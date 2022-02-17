Spring Cleaning Recipes Using Essential Oils

Starting your spring cleaning might be intimidating, especially when you know there’s dust, grime, and germs hiding around every corner. Certain essential oils from stores like Zea with antibacterial qualities can help you clean your entire house without chemicals. Best of all, you can mix and match your favourite scents to maximize their unique features and make your entire home smell better than before. Here are some ideas for typical household jobs that you might want to tackle this spring:

Make A Fragrance Spray for Your Closets Using Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, And Lemon Essential Oils

Spring is a perfect time to go through your closets, chuck out anything you don’t wear, and restock with everything you need for warmer weather. Because cabinets are one of those dark, congested places where the air may feel stale, fill a spray bottle halfway with water and eight drops each of eucalyptus, tea tree, and lemon essential oil—then spray your closet well to freshen it up.

Wash Windows and Window Sills with Simple Water, Vinegar, And Your Favorite Citrus Essential Oil

When you open the windows to let the spring breeze air into your home, it will get invigorating, but it may also draw attention to how dirty and dusty they may be after a long winter. For a stunningly fragrant and effective solution to wash and wipe down all your windows, combine 1 1/2 cup white vinegar with 1 cup water and eight drops each of lemon, grapefruit, wild orange, lime, or a mix of these in a spray bottle.

Wipe Off Doorknobs, Handles, Buttons, And Switches with A Blend of Wild Orange, Sandalwood, And Clove Essential Oils

When infected individuals touch stuff that other people touch, germs spread quickly. It’s time to end any signs of cold and flu season once and for all by wiping down everything that is frequently handled by numerous persons with a solution of water and bacteria-fighting essential oils. Eight drops each of wild orange, sandalwood, and clove, diluted in 1 cup of water, will smell great and kill anything foul that’s clinging on your items.

Don’t Forget to Put Few Drops of Lemon Essential Oil into Some Tissues or Cotton Balls and Place Them in The Canister of Your Vacuum Cleaner

Lemon essential oil is a super-potent antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antibiotic. The oil will disperse throughout your home and eradicate that dusty vacuum cleaner scent by placing a few tissues or cotton balls soaked with 5 to 10 drops of lemon essential oil in the canister of your vacuum. It could also be a soothing scent, as some essential oils help with anxiety. Essential oils from stores like Zea can be used on nearly any type of flooring, including hardwood, tile, linoleum, ceramic, vinyl, and laminate. Since spring is when all the critters awaken and find their way into our houses, peppermint oil will be your best ally in keeping mice, ants, and other insects at bay. Ensure you do your research before buying essential oils. Aromatherapy oils are the least expensive and aren’t as pure as therapeutic grade oils. Learn more about the factors to consider when shopping for essential oils.