Strategic Responses To Neo-Populism

By Dan Prud’homme, Max von Zedtwitz, and Fernanda Arreola

The rise of Neo-populism presents risks to multi-national corporations in the Western markets. The authors outline practical strategies corporations can take to combat such risks.

Populism is no longer a business risk confined to emerging markets. In fact, measured by the share of votes for anti-establishment parties, populism in developed economies is at its highest levels since the 1930s.1 Given the multiplicity of factors driving this “neo-populism” and the type of institutions shaping its evolution, multinational corporations (MNCs) need to respond to it differently than they have to classical populism. Neo-populism is directly or indirectly costing MNCs profit margins, customer loyalty, strategic footholds, and talented employees. It is manifested in Brexit, Italy’s recent elections, the Trump administration’s trade war, and populist party control of parliamentary seats in many European countries.2 It is leading to stringent security reviews of foreign acquisitions in the US and Europe and to fears of tightening immigrant policies. However, little practical advice is available regarding how to navigate these hazards.3 In this article, we discuss several ways that MNCs can weather neo-populism: (1) resetting risk scenario-planning differently than in classic populist regimes, (2) ramping-up creative stakeholder-engagement, (3) timing high-profile M&A better, and (4) localising smarter.

Populism, in the broadest sense, is a movement supporting ordinary people rather than those perceived as “elites” to hold powerful positions within governments.4 There are variants of how populism is more specifically conceptualised in some countries, for example France, compared to others.5 However, for our purposes, we define “neo-populism” as a set anti-establishment, authoritarianism, nativism, and anti-cosmopolitan values that underpin the political views of a growing number of people in the West today.6 Neo-populist sentiment takes the form of public opposition to liberal international trade and investment regimes,7 resistance to mass immigration and cultural liberalisation, and continuous protest against actions that are perceived as a surrender of national sovereignty to international bodies.8 These risks are cited among the top ten faced by MNCs operating in the US and Europe today.9

Neo-populism can also be seen as a consequence of the significant economic changes driven by businesses over the past few decades. The globalisation of value chains and rise in automation10 – while generally good for firms’ efficiency and productivity – have contributed to increasingly stark income inequality in favor of the higher classes of society.11 It has also resulted in unemployment in industries characterised by repetitive tasks and/or low-skilled labour.12 In the US, for example, the share of national income of the bottom 90% of the population held steady at around 66% from 1950 to 1980 but fell to just over 50% at the start of the financial crisis in 2007.13 This situation has created an identity crisis among many citizens.14 Further, information silos enabled by social media have catalysed and reinforced this upheaval.15 The multiplicity of these factors driving neo-populism in the West today distinguish it from classic populist movements. Trade, foreign investment, and immigration are most often blamed for these woes as they are perceived to create unfairness and because foreigners are attractive scapegoats.16

Neo-populism can also be seen as a consequence of the significant economic changes driven by businesses over the past few decades.

Another notable difference in neo-populism in developed countries today compared to traditional populism in developing countries is the way in which the ideology is to some extent restrained by relatively robust institutions (e.g., the rule of law, the formal free press, the chance to elect new leaders, and the independence of the academic community). These institutions are not always present in developing countries. At the same time, the grounding-effects that such institutions may have are somewhat offset by the aforementioned effects of information silos and social media, and, in some places, a rising polarisation in the formal free press. This new economic and political environment requires different responses from incumbent MNCs (IMNCs) and MNCs from emerging markets (EMNCs) relative to the strategies they have employed in classical neo-populist regimes.

Registration is simple and it is free! Please login or register to continue reading...

Dan Prud’homme is an associate professor at EMLV Business School (École de Management Léonard de Vinci) (Paris, France). He is also a non-resident senior researcher at the GLORAD Center for Global R&D and Innovation at Tongji University (Shanghai, China).

