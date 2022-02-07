Tackling Ransomware: One Of The Biggest Threats For Business

Ransomware – it’s every computer user’s worst nightmare. There is nothing quite so infuriating as losing access to your own device than being told that you must pay a ransom to retrieve it.

This is, unfortunately, a very real problem for businesses of all sizes. To recover from an attack in 2021, businesses paid an average of $1.85 million. This number is only going to continue to grow as ransomware becomes more sophisticated and easier to deploy.

So, what can businesses do to protect themselves from ransomware attacks? And what should they do if they are hit by one? In this article, we will explore the steps that you can take to protect yourself from malicious ransomware attacks. Let’s get into it!

Identifying a Ransomware Attack

Before you can protect yourself from ransomware, it’s important that you know how to identify an attack in the first place.

In a ransomware attack, malicious software is used to encrypt all of the data on your computer or network. Once the data is encrypted, the attackers will demand a ransom payment in order to release it.

Ransomware is most commonly delivered via email. Attackers will send an email with an attachment or link to a website. When you open the attachment or click on the link, the ransomware will be installed on your computer.

Ransomware can also be transmitted through malicious websites and software downloads. In some cases, attackers will take control of your computer and use it to spread ransomware to other computers on your network.

When faced with a potential ransomware attack, ask yourself these questions:

Did you recently open an email attachment or click on a link from someone you don’t know?

Did you visit a website that you don’t normally visit?

Did you download a software program that you don’t normally download?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, it’s possible that you may have been infected with ransomware.

Tackling Ransomware Attacks

It’s no secret that ransomware attacks pose a huge threat to businesses and individuals. In fact, ransomware was the number one cyber threat in 2016. The question is, what steps can you take to protect your business from it?

1. Keep your antivirus up-to-date

Updating your antivirus software is one of the most effective ways to prevent ransomware attacks. Cybercriminals are constantly devising new ways to carry out their attacks, so it’s crucial that you have the latest security measures to protect your company. To update your antivirus, you may need to purchase a new subscription or download the latest software updates.

2. Keep your passwords safe

If a device ever gets hit by ransomware, one of the most damaging things that can happen is all your passwords get leaked. This can happen if you store your passwords on your browser or even in the notes app on your device. Such habits offer little protection to your passwords and make it very likely that a hacker will gain access to them in the event that they successfully plan ransomware on your device.

To keep your passwords safe, avoid storing them in your browser or your notes. (of course, this goes for everyone else within your company as well). Since many people struggle to remember their passwords, a password manager for business can be of great help.

3. Set up your recovery plan

Another excellent way to defend against these attacks is to have a comprehensive backup and disaster recovery plan in place. By doing this, you will be able to quickly recover your data if it were ever encrypted by ransomware.

To do this, you need to create a backup of all your important data and store it in a safe place. You should also have a plan for restoring your data in the event of an attack.

If you are not sure how to set up a recovery plan, consult with an IT specialist. They can help you create a plan that is tailored to your specific business needs.

4. Keep everyone in the loop

One of the most important things you can do is make sure that everyone in your company is educated about ransomware. This includes employees, contractors, and anyone else who has access to your systems. They need to be aware of what ransomware is, how it works, and what to do if they encounter it.

One way that you can keep everybody in the loop is by holding regular training sessions. Consider covering topics like:

What ransomware is and how it works

Past instances of ransomware attacks

How to spot ransomware infections

What to do if you think your computer has been infected with ransomware

How to protect your computer from ransomware infections

Strategies for dealing with a ransomware attack

You can also send out regular alerts and updates about the latest ransomware threats.

Conclusion

There’s no denying that ransomware is one of the biggest threats to businesses today. Hackers are increasingly targeting organizations with ransomware attacks, which can result in disastrous consequences for companies.

Fortunately, ransomware attacks can be prevented through several steps. Implementing a robust security solution, training employees on how to spot and avoid ransomware threats, and backing up your data are all essential measures for preventing ransomware attacks.

If you're concerned about ransomware and its implications for your business, be sure to take the necessary steps to protect yourself. Your data will thank you for it!