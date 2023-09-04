SurgeTrader Coupon Code

SurgeTrader offers funded trading accounts for skilled traders, valuable resources, and an engaged community to help you succeed. They provide generous payouts, low fees, and the chance to earn a full-time income through trading.

Many talented traders are flocking to SurgeTrader to take advantage of their funded accounts and education. The firm vets applicants to ensure you’ll trade alongside other highly skilled individuals.

Once accepted, SurgeTrader will fund your account so you can start trading without putting up your capital. They take a share of the profits, but the potential payouts are significant. Many of their traders earn a comfortable living from the markets.

For anyone serious about trading for a living, SurgeTrader provides the means and support to make that dream a reality. Use our exclusive coupon “modest money” and start your journey to becoming a funded trader today! For more information on SurgeTrader, here is a detailed SurgeTrader review.

What Is SurgeTrader?

SurgeTrader is a prop trading firm created through a partnership between an institutional trader, a venture capitalist, and a forex trader. They wanted to establish a prop firm that simplified the path to funding for traders by offering simple trading rules and minimal restrictions.

SurgeTrader is one of the more lenient prop firms. They offer a profit split of up to 90% and support a wide range of trading instruments beyond just stocks. They have no minimum number of trading days and allow traders to use any strategies they want to succeed.

Compared to other prop firms (Apex Trader Funding, The Funded Trader, FTUK), SurgeTrader is pretty straightforward. They support almost any kind of trading activity out there with simple rules.

Once you start making profits, SurgeTrader will evaluate your performance and may provide you with additional funding and a higher profit share. The better you trade, the more funding and payout you can receive.

How Does SurgeTrader Work?

SurgeTrader was founded by an institutional trader, a venture capitalist, and a forex trader. They aim to provide talented traders with an easy way to start trading with a funded account. Instead of complex rules that vary between accounts, SurgeTrader has straightforward terms for everyone.

The daily loss limit is 5%, the maximum drawdown is 8%, and the profit target is 10% – no matter your account size. SurgeTrader funds accounts from $25,000 up to $1 million. The audition fee increases with the account minimum, but the trading conditions remain unchanged.

To get started, you apply on SurgeTrader’s website and pay an audition fee. If accepted, you go through their evaluation program to show you can trade profitably within their rules. Pass the evaluation, and SurgeTrader will fund your account so you can start trading! They profit and share a portion of your earnings each month.

The simplicity and flexibility of SurgeTrader’s program are appealing to many traders. If you want to take your trading to the next level with a prop firm, SurgeTrader is worth checking out. Use the promo code “modestmoney” to save 10% on your audition fee and start your funded trading journey.

Who is SurgeTrader Best For?

SurgeTrader is ideal for the profitable day trader looking for funded trading without the hassle.

No Time Restrictions

SurgeTrader doesn’t limit the amount of time you have to trade. Unlike other prop firms that may only give you a few months to prove yourself, SurgeTrader allows you to trade at your own pace. You can complete the audition process in a single day or over several months – it’s up to you!

Supports All Trading Styles

SurgeTrader accommodates a wide range of trading techniques, enabling you to utilize any preferred approach (as long as you follow their trading rules). Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or investor, SurgeTrader has got you covered.

Streamlined Audition

The SurgeTrader audition process is simple. There’s only one stage to complete, so proficient traders can finish in a day if they want to. This simplified process allows talented traders to access funded trading quickly without jumping through hoops.

Generous Commission Splits

SurgeTrader offers commission splits up to 90/10, meaning you keep 90% of the profits from your trading. This is far beyond the industry standard and allows traders to keep much of the money they earn.

SurgeTrader is ideal for any skilled trader looking for an easy path to funded trading with limited restrictions or barriers. Their streamlined audition process, generous commission structures, and accommodation of all trading styles make them a top choice for traders wanting to get funded fast.

SurgeTrader Features

SurgeTrader makes day trading accessible with an intuitive platform and simple rules. Their proprietary trader portal provides an all-in-one dashboard to track your trading activity easily. You’ll always know your daily drawdown, loss limits, and profits.

Simplified Rules: SurgeTrader keeps its rules straightforward so you can focus on trading. Your daily drawdown, loss limits, and other parameters remain fixed. You don’t have to worry about constantly changing limits as you switch accounts.

One-Time Audition Fee: To get started, pay a one-time audition fee, and you’re set—no monthly or hidden fees. Once you pass the audition, you’ll receive immediate funding to begin trading.

Unlimited Withdrawals: Your profits are available whenever you want them. There are no minimums or limits on withdrawals. SurgeTrader gives you full access and control of your earnings.

Immediate Funding: SurgeTrader gets you funded fast. Your account is ready to trade when you pass their audition—no lengthy multi-step process. Start trading right away with a funded SurgeTrader account.

