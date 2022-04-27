Study From HiBob HR Tech Disruptor Reveals 53% of UK Professional Women Believe They Are Paid Equally to Men

Hibob’s Annual Study “Women Professionals in the Modern Workplace” shows that 67% of women professionals were promoted in 2021 and only 15% changed employers



Modern HR platform disruptor HiBob has announced the results of the study “UK Women Professionals in the Modern Workplace” showing the advancement of UK women in the workplace. The study revealed that 53% of women believe that they are paid equally to men and that 67% of women were promoted during 2021. In addition, 91% of women are confident or very confident in their performance at work.

The research was commissioned by HiBob in honor of International Women’s Day and surveyed 1,000 UK women professionals 25 and older who were employed full-time in a hybrid or in-office workplace in 2020 and 2021. It provides insights on professional women’s perceptions about compensation, promotions, the Great Resignation, the influence of company culture, and more.

“On International Women’s Day in 2022, there is a lot to celebrate in the UK,” says Nirit Peled Muntz, Chief People Officer at HiBob. “Women today are a major source of talent in the workplace, and eliminating gender bias is a pressing social responsibility issue. Our study shows that UK women professionals feel confident in their performance at the workplace and recognize their progress in gender equality, diversity, and inclusion and that the vast majority of them are confident in their performance at work.”

The women-men pay gap

53% of all respondents believe that there is no discrimination in pay at their company. In contrast, only 48% of women in tech professions (Engineers and Developers) feel this way. Just over one-third of all respondents (38%) believe that men are paid more than women, but only 27% of female senior directors, VPs, and executives feel this way.

Promotions & women in leadership

Almost two-thirds (63%) of all women professionals reported that they received a promotion in salary, position, or benefits in 2021. At medium-sized companies, women were even more likely to receive at least one of the promotions mentioned (67%). Senior managers were 1.5 times as likely to be promoted to a new position as middle managers and 2.5 times as likely as individual contributors. The likelihood of a pay increase was nearly the same for all role levels (47%, 46%, and 42%, respectively).



When asked whether their company has made a visible commitment to developing more women leaders in the last year, 25% of women at medium-sized companies (100-999 employees) said “Yes”. In addition, 32% of all respondents felt that their company already has a balance of female-male leadership.

The Great Resignation



While many still talk about the Great Resignation or the Great Migration that accompanied the pandemic, only 15% of professional women actually left their jobs in 2021, including 22% of female senior managers. In 2022, only 10% expect to be leaving their jobs, including 16% of senior managers. Only 6% of women in tech expect to leave their jobs in 2022, while 15% of HR professionals expect to change jobs. The top three enticements for taking a new job with a new employer were increase in pay (86%), flexible working conditions, including flexible hours, remote work, and work from anywhere (69%), and a strong and healthy company culture (40%). Middle managers were more likely to be attracted by a strong and healthy culture (44%) than individual contributors (38%) or senior managers (33%).

Driving change in the modern workplace