When you think about horse racing, the impact on the planet is not the first thing that people are concerned about. After all, we are not talking about a sport like F1 where there are combustion engines producing carbon emissions. We are talking about a sport where jockeys ride horses around the track.

However, horse racing also has a big impact on the planet, and the biggest reason for that is travel. We are talking about a global sport where events are happening all over the world. So, racehorse owners need to travel with their horses a lot, which also means carbon emissions.

Travel is not the main impact on the planet, we also have waste management, water solutions, and energy consumption by some of the major racetracks.

But we can see progress in the field. Many horse racing organizations and the racecourses themselves are deploying green practices that aim to make the sport eco-friendlier.

Let’s dive into the new trend of eco-friendly practices and find out how is the Sport of Kings adapting to the modern world.

Why Horse Racing Needs to Be More Sustainable?

Well, the answer is quite simple. We all have to do everything we can to lower our impact on the planet. After all, the climate crisis threatens everything, even horse racing. Sudden climate changes impacted by global warming can make managing the sport a real nightmare from unpredictable track conditions to disrupting breeding schedules.

And nobody even bettors want that. Unpredictable track conditions are a real nightmare, and will make it even more difficult to win a bet.

So, going sustainable isn’t only about saving the planet, but also horse racing as well.

How Can Horse Racing Be More Sustainable?

Okay, we get that we have to do everything to save the planet, but is it really possible with horse racing?

After all, we are not talking about a sport that burns coal or fuel in order to operate. Yes, horse racing might look like a greener sport compared to others, but this doesn’t mean that there isn’t room for improvement.

1. Racecourses Going Solar

Energy consumption is a big deal, especially for big races like the Kentucky Derby. Can you imagine more than 150,000 people enter Churchill Downs, which means that over the weekend there is a huge energy consumption.

At the moment, most of the racecourses use traditional electricity sources, which often come from oil, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve already seen many racecourses that convert to greener energy solutions like solar and wind.

This not only cuts carbon emissions but also reduces their long-term operational costs.

However the process is going slow, and it will take years for most of the racecourses to deploy green energy practices. Why? Well, the problem in horse racing lies in the funding.

Remember, renewable energy technology solutions are very expensive. So, not many racecourses can afford to invest millions of dollars in renewable energy sources. However, as more racecourses see the long-term financial benefits, this is starting to change.

2. Water Management

Given that maintaining lush, green tracks for races requires immense amounts of water, proper water management is crucial.

Courses like Newmarket have implemented rainwater harvesting systems to reduce their reliance on mains water. Others are looking at smarter irrigation systems that minimize waste by only watering areas that need it, leading to a more efficient use of water resources.

3. Waste Reduction and Recycling

Race day generates a lot of waste, from food packaging to disposable cups. Some courses have started tackling this by providing more recycling options and encouraging the use of reusable materials.

Chester Racecourse in the UK, for example, has committed to becoming a zero-waste venue. This kind of initiative helps to lower the environmental burden of large events.

4. Green Transportation for Racegoers

Horse racing events bring in huge crowds, often driving long distances to attend. Several racecourses have started offering incentives for those who use public transport or carpool to reduce their carbon footprints. Some events are even looking into carbon offset programs where attendees can compensate for the emissions generated by their travel.

What Can Be Improved?

While some progress has been made, the road to sustainability isn’t without bumps. A major hurdle? Funding. That’s right—implementing green tech and sustainable practices can be expensive. Many smaller racecourses simply can’t afford to make the shift, which is why industry-wide cooperation and investment are critical. As the sustainability report suggests, the next steps should include creating a robust funding framework to support these green initiatives​.

Another area for improvement? Waste management. While some racecourses are stepping up recycling efforts, there’s still a long way to go. Events like the Kentucky Derby draw massive crowds, and with them comes a ton of waste—plastic cups, food containers, you name it. A more comprehensive approach to waste reduction is necessary, including banning single-use plastics and adopting reusable alternatives.

Is Sustainable Horse Racing Even Possible?

You might be wondering: can a sport that involves so much travel, large-scale events, and high energy consumption truly go green? The answer is: it’s possible, but it won’t happen overnight. Racing has deep roots, and shifting the industry toward sustainability requires everyone to play their part—from horse owners and breeders to racecourse managers and fans.