Suit Psychology: The Psychology Behind Your Winning Interview Suit 

A study showed that almost one in five (18%) of employees cited January as the most popular month to make a career move and find their next challenge. Add to the mix a batch of fresh-faced graduates and the job market is a competitive space, so can the right suit really make a difference to your success?

Beyond ‘looking smart’ what more can your outfit do? If you’re wondering what should you wear in order to nail that big interview, the following guidance is filled with tips on dressing and how to style a men’s formal suit for an interview that could give you a vital advantage over the rest of the field.

The Power of Colour

Colour psychology plays a big role in how we perceive others. It’s a study of how colours influence our behaviour, emotions, and decision-making processes. Given all this, the colour of your interview suit could be more important than you think.

Choosing darker colours like navy blue and black give off an aura of power and authority and make you look more competent and qualified for the job. Similarly, other colours trigger different emotional responses. For example, red is associated with passion, excitement, or even anger, while blue is linked to trust and calmness.

The Importance of Fit

The fit of a suit is crucial for any occasion, especially when attending something as important as a job interview. Whereas an ill-fitting suit is likely to give a negative impression, a suit that fits well can make you look more polished, professional and, well, suitable for the role.

Suits that are too baggy or too tight suggest a lack of interest in personal appearance which could immediately put off a potential employer. However, a snugly fitting comfortable suit can make all the difference in the interview room. After all, interviewers can be quick to make judgments based on appearance, so a well-fitted, sharp suit will go a long way to creating a positive and memorable impression, and it could set you apart from all the other candidates and boost your chances of being successful.

Focus on the Details

Paying close attention to the smaller details can make a significant difference to your overall appearance and your chances of a winning interview. The first place to start is with your choice of shoes which should be clean, polished, and match your suit choice. This will convey a sense of care and professionalism and show that you value and respect the company’s high standards.

Adding a pocket square in your suit jacket or a tie bar to your suit also portrays a sense of sophistication and an eye for detail that could impress future employers. Finally, if you attend a job interview looking like you’ve just got out of bed you may as well give up on your hopes of securing the role. So, make sure your shirt is clean, your hair is neat, your nails are trimmed, and you can present yourself well in various situations.

Just Be Yourself

The key to a successful job interview is to choose a suit that makes you feel confident and comfortable so that you can be yourself in front of new people even when the pressure’s on. If you don’t feel good in the suit you’re wearing, you’ll likely be fussing over the clothes and the chances are the interviewer will quickly pick up on these signals, and it could even influence their decision-making.

Wearing a well-fitted, comfortable suit is guaranteed to help you relax and let your personality shine through during the interview process. And, if you present an honest and genuine version of yourself in front of potential employers, it can build trust and show that you’re a perfect fit for the job and the company culture.

Take Your Career to the next level

By following these tips, you can select the perfect interview suit and accessories to help you make a winning first impression on the big day. Not only will you look smart, confident, and grateful for the opportunity, but it will also help you relax during the interview process and ultimately increase your chances of getting the job.