Given the exponential growth in cryptocurrencies’ popularity, also the number of crypto scam platforms has been growing. There are more than 500 cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide inviting customers to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and other digital financial assets.

Numerous surveys have revealed that crypto scams are on the rise, and it can be daunting to figure out which crypto trading platform is honest and which one is fake. That is why knowing what you can do to protect yourself from being scammed is more crucial than ever.

Here is an independent review of the swiss29.com crypto exchange platform. Our objective is to provide you with the necessary information about this website. We are sure it will help you figure out whether it is legit or not.

Swiss29 Main Features

Swiss29 is a place where you can buy, swap, sell, and store cryptocurrencies. The platform’s most important features include:

An intuitive website interface that is super easy for beginner users;

The most popular and sought-after cryptocurrencies are available for trade – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, and many others;

Low transactions fees;

Great educational resources;

High cybersecurity ratings;

Possibility of tokenized assets storage;

A refer-a-friend program with surprisingly high referral bonuses;

Excellent customer support is available Monday through Friday from 10.00 to 21.00 GMT – you can contact the support team via email at support@swiss29.com or via phone:

UK: +44 786 881 7252

Spain: +34 960 408 946

Canada: +154 880 00140

Poland: +48 732 100 698

How to Open an Account with Swiss29

It is very easy to get started with Swiss29. However, don’t assume that it is available in your country. It all depends on the legislation of your state.

If there are no crypto-related regulatory political problems in your state, then all you need to register with Swiss29 is to take the following steps:

Go to swiss29.com;

In the upper right corner of the page, you can see the language bar where you can choose your preferred language;

Follow the instructions and fill out the form providing your first name, your last name, and your email;

Come up with a strong password and, if you have a promo code, use it;

Accept the platform’s terms and conditions.

Immediately after joining swiss29.com, users can start buying and trading crypto. However, if you’re a beginner, we strongly suggest you learn the basics before starting day trading.

Swiss29 provides an insurance policy for protecting your financial assets in case of a hacker’s attack. But this does not guarantee any compensation in case you lose capital due to your unwise trading decisions. Cryptocurrencies are not risk free so our recommendation is for you to learn to trade the right way. Remember that the platform does not bear any responsibility for any damage resulting from your careless trades.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

It is possible to deposit and withdraw money with swiss29.com via debit/credit card or bank/wire transfer. The platform has a minimum deposit of €200. As soon as you have opened an account with Swiss29, you can make your first deposit.

As for withdrawals, first, you will need to pass a KYC (Know Your Customer) verification procedure. There have been significant changes in the legislation of many countries lately so now KYC is compulsory because it helps prevent financial fraud, identity theft, financing of terrorism, money laundering, and other financial crimes. The KYC verification will not take long – all you have to do is to prove your identity by uploading a photo of your valid official ID card (or passport) and a picture of you with it.

Pros and Cons

Each crypto trading platform comes with its advantages and disadvantages. Here are main Swiss29’s pros and cons:

Pros

Great customer support

Low fees

Vast choice of cryptocurrencies

Educational resources for beginners to help them understand cryptocurrency markets

High security ratings

Cons

Lack of mobile app – it is only possible to trade cryptos on the website

Our Verdict

After we have collected all the data and assessed different features available on the Swiss29 website, we concluded that the swiss29.com platform is legit and suits most users’ needs.

It’s a strong fit for both beginners and experienced traders. It is easy to navigate and work with. And its safety makes it one of the most secure cryptocurrency platforms on the market. In addition, it offers some other great features like the refer-a-friend program with high incentives and the possibility to store tokenized assets. So despite Swiss29 does not have a mobile app, it has been attracting millions of investors all over the world. It doesn’t matter if you are a seasoned trader or a newbie, you will not regret joining swiss29.com.

We hope you found this review useful!