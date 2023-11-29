Students of Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was Well Presented by Startups at the Web Summit 2023 in Portugal

The recent Web Summit 2023 in Lisbon showcased the innovative projects of the student team from the FICE at the National Technical University of Ukraine, “Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute,” and the NGO “IT Education Development.”

Their booth garnered significant attention from visitors and investors, including Maryna Mykhaylenko, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Portugal. Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine is resolutely focused on achieving victory while simultaneously forging a more modern and innovative economy integrated into Europe.

Mykhaylenko emphasized the importance of projects presented at the summit, stating that they could catalyze a technological breakthrough, propelling Ukraine to leadership positions.

The NGO “IT Education Development” made its second appearance at the event, with three noteworthy developments: a bionic hand prosthesis, a drone designed for water body studies, and technologies for reconnaissance UAVs capable of overcoming enemy radio-electronic warfare measures, says Anatoliy Boyko, co-founder of the NGO and philanthropist.