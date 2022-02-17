Staying Active | Benefits of Physical Activity for College Students

Physical activity patterns developed in college are important influences on the exercise habits of people later in life. As such, regular exercise has considerable implications for long and short-term health outcomes. The research on the benefits of physical activity is longstanding. However, despite the overwhelming evidence on what people stand to gain, less than half of all college students engage inadequate physical activity.

Most students struggle to balance college responsibilities with challenges of personal life, meaning that personal nutrition and exercise tend to be dismissed. College is a time for fun, memories, and learning. However, without proper self-care, all your hard work may not amount to much. This article highlights why college students need to exercise more regularly.

What Are the Implications of Physical Inactivity?

Recent studies report a worrying trend where only one in four adults obtains the required physical activity levels. According to researchers, not getting adequate exercise comes with serious health and financial implications. There is enough evidence showing that physical inactivity is the main factor contributing to the high rates of obesity among college students.

Prolonged physical inactivity can lead to energy imbalance, where people expend less energy than they consume through diet. This increases the individuals' risk of becoming obese or overweight. Being inactive also increases your predisposition to cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes.

How Do Students Benefit from Being Physically Active?

People from all age categories can benefit from being physically active. This includes taking part in muscle training and aerobic exercises. Physical activity plays an important role in normal growth and development and lowers individuals’ risk of developing several chronic diseases.

Exercise also helps your sleep by improving your mood and decompressing your mind. Those who exercise regularly also benefit from better quality sleep. Maybe, being physically active exhausts them making it easy to fall asleep. Here are some notable benefits associated with regular exercise.

Supports Brain Development

Another reason to exercise more is that it benefits the human brain in several ways. For instance, evidence shows that exercising increases your heart rate, which in turn leads to the pumping of more blood to your brain. Exercising also results in the release of important hormones charged with offering the ideal platform for brain cell growth.

Concerning brain development, evidence shows that exercise enhances memory retention. This is particularly important for college students who have numerous complex concepts to internalize. As it turns out, being active could be good for your academic performance.

Improves Concentration

Regular exercise is also an effective way to improve concentration, mood, and motivation. According to evidence, physical activity improves the production of dopamine and affects norepinephrine and serotonin levels. All these hormones are responsible for regulating mood and focus.

For college students, the ability to focus on assignments or concentrate during lectures is critical for academic success. So, if you want to perform better in your exams or projects, then you should consider exercising more often. Also, by supporting quality and restful sleep, exercise ensures that students stay alert. Sleep deprivation has been linked with an increased risk of errors and mood disorders.

Helps with Stress Relief



Exercise is important for your brain as well as for your heart. Of course, the benefits of physical activity may not seem obvious at first. After all, the first days of your exercise routine are likely to be the most challenging. It will include more work than fun. However, if you stick to your routine, exercise can bring amazing changes to your body.

Students who exercise regularly benefit from an increased ability to cope with stress. They can relax and exhilarate. Scientists are presently interested in exploring the possibility of using exercise to treat anxiety disorders and depressive symptoms.

Students who exercise regularly benefit from an increased ability to cope with stress. They can relax and exhilarate. Scientists are presently interested in exploring the possibility of using exercise to treat anxiety disorders and depressive symptoms.

Research shows that exercise causes the reduction of stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline.