. The brand

A brand is much more than a logo. It is a philosophy of life. What consumers buy are no longer products or services, they buy values ​​and identify with those values.

Therefore, it is necessary to question what those values ​​are and define them very well. We will also have to question what we are doing to transmit those values, and ask ourselves what channels or formats we are using so that they reach our users.

Example: Greentom

Their differential value (“Eco”) is present in most of their publications and they communicate it in many ways: packaging, the product itself… This makes the user/customer feel that they are part of the brand, connects them with it and excites him

How to get your brand to transmit your differential values ​​and reach your audience: With CREATIVITY.

2. Marketing, pure and simple

If the user detects that you are going to sell him, he runs away. She freaks out and will put on a brake. That is why, according to Gemma, adding more “pain” is not constructive.

If we love our client and our brand, we must stop “harming” and for this, we must seek to generate other emotions that can work very well.

An ideal emotion at work is that of curiosity. And curiosity involves all the internal processes that I don’t see in a brand:

the creative process

the environment

the family

In addition, curiosity is closely linked to a part of marketing that is very much on everyone’s lips, influence, and storytelling, making it an interactive demo for your audience.

If we get the client to get hooked and commit to my story through this emotion, I will be achieving that goal so longed for by many of us who do marketing: engagement.

3. The experiences

Experiences are stimulations of the senses and the brands that create experiences know that by creating them, they build much stronger ties that connect with their audience.

Now, how to introduce experiences into a Marketing strategy to connect with our audience? In itself, the experiences as a business model entail many associated expenses.

Although this business is almost fundamentally “offline”, the repercussion that they achieve online is brutal. A 4-year-old community that has achieved incredible growth in a very short time as the same women who attend these experiences are the brand amplifiers at all possible levels.

And the experiences are exciting. It is very difficult for someone not to feel moved in a “face-to-face” experience.

The greatness of a brand is not measured by its size, it is measured by what it makes you feel when you interact with it.

Meeting, learning, catching up on all the news in a certain sector, networking, sharing, etc. is great, but if we all do the same we are sold. This is not learned anywhere.

It is the emotion, the authenticity, what makes us unique and genuine, what will differentiate us.

Tips to differentiate your business with Emotional Marketing

In a conclusion, to honor “good marketing”, as Gemma puts it, I conclude with a compilation of Emotional Marketing tips and practices to help us differentiate ourselves:

▷ Find and define your 3 brand values.

▷ Impregnate your communications with those values ​​that differentiate you.

▷ Bet on what you don’t see, feel, and do magic with your campaigns.

Go to top

About the Author

Aabhas Vijay is the founder of Avija Digital an agency for online Strategy and Marketing, Expert in providing consultation as a content strategist for SaaS and tech brands. He begin his adventure in digital marketing in 2016, which continues to this day. He spends his free time in the gym, playing board games, and exploring nature.