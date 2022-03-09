Sportybet GH Login

Sportybet is an African bookmaker which operates in several African countries including Ghana. The bookmaker operates legally in Ghana as it is licensed by the Gaming Commission of Ghana under the Gaming Act, 2006 (Act, 721). What makes Sportybet so popular is the fact that the bookmaker offers its customers with several betting products and this obvioulsy means that there are multiple opportunities of winning, some of the products offered by Sportybet are Sports, Live Betting, Instant Virtuals, Scheduled Virtuals, Jackpot amongst other exciting products.

Register and login to Sportbet GH here.

How to register for a Sportybet GH account?

Signing Up for a Sportybet account is actually very easy and that is the only way for you to be able to successfully bet on the platform, please note that the Sportybet registration process can be completed in a matter of moments. In order to register, you must;

Visit the official Sportybet GH website at https://www.sportybet.com/gh/

Click on the ‘register’ button on the top-right side of the homepage

Fill in the pop-up registration form with your

Mobile Number

Password

Click on the ‘Create Account’ button to complete the registration process.

You will immediately receive a 6-digit code to verify your identity.

How to deposit funds into your Sportybet account?

You need to fund your Sportybet account before your bets are accepted and you can easily do so because Sportybet has a couple of deposit methods which are quite convenient for the Ghanaian punter. The payment methods accepted are:

Tigo

Airtel

MTN

Vodafone

(Visa and Mastercard)

To deposit using a Paybill, please follow the below steps.

Dial the number *711*222#;

Enter the amount you wish to deposit into your account;

Follow the instructions on your mobile phone to complete the transaction.

To deposit using cards ( Visa or Mastercaids),

Enter you Visa or Mastercard number in the first box.

Enter your card expiry date and CVV code and save

Please note that the name associated with your deposit will be used as your Sporty account name. You will only be able to withdraw back to this name.

The minimum per transaction is GHS 1.00

The maximum per transaction is GHS 20,000.00

How to do a password reset with Sportybet GH?

If it happens that you have lost or forgotten your Sportybet password, do not panic because you can easily recover your Sportybet account by following the simple process below;

Visit the Sportybet GH website at https://www.sportybet.com/gh/

Click on the ‘Forgot Password’ link at the top-right of the page

You then need to enter your mobile number and click on ‘Next’

Yоu will then receive your nеw lоgin dеtаils whiсh yоu саn thеn usе tо sign intо yоur ассоunt

How to log in with Sportybet GH?

Logging into your account is an extremely easy thing to do and is also necessary because without logging in, your bets will not be accepted because the system will not be able to recognize you. You can easily login with Sportybet by following the simple process below;

Visit the Sportybet GH website

Enter the following details in the spaces provided on the main menu:

Phone Number

Password

Click on the ‘login’ button at the top-right of the page and you will immediately get access of your account.