Max von Zedtwitz is Professor at Kaunas University of Technology and Southern Denmark University, and Director of the GLORAD Center for Global R&D and Innovation. Previously, he was Professor at Tsinghua, Tongji, and Peking Universities in China, as well as Vice President Global Innovation for PRTM Management Consultants based in Shanghai.

Fernanda Arreola is a Professor of Strategy & Entrepreneurship at École de Management Léonard de Vinci where she is chair-holder of Service Innovation Chair as well as head of the Business Research Group. Fernanda has held numerous managerial and possesses a range of international academic and professional experiences that lead many of her research and teaching interests.

References

1.https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/europe/201 6-10-17/europe-s-populist-surge

2.https://www.standard.co.uk/lifestyle/london-life/from-altright-to-neo populism-can-you-decode-the-new-political-lexicon-a3407491.html

3.Di Tella, R., Kenney, B., 2018. Trump’s populism: What business leaders need to understand. Harvard Business School Podcast. https://hbswk.hbs.edu/item/trump-s-populism-what-business-leaders-need-to-understand ?cid=wk-rss; Aragandona, A., 2017. Why populism is rising and how to combat it. Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/sites/iese/2017/01/24/why-populism-is-rising-and-how -to-combat-it/#23f960c21d44

4.Canovan, M., 1981. Populism. New York: Harcourt Brace Jovanovuch; McNamee, M., Kokkinogeni, A., 2018. How multinationals should be planning for Brexit. Harvard Business Review. https://hbr.org/2018/05/how-multinationals-should-be-planning-for-brexit

5.Nickisch, C., 2017. How France’s brand of populism differs from what drove Brexit and Trump. Harvard Business Review. https://hbr.org/2017/04/how-frances-brand-of-populism-differs-from-what-drove-brexit-and-trump

6.Mudde, C. 2007. Populist Radical Right Parties in Europe. NY: Cam bridge University Press; Inglehard, R., Norris, P., 2016. Trump, Brexit, and the rise of populism: Economic have-nots and cultural backlash. Harvard University Working Paper Series. https://research.hks.harvard.edu/publications/getFile.aspx?Id=1401

7. Rodrik, D., 2018. Populism and the economics of globalization. NBER Working Paper No., 23559. http://www.nber.org/papers/w23559.ack

8.Galston, W., 2018. The rise of European populism and the collapse of the center-left. Brooking Institution. https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/20 18/03/08/the-rise-of-european-populism-and-the-col lapse-of-the-center-left/

9.BlackRock Investment Institute, 2018. BlackRock geopolitical risk dashboard. https://www.blackrockblog.com/blackrock-geopolitical-risk-dashboard/

10. Alessandro, F., Volker, K., Rasmussen, D., Sandel, M., 2018. Populism, liberalism, and democracy. Philosophy & Social Criticism 44; Bonikowski, B., 2016. Three lessons of contemporary populism in Europe and the United States. The Brown Journal of World Affairs 23, 9-24

11. Ebenstein, A., Harrison, A., McMillan, M., and Phillips, S. 2014. Estimating the impact of trade and offshoring on American workers using the current population surveys. The Review of Economics and Statistics, 96, 581–595; Rodrik, D., 2018. Populism and the economics of globalization. NBER Working Paper No., 23559. http://www.nber.org/papers/w23559.ack. See: Hicks, M. J., Devaraj, S. 2017. Myth and reality of manufacturing in America. Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research; Autor, D., Dorn, D., & Hanson, G. 2013. The China syndrome: Local labor market effects of import competition in the United States. American Economic Review 103(6): 2121–2168; Acemoglu, D., Autor, D., Dorn, D., Hanson, G., Price, B., 2016. Import competition and the great US employment sage of the 2000s. Journal of Labor Economics 34, 141-198.

