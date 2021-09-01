Startup 101 || Things You Need to Set Up a Wave Pool

Wave pool is a very lucrative business that you can venture into. It has a near all-year round market growth, which helps a lot. This is because every day, people are picking up new hobbies and others want to perfect on the ones they have been unable to practise during the lockdown adn work-from-home season.

Therefore, if you are looking to invest in a wave pool, you are on the right track reading this article, as we will give you key things you need to have, know and invest in so that you can be successful as you start up. Let’s jump to it!

1. Market Research

Let’s begin with the market. You must examine the socioeconomic and demographic parameters of the market in which you want to build a surf park in great detail: Can you tell me how big it is? How do the locals usually spend their time? How much discretionary money do they have? Do they have a preference for surfing? Are there any other products in that market that could compete with a surfing lagoon? As a result, you need to always begin with a market analysis.

If it suits your intended market needs and lifestyle, you are good to go. If not, you need to keep looking at other areas.

2. Understand Your Stuff

After you’ve found a suitable location, you’ll need to do a thorough commercial and technical feasibility analysis. It’s all of the standard due diligence you’d do to figure out who owns the site. Evaluating the technical feasibility constraints necessitates a thorough examination of the geotechnical conditions. Obviously, the quality of the dirt has a direct impact on the total cost of ownership for your park. When you have a low-quality site, it creates a lot of problems when it comes to trying to work around the limits.

As a result, I usually advise folks to seek out the cleanest and highest-quality sites possible from a geotechnical standpoint. For example, you might need 70,000 cubic meters of clean fill, which can be costly. Alternatively, you may have site spoil to dispose of in a specific manner, or you may have polluted soil that you were unaware of from a 40-year-old activity that you will be held liable for correcting.

3. Power and Water Suppliers

It is critical to have access to major services such as water and electricity. ” What is the status of the network in your area?” Is an example of a question. How strict are your local electrical safety regulations regarding earthing grids? Do your HV substations need to be reinforced?” Does the local power provider have time in their schedule to do that? You’re looking at an extra $10 million to bring big amounts of electricity via the network if it doesn’t already exist.

You must keep in mind that different wave generating technology has dramatically varying energy requirements, both in terms of maximum draw and overall energy consumed. Having backup power will also serve you well in ensuring that you are always 24/7 in operation.

“Do I have to use a town water system, or is there an accessible supply of groundwater from the superficial aquifer that I can extract?” is a crucial question. “How so many bores will be required, and how deep will they have to be to satisfy the maximum daily drawdown quantity projected?” “What are the water’s chemical properties and general quality?” “How will the quality of the feed water affect the components in your sanitary plant and lagoon?” “Are you going to use sacrificial anodes?”

There are also concerns about transportation links, traffic volumes on nearby roads, and accessibility for cranes and other heavy machinery that may be necessary from time to time to perform lagoon repairs.

While you deal with water, you need to have an outlayed plan on how your water will be controlled. Working with a trusted globe valve manufacturer will be more convenient for you since you will be able to have quality products for your water flow regulation.

4. Proper Lighting

This may seem unnecessary but it’s quite relevant. You need to be able to offer you prospective clients access to the wave pool anytime they need to. Installing proper lighting will help in ensuring that your customers are quite happy with your setting and are comfortable with staying up late surfing and having some fun.

5. Tetris for the Wave Pool

There are further factors to consider, such as the site’s structure and the lagoon’s layout. “Can you angle your lagoon into the summer season wind direction so you can achieve offshore conditions?” and so on. When it comes to site practicality and project due diligence, there’s a big list of factors to consider. If you skimp on any of these areas, you’ll end up with costly difficulties that you’ll have to deal with later.

6. Be a Good Neighbour

It’s also crucial to study the necessary planning schemes and consider issues like light spill and noise from the wave generator, breaking waves, and your on-site guests, as well as potential nuisances to neighboring neighbours. At the breaking point, the sound pressure intensity from waves is around 75 dB. In most countries, this exceeds noise limit rules for sensitive receptors such as residential buildings or similar structures.

The Bottom Line

Inasmuch as the wave pool business is lucrative, you’ll need to dig deeper into your pockets to get it started. This can be stressful and a lot of pressure for you. So, Take care of yourself and stay hydrated while you’re at it. Best of luck!