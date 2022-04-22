T4Trade Review 2022: A Must Read Before You Trade

Choosing a good and reliable forex broker is one of the toughest decisions you’ll ever make as a trader. With so many online forex brokers, it can be challenging to find the best one.

But T4Trade is one such broker that has made its way to becoming the best forex broker in a short time. The platform provides top-notch and industry-best trading services to its clients.

In addition, the brokerage platform also offers trading on various asset classes, including, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, CFD trading on Commodities, Stocks, and Indices.

That’s not all! There’s a lot more to learn about this broker. Read this T4Trade Review to understand more about the services provided by this broker.

Is T4Trade Legit or Scam?

One of the most common questions every new trader asks – Whether the broker is legit or a scam? If you’re too in the same shoe, here’s an answer.

The Group includes Damadah Holding Limited with registration number HE 324249 and registered address at 365, Agiou Andreou, Efstathiou Court, 2nd Floor, Flat 201, 3035 Limassol, Cyprus.

Tradeco Limited, with registration number 8422971-1, is authorised and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority with licence number SD029.

Here are some of the points that prove the legitimacy of this broker:

Regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority.

Registered in the Seychelles with Licence no. SD029

24×7 Professional Customer Support in Multiple Languages

Physical Headquarters at 365, Agiou Andreou, Efstathiou Court, 2nd Floor, Flat 201, 3035 Limassol, Cyprus.

Uses Higher Degree of Encryption for Additional Data Safety.

Legit broker without any T4Trade scam

Major Trading Markets Available

With this broker, traders can access the five major trading markets on the go. To get started, all they just need is a trading account and a good understanding of the markets.

Here’s a list of available financial markets on the platform:

Forex

Indices

Stocks

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

What are the Account Types Available on T4Trade?

The platform offers three primary account types with an option to use a demo trading account. These accounts are created keeping in mind both novice and seasoned traders.

Here’s a quick overview of these account types:

Standard Account

The account is created especially for novice traders. Some of the popular features include:

Commission-free trading

CFDs on 350+ assets

Maximum leverage of 1:100

24×7 customer support

Dedicated support

Fifth decimal

Hedging

Premium Account

This account type suits traders who have a good understanding of the financial markets. Here are some of the features:

Commission-free trading

350+ trading assets CFDs

Maximum leverage of 1:100

Quality support and guidance

Average execution speed of 0.06

Dedicated account manager

Webinars and videos

Dedicated support team

Fifth decimal

Hedging

Swap discount of 25%

Privilege Account

This account is best for seasoned and experienced traders. Here’s a list some of the features of this account type:

Commission-free depositing

350+ trading assets CFDs

Maximum leverage up to 1:100

Average execution speed of 0.08

Spreads from 0.03

Educational hub

News alerts

Dedicated account manager

Webinars and Videos

Islamic account

Dedicated support

Fifth decimal

Hedging

Swap discount of 50%

How to Open an Account on T4Trade?

Anyone can open an account on this brokerage platform with great ease. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get started:

Firstly, visit the official website of the broker.

Now, click on the ‘Open Account’ Button. Fill out all the details, including name, phone number, email, and password.

After that, click on the declaration that you’re above 18 years of age and have read all the terms and conditions of the broker.

You can choose a preferred account type and platform. Now, wait for the verification procedure to complete.

After the verification, you can start your trading journey by depositing funds in your account.

Customer Support

The platform offers customer service five days a week, including a phone helpline for urgent resolutions of customers’ queries.

Additionally, you can start live chat in case of any questions regarding the account opening process.

Users can contact the customer support staff via:

Fees, Commissions, and Spreads

The best part of using this brokerage platform is its commission-free trading feature. The broker charges overnight fees for holding positions overnight.

However, there are no inactivity fees for traders. Apart from this, there are no hidden fees or charges.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Professional Customer Support

Advanced Trading Platforms including MT4, WebTrader, and mobile App

High Leverage

Tight Spreads

CFDs on 350+ assets

User-friendly Interface

Cons:

MetaTrader5 Not Available

Conclusion

After reviewing T4Trade, we have found that the broker offers top-notch trading services to its clients.

The advanced and user-friendly interface of available platforms suits best to both novice and seasoned traders.

Apart from this, the brokerage platform offers a wide range of trading markets with high leverage and tight spreads without charging a commission.