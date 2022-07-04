There aren’t many bands that comprise a married power couple like the Tedeschi Trucks Band! Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi formed the band in 2010 and have since rocked the world of blues music fans. If you’re a fan of this Grammy-winning duo, you should be looking for the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert tickets now!

How To Buy Tedeschi Trucks Band Concert Tickets

Derek and Susan are backed by several talented musicians who work together to produce music that has gained them numerous fans. When you attend their concerts, you will enjoy the view of a stage filled with instrumentalists blending their sound to give you a memorable experience.

The band released its debut album, Revelator, in June 2011. It reached the Canadian Albums Chart at No.92, the UK Albums Chart at No.164, and earned a Grammy for Best Blues Album. Its second album, called Everybody’s Talkin’, also received wide recognition. By the time Tedeschi Trucks Band released its third album, Made Up Mind, it had received a Blues Music Award nomination.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is known for its energetic and indulging live performances. They played a tribute concert for Joe Cocker at the Lockn’ festival in 2015 and also played several shows across the country. The band has four studio albums, three live albums, ten archival releases, one extended play, and two charted singles to its name.

If you want to see a concert by Tedeschi Trucks Band, now would be an excellent time to get your hands on the tickets. Tedeschi Trucks Band concert tickets are available across different ticketing platforms online for fans to purchase. Some venues offer exclusive seating options like luxury suites, VIP box seats, and front row seats that come with several perks and services to elevate the concert experience for fans. They are more expensive than general admission tickets but are worth every penny if you want to give them a try.

You can purchase Tedeschi Trucks Band concert tickets during a presale to be one of the first fans to secure a ticket for the upcoming concerts in your area. Presale tickets are accessible to fans who have the presale code. Getting these tickets can save you the trouble of competing for tickets during the main sale as many other fans are looking forward to seeing the band’s live performances. In case you don’t want to do that, you can still get your preferred seats at a general sale if you go early.

There are many reliable ticketing platforms on the secondary marketplace for you to buy your Tedeschi Trucks Band concert tickets from. Because of the availability of several websites, ticket prices are available at competitive rates. Therefore, you wouldn’t need to head to the box office and stand for hours to snatch a good deal. Many fans prefer waiting for the last moment to snag the tickets at heavily discounted prices, and it might be a lucky shot for some. But we wouldn’t recommend waiting for the concert day to buy your tickets if you don’t want to risk your chance as the shows tend to sell out every year.

Where are Tedeschi Trucks Band shows happening?

The band will be performing upcoming shows in venues like Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center for the Arts- Red Bank, NJ; Crouse Hinds Theater- Syracuse, NY; Capitol Theater- Port Chester, NY; Stand Theater at Appell Center for the Performing Arts- York, PA; and New Orleans Fair Grounds- New Orleans, LA. You can find more details about the upcoming tour schedule by checking it online. The information is available at various ticketing websites and the band’s official site. Don’t forget to book your Tedeschi Trucks Band concert tickets if you find an event that you want to attend!

How much are Tedeschi Trucks Band tickets?

You’d surely be wondering about how much you’d have to spend if you’re planning to see a concert by the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Well, there’s no need to stress about the ticket prices as they come in a wide range. On average, it costs around $230 to see a Tedeschi Trucks Band concert. However, you can expect to find cheap tickets for as low as $15 if you start looking early and book them as soon as you find them! For those planning to spend the concert evening luxuriously, the most you might pay per ticket is $5000. You can check out the latest prices for the shows online now and find the best deals by comparing them between websites.