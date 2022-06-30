Located in Seattle, Washington, the T-Mobile Park is a baseball stadium accommodating 47,929 people. It has a retractable roof and is one of the most stunning venues to witness an event in the area. You can get a T-Mobile Park parking pass to conveniently park your car and enjoy your affairs without a hassle.

The ballpark was originally known as the Safeco Field until it changed to its current moniker in 2019. It has been used for amateur baseball games like the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and Washington Huskies games. It also held Wrestlemania XIX (2003) and the Seattle Bowl in 2001. The largest attendance has been recorded during the Wrestlemania, where 54,097 fans attended.

Sports fans are familiar with the ballpark as the home of the Seattle Mariners of Major League Baseball. However, besides hosting numerous MLB games annually, the venue also presents wrestling, college baseball and football, soccer, and concerts by various artists. So one can see why getting parking at T-Mobile Park comes with its challenges most times.

Luckily, you wouldn’t need to worry about finding the perfect parking spot now that you can pre-purchase T-Mobile Park parking passes online. The park is accessible through various transportation services. You can use public transit if you want to avoid driving yourself. The Stadium Station, King Street Station, and International District or Chinatown Station are only ten minutes away from the T-Mobile Park.

As for those who prefer driving to the venue, there are several T-Mobile Park parking lots to choose from, provided you pre book your passes. The ballpark is located at 1250 1st Ave S, Seattle, Washington. You can find T-Mobile Park garage parking at the Mariners Garage, Union Station Garage, and Lumen Field Garage.

Located at 301-337 Edgar Martinez Dr. S, Mariners Garage is the closest option to the ballpark that opens at 7 am. It provides reserved car and motorcycle parking. So if you wish to secure a spot here, you should purchase your T-Mobile Park parking pass beforehand.

Union Station Garage is located at 820 4th Ave South, best for visitors looking for affordable parking options. Finally, the Lumen Field Parking Garage at S Royal Brougham Way is best for those coming in an oversized vehicle.

If you’re bringing an EV and require EV charging stations, you can head to Occidental Avenue and Edgar Martinez Drive. Lumen Field Garage, Home Plate Center, and Center Garage also provide charging stations.

Those in need of accessible T-Mobile Park parking can find parking spots on a first-come, first-served basis at the parking lots. You can also book them in advance through online platforms or by calling 206-0346-4001. All vehicles accessing the accessible parking spots should own a valid license plate, placard, or permit.

Sadly, as far as tailgating goes, T-Mobile Park doesn’t permit it. However, you can still have a fun time with your group by visiting the nearby restaurants and bars. Some of the best places to grab a snack near the park include Hooverville Bar, 13 Coins Seattle, Sluggers, Jimmy’s On First, and Paseo.

Many visitors prefer on-street parking to reduce parking costs. If you want to do the same, you can leave for the venue hours before the event, especially during game days, as the spaces fill up pretty quickly. Make sure to read all signs to avoid parking tickets, as some on-street parking spaces are unavailable during game days. That said, the best way to ensure you have a T-Mobile Park parking spot is to purchase them online. You don’t need to spend a hefty amount on them as some parking facilities are very affordable and easy on the pockets.

There are various parking types you can select from- general, preferred, VIP, and T-Mobile Park club parking. Each comes at different rates depending on the facility and the type of events. While VIP and club parking options are generally the most expensive of them all, they are loaded with perks for visitors to enjoy a hassle-free experience.

You can find the T-Mobile Park parking passes for all lots and garages online. All you have to do is search online and check two to three websites to ensure you’re paying the best prices. It’s best not to waste time while searching for parking at venues as popular as the T-Mobile Park. So if you’ve booked your seats at a concert or a game, make sure you have your T-Mobile Park parking tickets secured too.

The arrival of some teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, and Los Angeles Angles draw thousands of fans. You will also need to snag your T-Mobile Park parking tickets soon when the Mariners are matched up against the Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and Oakland Athletics.

Check out the ballpark’s schedule for upcoming events. You’ll surely find one to feel excited about even if you don’t have any plans right now! Some events that have got the population excited are concerts by Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Def Leppard, and of course, the Mariners games.

T-Mobile Park VIP Parking

Getting a T-Mobile Park VIP parking pass might be the solution to all your parking troubles as you plan to visit the stadium this year. One of the perks of owning a VIP parking pass is you’d have a reserved spot close to the ballpark, regardless of the time you arrive at. Check out all options available for your event day if you want to enjoy such benefits.

How Much Does T-Mobile Park Parking Cost?

T-Mobile Park VIP parking passes are available at a starting price of $38. You might see a difference in the prices from one event to another as they are subject to change based on the event type, the day of the event, and various other factors. However, you’re sure to find the best prices if you book in advance. Also, compare the prices on different platforms to see that you’re not paying extra.