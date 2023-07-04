Sustainable Agriculture: Balancing Profitability and Environmental Responsibility 

As the world’s populace rises, food producers face ever increasing dilemmas over profitability versus sustainable practices which also go hand in hand with protecting the environment. In other words, the pursuit of responsible farming.

Farmer, environmental activist and renowned author Wendell Berry has been quoted as saying: “A sustainable agriculture is one which depletes neither the people nor the land.”

Right-thinking business owners engaged in agriculture and aggrotech experts are of course leading the quest to achieve just that, but the shocking findings in the UN’s recent Sustainable Development Goals Report makes for some sombre reading.

The report particularly highlights the fact that agricultural practices used in the last decades has had a detrimental impact on food quality and the environment. Food in landfills accounts for as much as 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, and over 17 percent of the available food is wasted at all levels. The upshot is that rural families’ economic strength and vigour could well be set to decline if farmers don’t develop operations that help them stay in the black.

Two of the biggest problems are with water consumption and of course global warming. Agriculture uses up to 70 percent of the yearly freshwater withdrawals, making it the single largest consumer of available water. The confluence of crises dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftermath put sustainable development goals like healthy nutrition, environmental awareness, peace and security in jeopardy, says the UN.

But achieving profitability in a sociably and environmentally responsible way is a tightrope walk for many. Due to population growth, food and clean water are required in ever increasing amounts. Yet both ethical farming and the necessity to discover renewable sources of pure water impact water use and consumption is a stark challenge. So what can be done? And what is being done?

Agricultural bosses and aggrotech experts agree that greater investment is the key. Fortunately, sustainable agriculture is increasingly regarded as an attractive choice for investors looking to support social and environmental goals, and it’s vitally important that this continues. Aleksandr Aristov, аgribusiness еxpert, and former businessman says: “Sustainable agriculture is not just about growing crops – we all have a responsibility to care for the soil, our water resources, and the very air we breathe. In fact, the entire health of our world depends on robust and nurtured ecosystems, and maintaining that health is essentially through sustainable agriculture.” Furthermore, Aleksandr Aristov stresses that it’s not just about regenerating the soil and those ecosystems, it is necessary to continue to maintain them.

Sustainable agriculture prioritises farmers’ short-term financial gain while preserving natural resources and rural communities in the long run. Such environmentally friendly agriculture, say the industry experts, will significantly impact the farmers’ ability to remain competitive. It focuses on three key areas ready for the investment potential that positively impacts civilisations around the world, namely, soil management, crop rotation and organic farming methods.

Soil management is vital to sustainable agriculture. It preserves and enhances the soil’s quality, which is crucial for crop growth and farm efficiency. It also fosters healthy soil that the flora and fauna need and helps prevent soil erosion.

A good example is crop rotation and cover crops. They increase the yield while maintaining healthy and productive soil. By reducing tillage, which creates shallow furrows and minimises soil disturbance, farmers don’t need to till as frequently as they normally would. Not all plants need the same nutrients, so rotating crops helps maintain soil fertility and reduce nutrient loss. Crop rotation also affects soil erosion and avoids pests and diseases that threaten the crops.

Finally, organic farming is a technique that utilises natural inputs and avoids the use of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides. Due to its advantages for the environment and ability to slow down climate change, it’s emerged as a vital component of sustainable agriculture. Put these three together and sustainable agriculture can balance profitability and social and environmental responsibility.

The benefits? It guarantees the feasibility of farming systems long-term; acknowledges that resources like land, water, and energy are finite; reduces harmful environmental effects; takes the wellbeing of everyone involved into account; and finally, it helps farmers exceed consumer expectations.

Farmers, growers and aggrotech experts agree that sustainable agriculture and profitability are not mutually exclusive. It’s possible to generate profits by using socially and environmentally responsible practices. By way of soil management, crop rotation, and organic farming, famine globally can be reduced, farms will be saved and subsequently our planet. As Thomas Jefferson once said: “Agriculture is our wisest pursuit, because it will in the end contribute most to real wealth, good morals, and happiness.”