John Crestani has gained quite a reputation in the last few years thanks to his Super Affiliate System that promises to make you rich and successful. He teaches people affiliate marketing, which has proven to be one of the largest industries out there with a worth of over $12 billion.

It has made people millionaires and if you play it right, you could have a success story to tell as well. However, it isn’t an easy path since competition in the industry is tough and not everyone is able to find success.

John Crestani promises to make the journey easier by teaching you the ins and outs of affiliate marketing with his Super Affiliate System. It’s an online course that has been prepared for new affiliate marketers and promises to touch every aspect of affiliate marketing. But, is it worth a try? We’ll find out in this Super Affiliate System review.

Who Is John Crestani?

Before we get down to talking about the Super Affiliate System, let’s get to know a little about Crestani and why he is considered a reliable industry name.

Crestani has been in the industry for a very long time and identifies himself as an affiliate marketing, digital nomad, and internet jetset. His story is quite interesting and motivational. Crestani is a college dropout who started a career in affiliate marketing at a very young age but didn’t taste immediate success. However, some reports suggest that he was kicked out of his college.

He first experienced the corporate world and after a few failed experiments, started his own affiliate marketing business that catered to health enthusiasts. The company proved to be a success and helped Crestani pursue his dreams. In no time, he started to make a decent amount of money and travel the world.

The man currently heads Nuryst, a private nutraceutical affiliate network, and is a seven-figure entrepreneur. He makes more than $5 million per year, according to a YouTube video on his channel.

Now a married man with 2 children, a dog, and 2 cats, Crestani enjoys sharing his experiences in the form of course material and helping others taste success.

He’s considered an affiliate marketing guru and has made it to a number of popular publications including Yahoo Finance, Business Insider, and Forbes. Unlike some affiliate marketing experts out there, Crestani’s history is well documented and he appears to be making good on his promises.

What is the Super Affiliate System?

The Super Affiliate System, originally called the Internet Jetset System, is a course specifically designed by John Crestani for people who are interested in making money as affiliate marketers.

Broken into multiple chapters and presented in the form of videos, the course is written for new marketers and covers the journey well. It teaches not only to ‘sell’ but also how to start and maintain an affiliate marketing business.

According to Crestani, you will be able to make more than $2500 per week through his course if you implement the stuff he teaches. These are some tall claims but Crestani appears to be doing well and has more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers. So clearly he is doing something right.

How Does the Super Affiliate System Work?

This is like any other course that the author has divided into six parts. The purpose is to teach you to be a better seller. However, the course, like any other course, will not make you an overnight specialist. A lot deepens on your skills and how you use the information that’s provided in the course.

Crestani’s job is to teach you. He covers a variety of topics and even provides tips on identifying and selecting the best affiliate program. But, you will only make money if you are successful in selling. In addition to written material, you will even find over 50 hours of video content designed to help you be a better affiliate marketer.

What Does The Super Affiliate System Course Cover?

This is the most important bit because a course is only as good as the material it provides. Crestani has divided this into a system that runs for six weeks. Each week is dedicated to a specific topic.

Week #1: Setup

As the name suggests, the first week is all about setting up your account. Crestani recommends users spend a good amount of time here since you will not find much success if you falter here. In this section, Crestani talks about the several fundamentals of building and finding reliable affiliate networks.

You will also learn about creating impressive landing pages, setting up ads, etc. In the beginning, you will be able to see the full dashboard and have a look at the course structure so that you are fully aware of what you are taking on.

In the first week, you will get a chance to know what’s expected of you not only before or during but also after the course. Plus, you’ll get a full list of resources needed to complete the course.

At this stage, you will be challenged to clearly identify the goal of your business and where you want to reach.

Week #2: Identifying Your Niche

In the second week, you will learn to find your niche. This is important since the world of affiliate marketing is huge with different niches from pet food to jewelry to clothing items. You must choose a niche that you understand well. Also, it must be in demand.

Each niche comes with its own pros and cons and audiences. For example, working in the coupons niche means targeting people who are more interested in saving money than spending it. Similarly, the clothing niche usually targets people who are excited to spend.

Crestani spends a lot of time highlighting the importance of having the ‘right mindset’. You will find some interesting motivational stories and theories here. The purpose of this exercise is to prepare you psychologically. Once you’re mentally prepared, you will move to the step where you will be taught to select a niche based on your interests, competitors, and market size.