12. Ibid

13. Elliott, L., 2017. Populism is the result of global economic failure. The Guardian. https://www.theguar dian.com/business/2017/mar/26/populism-is-the-res ult-of-global-economic-failure

14. Norris, P., 2016. It’s not just Trump. Authoritarian populism is rising across the West. Here’s why. The Washington Post. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2016/03/11/its-not-just-trump-authoritarian-populism-is-rising-across-the-west-heres-why/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d3dd782b2487 Galston, W., 2018. The rise of European populism and the collapse of the center-left. Brooking Institution. https://www.brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2018/03/08/the-rise-of-european-populism-and-the-collapse-of-the-center-left/

15. Higgins, M., 2017. Mediated populism, culture, and media form. Palgrave Communications 3. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-017-0005-4; Hameleers, M., Schmuck, D., 2017. It’s us against them: a comparative experiment on the effects of populist messages communicated via social media. Information, Communication & Society 9, 1425-1444.

16. Rodrik, D., 2018

17.http://lexicon.ft.com/Term?term=non_market-strategy.

18. Citigroup, 2017. European Portfolio Strategist: The MEGA trade and Europe’s political risk premium.

19. Sullivan, A., 2018. US Senate quietly votes to cut tariffs on hundreds of Chinese goods. Reuters: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-congress-trade/u-s-sen ate-quietly-votes-to-cut-tariffs-on-hundreds-of-chinese-goods-idUSKBN1KG35R

20. Bach, D., Allen, D., 2010. What every CEO needs to know about nonmarket strategy. MIT Sloan Management Review. https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/what-every-ceo-needs-to-know-about-nonmarket-strategy/

21. Martin, T., 2017. Samsung to invest $380 million in South Carolina factory for home appliances. Wall Street Journal. https://www.wsj.com/articles/samsung-to-in vest-380-million-in-south-carolina-factory-for-home-ap pliances-1498660270

22.Muralidharan E., Wei, W. Liu, X., 2017. Integrationby Emerging-Economy Multinationals- Perspectives from Chinese M&As. Thunderbird International Business Review 59.

23.https://www.amcham-shanghai.org/sites/default/files/2018-09/2018%20U.S.-China%20tariff%20report.pdf

24.Swan, A., 2018. Can Harley-Davidson survive tariffs and a consumer revolt? Forbes. https://www.forbes.com/sites/andyswan/2018/07/24/harley-davidson -revolt/#4ba2f5574d7c

25.UN, 2018. World Investment Report: Investment and New Industrial Policies, p. 84. http://unctad.org/en/PublicationsLibrary/wir2018_en.pd f; UN, 2016. World Investment Report, p. 96. http://unctad.org/en/Pub licationChapters/wir2016ch3_en.pdf#page=6

26.Prud’homme, D., von Zedtwitz, M., 2018. The changing face of innovation in China. MIT Sloan Management Review. https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/the-changing-face-of-innovation-in-china/

27. Jones, C., Espinoza, J., Hancock, T., 2017. Overseas Chinese acquisitions worth $75bn cancelled last year. Financial Times. https://www.ft.com/content/b0ff426c -eabe-11e6-930f-061b01e23655.

28. Allen-Ebrahimian, B., Tamkin, E., 2018. Prague opened the door to Chinese influence. Now it may need to change course. Foreign Policy. https://foreignpolicy.com/2018/03/16/prague-to-czech-chinese-influence-ce fc-energy-communist-party/

29.Brown, M., Singh, P., 2018. China’s technology transfer strategy: How Chinese investments in emerging technology enable a strategic competitor to access the crown jewels of US innovation. Report for the US Department of Defense. https://admin.govexec.com/media/diux_chinatechno logytransferstudy_jan_2018_(1).pdf

30. Dorfman, Z., 2018. How Silicon Valley became a den of spies. Politico. https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/07/27/silicon-valley-spies-china-russia-219071

31. Sheffi, Y., 2016. Second Thoughts on Second Sourcing. https://sloanreview.mit.edu/article/second-thoughts -on-second-sourcing/

32. The Economist, Jan 21, 2017. Business can and will adapt to the age of populism. https://www.economist.com/business/2017/01/21/businesses-can-and-will-a dapt-to-the-age-of-populism