SurgeTrader Pricing & Plans

SurgeTrader offers various account sizes, like many prop trading firms, from $25,000 to $1 million. The larger your account, the more buying power and flexibility you’ll have to trade different products. However, bigger isn’t always better, especially when you start. It may be better to begin with a smaller account while you learn the ropes.

The audition fee you’ll pay depends on your chosen funding amount:

$25k of funding – $250 per audition

$50k of funding – $400 per audition

$100k of funding – $700 per audition

$250k of funding – $1,800 per audition

$500k of funding – $3,500 per audition

$1m of funding – $6,500 per audition

The SurgeTrader audition fee varies based on the account size you seek. Don’t forget that you can save 10% on your audition fee with our exclusive code: “modestmoney”. The audition fee covers evaluating your trading skills and potential to be funded by SurgeTrader. If accepted into the program after your audition, your audition fee will be refunded.

With SurgeTrader, you can also try a 30-day simulated trading account at no cost. While your success in this simulated environment won’t count towards the SurgeTrader audition process, it can still be an excellent way to get a feel for the platform without any pressure. This can help build your confidence and experience before putting real money on the line.

Common SurgeTrader Trading Rules

To trade responsibly on SurgeTrader, follow these guidelines. SurgeTrader has designed these rules to promote prudent and disciplined trading while allowing traders flexibility in their strategies.

Trading Strategies

SurgeTrader provides an ideal platform to execute your strategy regardless of your trading style. With competitive pricing, tight spreads, and fast execution across many tradeable instruments, you have the flexibility and tools to develop a personalized trading approach that matches your financial goals.

Trading Into Earnings Releases

As a trader on the SurgeTrader platform, you cannot hold a stock trade into an earnings release. Failure to close such Single Share Equity CFD positions by the stated time will lead to an immediate, hard breach of your account.

Trading News

SurgeTrader allows trading the news, so feel free to trade breaking news events. However, be cautious about trading news significantly impacting a stock’s price, as volatility may be high. Monitor your positions closely since swift price swings could lead to losses quickly if you’re not paying attention.

Overnight and Weekend Positions

Yes, you can hold certain trades open overnight and through the weekend with SurgeTrader, but there are a few rules to keep in mind.

You can hold most stock trades overnight, but you must close all Single Share Equity CFD positions by 3:50 PM Eastern Time on the day of an earnings release or the preceding day if it’s a before-market open release. This policy aims to reduce risk around volatility from earnings reports.

Number of Lots Permissible

When you fund your SurgeTrader account, the number of lots you can trade depends on your account balance. You can have ten lots open for every $100,000 in your account.

So, if you start with $250,000, you’ll have 25 lots available. Pretty sweet! And if you want even more leverage, you can double your lot capacity by selecting the “double leverage” option during checkout. Your $250K balance would give you 50 lots to work with.

The more lots you have, the more opportunities you have to catch big market moves. But be careful – with great power comes great responsibility! Only trade with what you can afford to lose, and use stop losses to avoid getting overleveraged.

Leverage

The amount of leverage offered depends on the asset class. Forex and metals receive higher leverage, up to 20:1, if you opt for the double leverage add-on at checkout. Cryptos and stocks have lower leverage, up to 5:1, to account for their higher volatility.

With the double leverage add-on, your max open lots also double for forex and metals. This means you can trade more lots and amplify your gains, but it also amplifies your losses if the market moves against you. Use leverage cautiously since it increases risk.

SurgeTrader Limitations

While SurgeTrader is a reputable prop firm, there are a few constraints to consider. Withdrawals are restricted to once monthly, so plan accordingly if relying on a steady income. The default profit split is 75% but can increase to 90% by paying extra. For a $250K account, the add-on is $360. A $25K account is just $50 (20% of the audition charge).

Secondly, the profit split is preset at 75%. To reach the promoted 90% profit share, you’ll need to pay for a profit split add-on, which will cost you $360 for their $250,000 account. For their $25k account, it’s only $50 (the add-on cost is 20% of the audition fee).

SurgeTrader Pros and Cons

SurgeTrader, an automated trading platform, offers some attractive benefits for new traders looking to dip their toes into algo trading.

Pros

Absence of mandatory minimum/maximum trading day criteria

Single-stage “audition” process

Availability of paper trading account

Drawbacks

Cons

Lack of futures or options trading

Default profit payout set at 75%

Absence of refund policy

SurgeTrader Right for You?

So, do you think SurgeTrader could be the right prop trading firm for you? If you’re an experienced trader looking to access funded trading straightforwardly, the answer may be yes.

SurgeTrader’s simple audition process and open-ended time frame mean you can quickly show off your skills and gain more capital. The up-to-90% profit split is appealing if you can reap big rewards.

Why not click here to see if SurgeTrader aligns with your trading needs and preferences? And remember, you can save 10% on the audition fee by entering the code “modestmoney”. What do you have to lose? This could be your path to funded trading and a chance to take your skills to the next level.

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



