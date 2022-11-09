Tate Real World Review

The Real World by Andrew Tate is a platform that will comprise lessons endorsed by him on how to live a fulfilling life.

In October, Tate announced that he would launch The Real World and he promised that it would provide his followers “the portal to escape the matrix.”

In this The Real World review, we will examine how this new platform works and how it compares to Hustler’s University.

What is Andrew Tate’s The Real World?

Andrew Tate is a polarizing figure and of late he has been urging his followers to join a “new” program he will be offering called The Real World.

Although he doesn’t explicitly mention it, The Real World works a lot like Hustler’s University, the product he is best known for. On top of that, TRW will be available to students of Hustler’s University.

The Real World will be different from Hustler’s University because unlike HU that has been running on Discord, The Real World will be on Telegram. Telegram is an encrypted messaging service that gives creators more freedom than they get from other platforms.

In Andrew Tate’s case, he is no doubt feeling left out after he was kicked out of all the major social media platforms that had given him so much fame. The fact that The Real World is coming hot on the heels of his bans is no coincidence.

The Real World and The Matrix

The landing page where Andrew is promoting TRW has a video that opens with people talking about how much money they made in Hustlers University 2.0.

The video then pivots to criticism of Andrew Tate and his methods. There’s a clip of a news anchor reporting about his social media bans, reports about him being investigated for human trafficking, and a couple of well-known influencers like Logan Paul and KSI calling Hustlers University 2.0 a “pyramid scheme.”

Then we are shown images of students canceling their Hustler’s University subscriptions calling Tate a scam artist.

But in the middle of all that, there’s a scene from The Matrix where Morpheus (one of the leading characters in The Matrix) says, “This attack is an act of desperation.”

Andrew Tate leans into the Matrix references in his presentation. For example, the ad refers to you (the viewer) as Neo as it loads up:

Andrew Tate calls himself Morpheus and compares joining TRW to escaping the Matrix and joining a reality where you have self-determination, unshackled from the norms imposed on you by the society.

In the Matrix movie, Neo is the protagonist and the matrix is a simulation that has ensnared the human race. Neo has always questioned his reality, but the truth is far beyond his imagination (he later learns that the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence). Morpheus is a legendary computer hacker branded a terrorist by the machines that control the matrix and he wants to break Neo free from the Matrix in order to lead the entire human rebellion.

In Andrew Tate’s presentation, he links The Real World to The Matrix.

Red pilling, a concept popularized by The Matrix, has been part of the cultural lexicon for the last several years. When you are red pilled, you reject cultural norms and embrace a life of perceived freedom.

In the movie, Neo is offered a choice between a blue pill that will keep him trapped in the simulation and a red pill that will allow him to escape the matrix and experience reality, live a purposeful life.

Andrew Tate gives you a choice between taking the red pill and joining TRW or going for the blue pill and logging into Netflix.

Andrew Tate claims that he has always had a grand three-step plan. Hustlers University was Step 1 and The Real World is Step 2.

The Real World will have a “self-reliant infrastructure” that will enable Andrew to offer his services without relying on mainstream tech platforms that have been unsupportive of him. The Real World is supposed to make Tate cancel-proof.

He has a plan in place to pull that off and it will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

One of the changes he is making is that he will not rely on payment processors or “matrix controlled servers.” He will also use alternative banking systems.

Perhaps he will flirt with the idea of using cryptocurrencies because they are decentralized and cannot be controlled by anyone. Besides, this is not the first time he will be pushing for that considering he is already a fan of Bitcoin.

How Andrew Tate’s The Real World Works

The Real World is an online business education platform that provides mentoring services to members.

It sounds a lot like Hustler’s University because all the information and services it provides is for educational purposes. Unlike a university, The Real World does not issue certificates when you complete a course and it is also not affiliated with any other education providers.

When you join Tate’s The Real World, they give you access to an exclusive server for education and mentorship. You also have access to a community of like-minded individuals to network with.

Andrew Tate believes in “escaping the matrix” because to him, living life the way society expects you to makes you a “peon” or a “wage slave brokie.”

Tate believes that you should break free from your 9-5 and join the hustle culture. Then you can grow your wealth without living on a paycheck. The landing page states:

“The Matrix wants you poor, weak, alone and complacent.

When a powerful force like Andrew Tate tries to wake you up, the Matrix attempts to erase him.

It’s time to wake up, Neo. You must become rich, strong, well-connected, with a soul of fire.

We are opening a mass portal to escape slavery.

THE REAL WORLD is a community, a membership, an educational platform, it’s a way out.”

Tate always encourages his followers to take personal responsibility because that will allow them to free themselves from the restrictions society imposes on them. That includes financial independence and rejecting new cultural norms.

Hustlers University 2.0 was quite effective at spreading that message across social media.