All these factors come into play and should be paid attention to. We think Crestani does a fine job of highlighting differences between different options and once you’re through this chapter, you will be able to compare two or more niches on your own.

Crestani covers several known names in detail including Clickbank, one of the most popular names in the US. You will receive four videos to watch and a detailed syllabus that covers all that you’ll learn in this module. In addition, there’s also a worksheet that’s designed to help learners stay engaged.

We liked how this module targets new users. There are detailed explanatory videos on joining networks, finding offers on affiliate networks like Clickbank. Make sure to be attentive as you will have to pass a quiz in order to move to the next chapter.

Week #3: Setting Up Your Website and YouTube Ads

Now that you have chosen your niche, it is time to learn to set up your website and YouTube ads. We liked this section a lot as it covers deep details and does a good job of explaining how to use Google Ads to set up YouTube ads.

We liked the fact that Crestani targets both new and old users here. Those who do not already have a YouTube channel will be taught to create one. Get ready to get introduced to some complex concepts such as sales funnels.

You’ll find information on creating a website and finding the right host. However, there’s no guide on how to make a website, it only touches on the basics and you may still have to find information elsewhere or hire the services of a professional to design your site.

There are six videos in this module that talk about the following:

How to join Clickfunnels

How to create pre-sell pages

How to find a host for your website

How to create a WP site

This week will go a little deeper and you will also learn some great tips on how to generate traffic so you can make money through your website. The course mainly covers Udimi (solo ads) and offers five how-to videos on the same. Spend some time on this as you will then move to Google Ads and see videos on how to set up your account, how to create ads, and how to track conversion. It may get a little complicated here.

Once again, you will get a detailed syllabus and worksheet. Also, like always, you will have to pass a final quiz to move to the next chapter.

Week #4: Advanced Tactics

In this module, you will learn a number of things including copywriting, ad compliance, Facebook ads, and general advice on affiliate marketing. This one includes a lot and you must already understand the basics to be able to comprehend what’s taught here.

You will find a little different tone here because this week, you will get to talk to Ronnie Sandlin, one of John’s former students. While this section covers a lot, we felt that it left something to be desired. You will first get introduced to Facebook advertising and opportunities offered by other social media platforms.

There is some motivational stuff here including how the author used social media to make thousands. The social media section is nicely covered with two generic and five how-to videos that talk about setting up ads, creating pages, etc.

Pay special attention to the part where John talks about setting up ads since it’s very important and quite complicated. This module builds on previous knowledge so get ready to revise topics you’ve already gone through. Next comes data analytics, which is both complicated and deep. You will learn about some difficult concepts such as A/B testing and using analytics to understand your campaigns so you can get the highest possible ROI.

While this section is neat, we wish it was more detailed because there is a lot more to learn about analytics and demographics. John only talks about split testing in Facebook and Google Ads and doesn’t talk about demographics and what else one can do to improve results. The section on tracking Clickbank sales, however, is nice.

Next, you will get to learn about copywriting and how to create compelling pages to keep users glued and ensure they take your desired action. We feel that copywriting deserved a larger section. John tries to cover this topic with the help of an eBook called “ANATOMY OF A GREAT AD” that contains some good information but not enough examples.

Some may argue that you can only improve copywriting by writing and not by watching videos but we still feel that John neglected some important points such as using keywords in the right density and using third-party tools to gauge your content.

Week #5: Scaling and Presell Pages

Once you reach this module, you’re ready to take the next step and go bigger. Some may like to spend more time on previous modules before reaching this one as there’s too much information to cover in just four weeks.

Here you will learn about scaling your campaigns so you can speed up the process and make money faster. But, we must warn you that this may not always work. There are videos on requesting a coach and going through John’s YouTube channel to find what you need. Technically speaking, this module doesn’t contain anything new or exciting.

You will have to do all the hard work if you want results and there isn’t much to guide you. But, that doesn’t mean you can skip this week’s work as you will have to pass a quiz to move ahead. Pay special attention to the section where the author talks about obstacles and barriers and how to overcome them.

