Starting An Ecommerce Business? A Few Tips You Need To Hear

The rise of eCommerce has changed the landscape of the economy. With huge conglomerates dominating the online platforms, it’s become a necessity for small businesses to be able to compete in such a fierce market. Unlike the traditional physical market, the reach of eCommerce goes way beyond conventional marketing means. If you can reach more customers, you can expand your business quickly and smoothly. Any new eCommerce business owner should know that their options are limitless, and at the same time avoid being overwhelmed by the infinite variety. It’s okay not to know everything when you’re still starting, but it’s very important to take your time to research and learn from any mistakes along the way. To help you cover some distance as you start a new eCommerce business, we’ve created a guide with a few important tips you need to hear about.

Using Order Fulfillment Services

Order fulfillment service providers are third-party companies that relieve you from having to deal with shipping, sales inquiry, and other important elements in the delivery process. When you use the services of a reputable order fulfillment provider, you’ll be distributing your inventory across numerous warehouses in the whole country. There are even better order fulfillment services that allow you to avoid paying a fee, and instead, you fulfill other orders for the network. This is known as a peer-to-peer exchange system, and it can save you a lot of money when you’re starting a new eCommerce business.

Look for a Niche

When it comes to growth, nothing beats having focused attention on a target niche. Niches are unconventional and slightly specialized items that aren’t easily found in public marketplaces. Finding a niche is not always an easy task. You’ll be faced with the predicament of finding something you have a relatively solid understanding of, yet not so rare that you don’t attract customers. The type of shipping you use is going to affect your niche. You should take into consideration the size and weight of the products you plan to ship to come up with an effective business plan.

Audience Building

Just like any business, you need to have an audience that you can reach out to. You don’t want to randomly market your products to everyone because that will force you to stretch your marketing powers without any actual profitable income. Your ideal audience should be consumers already relatively interested in the products or services you provide. They don’t have to readily look for the exact products, which is where your audience building strategies should kick in. You want to offer consumers products that they might have never heard of but still be interested because it’s right up their alley.

Focus on the Landing Page

The landing page is the main page of your website that contains information that allows visitors to make decisions regarding the purchase of your products. A website can only consist of a landing page; it works as the main introductory element to your business through online channels. It should contain the business name, logo, call-to-action button, and a field that allows visitors to enter their emails. You should not rush the creation of the landing page because if it looks bad or dysfunctional, consumers will be easily turned away.

Mobile Functionality

A few years ago, mobile functionality may have not been a big deal. But nowadays, if your website isn’t mobile-friendly, you’ll be losing a lot of potential customers. According to many types of research, more than 50% of consumers use their mobile phones to purchase things online. The mobile functionality of your website also plays a role in SEO since search engines’ algorithms rank it higher because many visitors use their phones to search for a product or service.

Choosing a Platform

Once you’ve settled on the type of products you’re planning to sell and the method of obtaining them, you’re bound to start looking for a suitable platform where you could sell them. Beginners often look for the easiest platform they could start with, and while that isn’t exactly wrong, it has a lot of downsides. You won’t be able to stand out from the competition when you’re in a marketplace with thousands of other vendors who may be providing similar products to yours. If you want to avoid the hassle of building your platform, you can opt for ready-hosted eCommerce platforms, which are cheaper and easier to stand out in.



E-commerce is dominating the world of marketing faster than people can react. It’s important for new eCommerce business owners to stay updated with the latest technique to ensure that they’re working at maximum efficiency. Avoid stretching your energy across too many elements and try focusing more on the critical building blocks that can help your business grow.