What is included in Andrew Tate’s The Real World?

When you preorder The Real World, you will be entitled to:

Access to a community of Money Makers

This program will let you come together with other people who are already making six figures every month. You will learn to support each other, overcome problems collectively, and celebrate your achievements.

Lessons on Making Passive Income

You will also learn how to make money online by following the advice of successful online entrepreneurs. You will gain access to:

A Treasure Trove of Resources and guidance on how to use them

Daily Informative Videos

Access to Full Lesson Plans

18 Modern Wealth Creation Options

You will also have direct contact with professors whom you can ask any questions you may have about their course material.

Andrew Tate’s The Real World Monthly Subscription Fee

When Andrew Tate’s The Real World launches on November 14th, the monthly membership will be $149.

If you act fast and purchase it at $19, you will be paying the monthly membership price of $49.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Emory Andrew Tate III is a lot of things to many people. Some people know him from his kickboxing days, others know him for his TikTok videos, and others know him for his overt displays of wealth. Regardless, over the past few years, he has been getting more people to listen to him.

He is a former professional kickboxer. He has a younger brother, Tristan Tate, with whom he created a webcam business. They had websites where men would log in and chat with women online at a fee.

They made millions from this because a lot of desperate men were willing to do anything, even pay money to talk to a girl. Tristan later said that those webcams were a scam and the men who lost money knew what they were getting themselves into.

For some time, Andrew also sold online courses targeting men where he taught them how to be better at dating. They were to the pickup artists of the early 2000s and were sold at $500 each.

Besides Hustler’s University, Tate has another program called The War Room that’s basically a group chat on Telegram that costs $4,497 to join. It is described as “a global network in which exemplars of individualism work to free the modern man from socially induced incarceration.”

Andrew Tate Gets Cancelled

In August, Tate was kicked out of Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

These social media companies were urged to control Tate for what his detractors considered hateful rhetoric. These companies bowed to pressure and unilaterally decided to kick him out of their platforms.

Tate has always been a polarizing figure. He weighed in on what he thought qualified as sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement and his comments didn’t go down well with some people. He was berated for saying that sexual assault victims needed to bear some responsibility for the abuse they endured.

Andrew Tate also came under a lot of criticism for saying that depression was not a real illness. This landed him in Twitter jail because his three accounts got suspended. He did get back on the platform briefly by creating a new Twitter account that got verified. This new account was permanently suspended and Twitter apologized for verifying him.

Andrew Tate then came under fire when he suggested that it is easier to get rape charges dropped in Eastern Europe and even implied that it was part of the reason he had moved to Romania.

In Romania, he and his brother were accused of being involved in human trafficking. Their house was raided by Romanian police on suspicion that he was holding an American woman against her will. They were arrested and later released pending an investigation.

Is Andrew Tate Legit?

Andrew Tate may be a controversial figure, but he is legit. By that, I mean he is legit because he is quite honest about all he is about.

Andrew has been accused of running a pyramid scheme because Hustler’s University had an affiliate program where members were urged to recruit new members to get paid a commission.

Popular reviewer NoBSIMReviews.com positively reviewed both TRW and Hustlers University despite having no affiliation with Tate or his companies.

Andrew Tate halted the HU program when he got banned from social media because it coincided with his payment processor deciding to no longer work with him.

Tate’s legitimacy can’t also be ruled out for his wild claims about what he can help you achieve with his programs. If you listen keenly, he usually urges people to work hard and for whatever reason, some people have found his programs to be helpful while others haven’t. In the end, I think it all comes down to how much you are willing to put what you learn into practice.

Is The Real World the same as Hustler’s University?

As we’ve seen, Andrew Tate claims that he has a three-step plan and Hustler’s University is Step 1. The Real World is Step 2. If you look at it that way, HU and TRW are not the same thing. This point made in the promotional material confirms this:

“The educational platform at Hustler’s University will be completely outside of the Matrix.

‍The Real World will have a self-reliant infrastructure with no points of attack, so we can teach wealth creation methods never taught before in HU.”

That being said, TRW will be an educational platform just like HU that teaches people how to start online business programs.

There is a decent chance that TRW will just be a new version of Hustler’s University that does will not rely on payment processors, banking systems, and servers that may drop Tate or derail his program with cancellations.

Tate believes that untethering himself from them will give him and his “professors” the freedom to explore topics that are considered taboo.

What is Hustler’s University?

Hustler’s University is an education platform with a bunch of online courses on how to make money online. The courses are taught by Andrew Tate-approved coaches that are usually referred to as “professors”. It has thousands of monthly paying customers.

Tate launched Hustlers University 2.0 in 2021 at $49.99 a month with the intention of giving his users access to the knowledge they’d need to make money online.

