Strategies to Boost Instagram Engagement in 2021

Follow our top strategies for raising likes, comments, and shares on Instagram to boost your engagement! Do you want to know how to improve Instagram engagement in 2021? You’re not by yourself!

Marketers must go further into their performance data to track comments, saves, shares, Instagram Story views, and even DMs evaluate how they are performing. Thankfully, it’s not as complicated as you may think! We’ve created a list of 9 ways to improve your Instagram strategy and boost engagement in 2021:

Are you ready? Aside from availing tools such as SMM panel provider or automatic Instagram likes service to help you with your journey on Instagram. We’re going to go through all of the best ways to increase your engagement organically. Continue reading.

Allow Your Personality to Speak for You on Instagram Stories

Opening up and conversing with your fans on Instagram Stories is a great way to engage with them. Share a personal experience, ask questions, and put your best face forward! It’s a basic strategy that can have a big impact on your engagement.

It’s necessary to show your face as a brand every now and then. Your fans want to see that you’re more than just a brand. When customers see a face pop up on a brand account’s content, they become more interested. Creating stuff for your Instagram Stories on the heat of a moment or at the last minute can be stressful, especially if you’re juggling a lot of other responsibilities.

Make and Promote Relatable Memes

Memes are the fastest route to a user’s heart. They’re amusing, clever, and relatable. And relatability is where it’s at in 2022. Instagram users want to feel that they are seen and heard. With the perfect meme, your audience will react, comment on, and share your post with their friends. The opportunity to create a meme exists regardless of your niche or sector.

Whether it’s someone sharing the meme on their Instagram Story or sending it to a friend, the more engagement you’ll receive.

Make Graphics That Are Saveable

Instagram is full of quotes, artwork, and reused tweets. Instagram users are fond of sharing quotes on their stories, especially if they’re both moving and eye catching. Repurposing tweets into Instagram feed postings is a recent trend. On Instagram, this type of content is absolutely fascinating and popular. Ironically, we know.

These kinds of pictures, like meme production, don’t demand a lot of resources. Even if you don’t have Twitter, you may use one of the many themes to make it look like a tweet. Whether you’re a designer or not, you’ve got this!

Share Valuable Information in Carousel Posts

Carousel posts are a gold mine for engagements. Instagram carousels let you share up to ten images, videos, and text graphics with your followers in a single post. Carousel posts that provide some form of value, whether it’s offering instructional knowledge or promoting a social cause, can help generate saves and shares. Consider this: each slide in your carousel post is a chance to increase interaction tenfold – it’s a 10-for-one deal.

Instagram Stories Stickers Can Help You Engage with Your Followers

Instagram Story stickers are a wonderful approach to inspire your followers to interact with you, which will help you build a devoted and engaged following. Polls, questions, countdowns, quizzes, and emoji sliders are just a few of the quick and easy stickers available on stories.

The question sticker is one of the most popular Instagram Story stickers. You may have direct discussions with your followers with the Instagram Stories questions sticker. You can either invite your followers to ask you questions about a particular subject or leave the floor completely open.

These simple little question box will surprise you with how much engagement it brings. Instagram users want to feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves. And giving them the floor to ask questions is a wonderful way to do it. Once you’ve gathered all of the questions, don’t forget to answer them in your story.

It counts as engagement when one of your followers interacts with a sticker. So, on your next Instagram story, why not use a sticker?

Host an Enticing Giveaway

With this understanding, it’s only natural to leverage giveaways into your Instagram strategy. But this isn’t any ordinary freebie. Giveaways in 2022 must be thoughtful, engaging to both your current and target audiences, and true to your brand. With the right reward up for grabs, you’ll be racking up the engagement, whether it’s a product, service, or event.

Collab on Your Instagram Reels

Instagram Collabs are indeed a new strategy to enhance engagement on Instagram, particularly on Reels. You can invite someone to participate on a Feed post or Reel so that they can share the content with their audience.

In essence, you can collaborate on content with another Instagram user, and the post will display on both of your pages. You’ll be able to share your ideas, likes, and comments on this approach, allowing you to leverage and engage with each other’s community.

Post When Your Audience Is Most Engaged

You can organize the finest Instagram Stories and giveaways in the world, but posting when your target audience is offline is pointless. So, how can you determine when your target audience is most active?

Instagram Insights may help you figure out where the majority of your followers are, as well as what hours and days they’re most active.

Alternatively, you may manually track your Instagram posts and monitor how your post performs over time in an Excel file or Google Doc.

Use Relevant Hashtags

The use of hashtags is an excellent engagement strategy that should not be missed. But not just any hashtags will do. It all comes down to choosing the proper ones. So how do you determine which hashtags are effectively with your target audience?

You can track the hashtags you use for each Instagram post using Later’s Hashtag Analytics. This allows you to view which posts had the most engagement as well as the hashtags that followed them. You may also sort your Hashtag Analytics by metrics like as likes, comments, impressions, reach, and saves.

This feature is a hidden treasure – it helps to improve your content strategy by showing which hashtags are worth keeping and which should be avoided. Not only should you understand the hashtags to use for engagement, but you should also consider how much you’re using.

Final Thought

Try using these ideas the next time you’re planning and strategizing content and you will see that your engagement on Instagram will be increasing.