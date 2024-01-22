Tech Events Dominating Europe: A Guide to Top Tech Summits for Business Leaders

From Generative AI to cloud security and everything in between, the range of tech events taking place each year can be overwhelming.

Introduction

There are a few more exciting items on a traveller’s calendar than a tech event. Laden with networking opportunities, social gatherings, and fascinating insights into the future of technology, these events are often the highlight of the year for many professionals. As companies start planning which ones they’ll attend or exhibit at, we’ve put together a definitive list of the biggest technology events happening around the globe.

Tech events offer a firsthand experience of cutting-edge innovation and a sneak peek into the future of media and entertainment. These gatherings empower industry players to future-proof their companies, providing invaluable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities in evolving markets and intricate media ecosystems.

To streamline your event selection process, we’ve categorised a comprehensive list of the most pertinent tech events and conferences. Our guide aims to assist you in navigating the expansive tech event landscape, helping you pinpoint the events that best align with your career objectives. These events present a unique opportunity to connect with top-tier business executives, stay abreast of the latest trends and technologies, and unearth untapped potential within the dynamic tech sector. Maximise your impact in the industry by staying informed and connected through these transformative events.

1. Stockholm Fintech Week 2024

The Stockholm Fintech Week 2024 will span a packed 2-day conference from February 14-15, 2024 and a dynamic week from Feb 12-16, 2024 of numerous side-events. With 1200 expected attendees, 70 industry leaders, and 200 startups seeking partnerships, it’s a hub of innovation and collaboration. During the event you’ll listen to experts on stage speaking on topics like Regulations, Embedded Finance, PayTech, RegTech, Combating Financial Crime, Fintech Globally, Impact Fintech, Web3, AI in Fintech and Cybersecurity.

2. London Tech Week

London Tech Week 2024 is going to be one of the top tech events ever with its seven on-stage interviews, a brand-new Transformation Stage, startup conferences, and Innovation Hubs. Attendees will have unparalleled opportunities to keep up with today’s rapidly changing business landscape, plan for sustained startup growth, and join forces with the technology industry leaders. Whether you’re representing a startup or a well-established enterprise, this event can provide the most important insight into UK entrepreneurship while staying inclusive and diverse.

3. Mobile World Congress

The biggest and most important tech event for the connectivity ecosystem is MWC Barcelona. whether you’re a worldwide mobile operator, device maker, technology supplier, vendor, content owner, or are just curious about the technological future, everyone remotely interested in tech should secure a spot. This year, discounted pricing is provided for groups and students, while special packages are offered to businesses and organizations.

4. Web Summit

From startup conferences to the biggest tech events ever, one stands out from the rest. Web Summit is a must attend event for everyone. The New York Times nicknamed it “the grand conclave of the tech industry’s high priests”. With major attendances from leading companies like Apple, Facebook, Spotify, and more, it’s no wonder why this event is seen as one of the best global conference events on the circuit.

Year after year, over 70,000 people and tech companies flock to take part in this one-in-a-generation conference.

5. Finovate Europe 2024

FinovateEurope 2024 is one of the startup conferences you don’t want to miss. Held at the Intercontinental O2 in London, England, this two-day conference focuses on showcasing the cutting-edge fintech solutions and technologies that financial institutions need to capitalize on in today’s digital world. This event promises to be one of the biggest tech events of the year – attendees will get seven minutes each with the most exciting startups eager to show off their creative solutions and next-generation services. Attendees also have access to expert speakers and influential attendees who are ready to provide insight into emerging trends and strategies for staying in startup competition within the current global economy and business climate.

6. ODSC: East

One of the largest tech events available, the Open Data Science Conference provides startup owners with a variety of information and insights. The Open Data Science Conference 2024 is a two-day festival for big data, open-source technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and data science. Participants receive helpful data science and machine learning training from knowledgeable mentors and engineers from some of the organizations that make up the world’s AI ecosystem. ODSC East is unquestionably one of the top tech events available for startup owners to take advantage of, offering a wide variety of seminars, discussion sessions, networking opportunities, and in-depth training on the newest trends and technology in the area.

7. Viva Technology

As Europe’s biggest tech conference, Viva Technology content reached over 400 million people last year. Last year’s list of speakers included Elon Musk and Emmanuel Macron, as well as leaders from companies like Ethereum, Snap INC, Binance, and LinkedIn, making this a go-to event for entrepreneurs from around the world. This year, it’s expected to get even bigger. Anyone trying to make a splash on the startup scene will want to attend, learn, and network.

8. AI & Big Data Expo

This year’s AI & Big Data Expo will see CTOs, Heads of Innovation, IT Directors, developers, governments, venture capitalists, and more come together to share case studies and explore advances in the field. At this expo, you’ll learn how automation and machine learning can drive progress for your business with a jam-packed two-day agenda in one of Europe’s most exciting cities.

9. Dublin Tech Summit

Dublin Tech Summit (DTS) is a two-day startup conference that’s quickly becoming one of the biggest technology events in Europe. With some of the world’s most amazing tech hubs popping up around Dublin, DTS has grown from small local startups and live tech exhibitions to become one of the best tech conferences out there. If you’re looking for an amazing conference experience, be sure to check out their next event on May 30-31 2024 at Dublin’s iconic RDS venue.

10. International Funkausstellung Berlin

A prestigious technology conference called the International Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) is held yearly in Berlin, Germany. To showcase the most recent developments in consumer electronics and home appliances, these tech events bring together manufacturers, retailers, and media representatives. The IFA, which places a strong emphasis on innovation, gives participants the chance to experience cutting-edge items and technologies before they are widely available. The IFA offers a full schedule of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking activities in addition to the exhibition floor.

Conclusion

Attending tech events is a wonderful method to network with company executives, C-suite leaders, decision-makers, and other professionals in your sector and remain current on the most recent global trends in your area. The chance to examine current trends and future directions of the IT industry is one of the most fascinating parts of tech events.

as companies look to maximize productivity in the ever-changing digital landscape, developer speed, also known as developer velocity, is a common topic in these tech events. Therefore, attending events can act as a thorough introduction to understanding the trends in the tech industry.

