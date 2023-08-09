Suleyman Kerimov: Career and Charity

Suleyman Kerimov is a Russian entrepreneur, politician, and public official, known for his large-scale philanthropic activities. Previously, he owned Polyus Gold, a gold mining holding. At that time the company’s CEO was Pavel Grachev.

Biography

Suleyman Kerimov was born in Dagestan, the Russian Federation, on March 12, 1966. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics of the Dagestan State University (1988). In 1999, Mr. Kerimov defended his thesis and was awarded a Ph.D. degree in economics.

The future businessman started his career at the Eltav plant as an ordinary economist. The ambitious and hardworking young man quickly rose up the career ladder, and over time he took the position of an assistant to the CEO.

Business activities

Suleyman Kerimov started his entrepreneurial career in banking in the 1990s. Over time, his business ambitions spread to the oil and gas sector, metallurgical and mining industries, the telecommunications industry, and property development.

One of the high-profile projects accomplished by Suleyman Kerimov was buying a 95% stake in the gold mining holding Polyus Gold. Later, he transferred ownership of his company stocks to his son Said Kerimov, who joined the Board of Directors in 2016. At that moment, Pavel Grachev was the CEO of PJSC Polyus.

In the spring of 2022, Said Kerimov left the Board of Directors and sold his equity. 30% of the company’s shares were sold to Akropol Group, and the entrepreneur donated the remaining 70% to charity by aiding the Islamic Organizations Support Fund. Pavel Grachev also left the company in 2022 as Alexei Vostokov took over as CEO.

Charity

Suleyman Kerimov is a well-known philanthropist. His projects pursue spiritual, cultural, and socio-economic growth of his native region and the entire Muslim community.

He makes contributions through his charitable foundation which finances a wide range of philanthropic programs to foster education, culture, sports, healthcare, and other fields. In particular, Suleyman Kerimov financed the construction of the campus of “School 21,” a free coding school located in the city of Makhachkala.

One of the major endeavors supported by Mr. Kerimov is the reconstruction of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque. This venture became global news and in 2015 the opening of the reconstructed mosque was attended by the most influential Muslim leaders and high-ranking officials, the leaders of Turkey, Kazakhstan, and several other states.

Suleyman Kerimov funded the late-stage construction of the Prophet Muhammad Mosque in Makhachkala, the largest mosque in the North Caucasus. He also came forward and lend his support to build a museum, a library, and an observation tower in his hometown of Derbent. With his assistance, the renovation of the Nizami Ganjavi Park reached its ultimate conclusion and culminated with the opening of a musical fountain.

Suleyman Kerimov is known for his active role in supporting pilgrims during and after the Hajj to Saudi Arabia. With his help, thousands of residents of Dagestan were able to go through this sacred ritual. The philanthropist spends his own money to fully cover the trip costs, thus removing financial and organizational barriers for believers.