The courses are on private Discord servers where the professors upload video lessons and other course material. They cover an array of topics such as setting up e-commerce and Amazon FBA, investing in cryptocurrency, and offering copywriting services to businesses.

The Discord servers are called “campuses” and each is designed to specialize in a given subject.

The campuses at Hustler’s University are

Copywriting Campus

E-Com Campus

Crypto Campus

Stocks Campus

Amazon FBA Campus

Affiliate

Freelance Campus

Each professor has to prove that they make anywhere from 10k to 500k a month in their select field. They tend to be marketers who’ve earned more than $1M profit using the methods they teach. These are people who practice what they teach and know their subject matter in and out.

The courses offered by HU are for anyone who wants to become rich. Most of them are ‘just hard hitting lessons in making money” where you are granted access to “full resources, full lesson plans, and everything you need to get rich.”

HU courses are perfect for complete beginners who want to take their first steps making money online.

There is no minimum age requirement to join Hustlers University. As long as you can pay the subscription fee, you are allowed to join. Consequently, a large number of users who join the platform are under 18. Minors are at a disadvantage because they cannot trade crypto or stocks or start businesses without adult supervision.

Andrew Tate has come under fire for letting minors join HU. His critics say that children don’t understand what they are getting themselves into. Andrew seems relatively unbothered by that.

Although HU celebrates winning, members are also encouraged to share their failures. For example, they can share personal stories of their insecurities, grief, and feelings of being unaccomplished.

The Hustler’s University Campuses

As we mentioned earlier, Hustlers University has a number of campuses. As of writing this, the campuses are:

Amazon FBA Campus

The Amazon FBA Campus teaches you how to create an Amazon FBA business.

Fulfillment by Amazon is a business where you sell products to people online, but Amazon handles the storage, order fulfillment, and shipping. Here, you even learn how to choose the most profitable products.

Crypto Campus

The Crypto Campus focuses on trading cryptocurrencies. Andrew Tate is an advocate for cryptocurrencies. There are lots of demonstrations where they teach you the basics of crypto trading.

Ecommerce Campus

You learn how to open and run an ecommerce store. Since this is about selling products online, they teach you how to find winning products, create a store, and generate traffic.

More importantly, you learn how to streamline the process of running an ecommerce business starting from a place of having zero experience and winding up owning a profitable online store.

The lessons are mostly in text format with a couple of videos in the slideshow format.

Affiliate Program

Here, you receive basic affiliate marketing training to get you started. What they teach in the Affiliate Marketing Campus will enable you to have an easier time when starting an affiliate marketing business.

Since HU had an affiliate program, you used to be encouraged to promote it. This meant that you would make money by referring other people to the program.

That always gave Andrew Tate’s critics ammunition to attack him because a Multi-Level Marketing business can easily be confused for a pyramid scheme.

The in-house affiliate program was discontinued by Andrew Tate when he was banned by all the major social media platforms.

Freelance Campus

This class shows you how to launch a freelancing career. There are both text and video lessons and it is all arranged to make it easy to navigate.

Copywriting Campus

Copywriting Campus is the most popular one because it doesn’t require a ton of resources to get up and running. All you need to learn is how to write copy and you can start making money.

Stocks Campus

This campus teaches you how to get into the capital markets and thrive. Investing in stocks or options is one way to make money from your computer.

Is Hustlers University Legit?

It is legit because it teaches people high income skills as well as how to start and run legitimate business ventures. Besides, there are frequent student success stories.

I should warn you that not all great success stories are legit and you will get a few disingenuous people lying.

What is Hustler’s University 3.0?

Hustlers University 2.0 has been active for two years so now it looks like Tate and crew will be launching a newer version of Hustlers University.

At this point, I can’t tell whether it will be the same thing as “The Real World” or the third step in Tate’s grand plan.

Will Hustler’s University students have access to The Real World?

If you are already subscribed to Hustler’s University 2.0, you will have free access to The Real World as long as you keep your subscription active.

That means that you won’t need to register for The Real World, and your membership fee will remain at $49 monthly.

Is Andrew Tate’s The Real World Legit?

The Real World is legit because it has lessons on how to make money and gives you access to a community of like-minded individuals.

It is designed for people who agree with Andrew Tate when he says that the modern education system has failed. It is for those who prefer alternative ways of learning to traditional forms of education like school and university.

It is for people who want to network with others like them; people focused on getting rich.

Thoughts on Andrew Tate’s The Real World

The Real World has not yet launched as of writing this but it has been getting a lot of attention from Andrew Tate’s followers.

This comes after Tate was de-platformed on nearly every major social media site. It is a kind of rebellion and you can tell that Andrew wants to create a platform that will let him avoid being canceled.

There isn’t much to write home about TRW yet. If you agree with most of Andrew’s opinions, you may find it helpful.