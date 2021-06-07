Technology Investments You Should Be Making

If you want to invest in tech, then you will need to do a lot of thinking. You’ll have to make sure that you do everything you can to analyse the market and you’ll also need to make sure that you are not making any risky investments. Sometimes people invest in technology because they believe that it is a safe bet, but this isn’t the case at all. In fact, sometimes tech may look like it’s the next big thing, but it can easily flop. Look at 3D televisions for example, a few years ago they looked great but when they started to hit the market, they failed in a spectacular fashion.

AI

Artificial intelligence is where computers perform specific tasks. Normally, these may have required a human brain. AI encompasses a level of deep learning. Data scientists will often spend years building computer models so that they can inspire our ability to learn. Machine learning is also changing quite a lot. Amazon’s Alexa may well be the most famous AI out there, and it has garnered quite a lot of media attention too. Take Tej Kohli for example, he has chosen to invest in AI time and time again because he knows that it is a thriving industry that is not likely to experience failure. Following tech investors can be a fantastic way for you to learn more about investing in general too, so make sure that you look up more about Tej Kohli and any other inspirational figures if you want to find out more.

Smartphones

Even though Apple and Samsung may well lead the space, you have to know that there are a lot of other players who are making components, apps, software and phones. Smartphones refer to any handset that is able to run apps or programs. If you want to invest in this industry, then you should know that it is growing more and more by the year.

Blockchain

Even though blockchain has gained a lot of publicity because of Bitcoin, it would seem that it is quickly becoming its own system. It’s more than just an alternative way of paying. Blockchain is a digital and distributed ledger that is actually tethered to a lot of other cryptocurrencies. They are responsible for recording a huge range of transactions that do not want to go through any kind of financial intermediary. The great thing about blockchain is that it is utterly transparent, and it is also immutable as well. This means that it is unchanging, and it does not involve banks at all.

Self-Driving

Self-driving tech is also really taking off. You have companies such as Alphabet and even Tesla as well. In a lot of instances, they are not legal yet but at the end of the day, when they do become legal, their value is going to rocket. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how things take off and it’s also exciting to see how things have changed so far.