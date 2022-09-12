SuperBowl NFL Betting: NFL Championship Futures for Teams in 2022-2023

An upcoming NFL season for the SuperBowl means new contenders to compete for the championship. To have a good experience, you might want to start doing your homework on the ideal Super Bowl odds for NFL betting. Is there any chance that other teams will start a season to end the champion’s glorious celebration?

While predicting the best odds to settle for the 32 NFL teams this season, depending on royalties, some teams are more likely to be rolled out from the start. The remaining ones will compete on a clean slate with a 0-0 record. That said, here is a breakdown of the teams with one of the best values for NFL betting:

(+550) Buffalo Bills

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the Buffalo Bills are playing a favorite with NFL betting odds. The likes of Josh Allen and Von Miller are glued to the team to give the Buffalo Bills an elite pass they have always desired for a long time. It’s not like the team was established on a free agency-the achievement has taken time to develop over years, thanks to strong leadership from the management. Now the Bills are a significant threat to their opponents, especially with a good football roster.

The Bills have their first chance in Week 1 of the Super Bowl to show the world that they deserve the favorite title. While it may just be one game against the title defenders, the outcome of the match would go a long way toward redefining the narrative for the Bills.

The Philadelphia Eagles (+2,200)

The odds of the NFL Super Bowl are soaring higher for the Philadelphia Eagles. The team’s roster is a great blend of experienced veterans and youngsters with incredible talent. Jalen Hurts is one player to behold with a treasure of weapons to wield coupled with pro talent on every defense level.

The Eagles were the best offensive players in the last season of the Super Bowl. Jalen Hurts ran point on the offense to maintain the elite stature of the top running team. If they held the position for a minute more, why wouldn’t they secure a playoff position in the NFL?

(+4000) Las Vegas Raiders

Chandler Jones and Davante Adams are two key players who will ensure the Los Angeles Raiders go beyond being a one-time thing in the playoffs. Everything might all come together in NFL betting 2022 because the Raiders have proven that they can navigate an excruciating and tough season to clinch a playoff berth behind Derek Carr. Of course, the Raiders can expect a greater challenge to get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. That would always be one of the field battles that will run all the way to the finish and the Raiders have just the right shot to make a serious attempt.

On the bright side, the Bills, Eagles, and Raiders appear to have gotten their acts together in one offseason. The three have a chance of succeeding in the NFL SuperBowl season in 2022. They also appear to be heading in the right direction with great drafts for the contest.