This section highlights that not everyone might find success in just four weeks of starting out. You’ll be taught to discover strategies and ideas to help your affiliate marketing business grow. Some tips include changing products and working on your ad spend. The module highlights the need to keep changing your strategy till you achieve your desired results.

Week #6: Selecting Products

This is your last week and here the author will walk you through the whole journey and summarize everything that you’ve learnt. If you have paid attention to all the course material then you can now call yourself an affiliate marketer.

In this module, John covers some additional topics including sub-niches. The idea is to highlight the importance of trying different niches till you find one that works best for you. Lastly, you’ll be asked to complete a survey to share your opinion and give the final exam to conclude your course.

How Much Does The Super Affiliate System Cost?

The Super Affiliate System is a little expensive at $997. You can, however, choose to break it into three payments – $397 each – and pay a total of $1,191 for the whole course. Those who are not sure of the course can avail its impressive 30-day money-back policy.

While the guarantee is one of the best things about this course, remember that its purpose is only to reduce the risk and not to allow learners to abuse the system. We found that the company offers good customer support and most applications for a refund are approved. There’s just one condition, you must fail, i.e.: not produce $10,000 or more using the system. however, you will be asked to provide proof.

The Super Affiliate System Pros and Cons

Let’s have a look at the pros and cons of this program:

Pros

The course is perfect for busy individuals as it allows learners to move at their own pace

You will get all the needed resources when you purchase the course

It comes with a money-back guarantee

Learners will get access to coaching services by experts

You can choose to pay in installments

Gives you access to a forum where you can interact with other learners

Cons

You will have to spend money to be able to learn everything that’s taught, i.e.: by hosting, running ads, etc.

May not be suitable for individuals who do not like to watch videos as there are very few written pieces

One of the most expensive affiliate marketing courses out there

Bonuses Attached To This Product

When you buy this course, you will not online get access to course material but bonuses as well including:

An appointment with the author to get answers to your questions; however, this option may not always be available.

A free traffic course to help you generate buzz and gain more organic traffic

Archive of old campaigns that can help you understand affiliate marketing

Pre-existing affiliate campaigns in different niches to help you get started

In addition to this, you may also get other add-ons that are added from time to time. Check the website for the latest updates.

Who Is This Course Meant For?

According to the author, this course is suitable for everyone who wants to make money online. While it is advertised as a tool that’s apt for both new and advanced marketers, we feel that it might not be the best option for people who are already making money through affiliate marketing.

Yes, it does have a section that covers common mistakes marketers make, however, we feel that it may not be enough to spend around $1,000 if you already understand the basics of affiliate marketing and have your business up and running.

It appears to be more suitable for users who are yet to start affiliate marketing and are more interested in knowing how it works. It will help you set up your store, choose the right product, and start marketing through Google and social media platforms.

It isn’t a bad course and it does have a lot going in its favor, but it does not fit everyone and has both pros and cons. Those who enjoy reading and not watching or listening may not enjoy this much because most information is presented in the form of videos. There are some written articles and eBooks but most material, especially how-to pieces, will require your full attention.

Fortunately, the author has created a webinar that fully covers what the course offers and can help you understand if it is the right fit for you. Also, each chapter or module contains similar webinars where the author explains what each portion covers.

All in all, we feel it can be a good fit for people who are:

New to affiliate marketing and want to start making money online.

Learners who want to work as online marketers and help businesses find a foothold.

Entrepreneurs who wish to start a new business or individuals looking to start a side hustle/semi-passive source of income.

Does the Super Affiliate System Work?

This is a tough question to answer. If you search the web, you will find a lot of success stories. Technically speaking, the course does work and it does what it promises. You will get access to well-created material that can help you understand the ins and outs of affiliate marketing. However, you will not make any money if you don’t put your best foot forward and follow the guidelines provided to you.

Remember that you will not make millions overnight and the end result depends on a variety of factors including your selected niche, your location, and the time you spend on affiliate marketing. You will not necessarily replicate the author’s journey but there are high chances of you finding success.

There are several free guides available on the net, yet people are still willing to shell out money on this course as the information provided here is true and reliable. There’s no risk of doing something wrong and losing your money or time.

If you are ever confused, you may choose to get in touch with the team and get answers to your questions. Plus, there’s a money back guarantee to keep you covered. Give this one a try if you are serious about making money online.

