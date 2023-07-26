Whether you’re in it for the game, the hot wings, or the trash talk, watching major sporting events like the Super Bowl, World Cup, or the NBA Finals will definitely get you cheering. And if you want to make things more interesting, there are lots of sportsbook promos online you can use to place a bet or two.

But you shouldn’t be looking for just any sportsbook promo. You want the most valuable sports bonuses with fair terms, just like what our top pick, MyStake, offers – a 100% sports betting welcome offer worth up to $500.

Intrigued? Good. Keep reading.

Best Sportsbook Promos

MyStake : 100% up to $500 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline : 50% up to $1,000 Sign-up Bonus

Bovada : $750 Welcome Bonus

MyBookie : 50% up to $1,000 First Deposit Bonus

EveryGame : Three-Tiered $750 Welcome Bonus

BetUS : 125% Welcome Bonus

SportsBetting.ag : 50% Welcome Bonus

BUSR : $2,500 Welcome Bonus

Xbet: $500 First Deposit Bonus

How to Claim a Sportsbook Bonus

Claiming a bonus is pretty straightforward. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to claim MyStake’s 100% up to $500 welcome offer:

Step 1: Sign up for an account

Look for the red “Sign-Up” button at the top of the homepage and click it.

Step 2: Provide your information

A single-page form will ask you to fill in a few fields, including your first and last name and email address.

Step 3: Enter a sportsbook promo code

If you’ve got a promo code, you can pop it into the required field on the form. Click “Finish.” Once you’ve clicked “finish” (and provided your details are correct), your account will be created.

Step 4: Make a first deposit

To claim MyStake’s 100% welcome promo, you must make a first deposit of at least $20. This is important – if your first deposit is less than $20 you won’t be eligible for this bonus.

Step 5: Claim your 100% welcome offer

Enter the “Promos” section of your MyStake account and click the 100% sports betting sign-up bonus.

1. MyStake – 100% up to $500 Sportsbook Promo

Pros:

100% up to $500 welcome bonus

10x wagering requirements

10% crypto cashback

Great Bitcoin sportsbook

24/7 customer support

20+ sports to bet on

Cons:

Not an established site

MyStake is a brand-new online sportsbook that pulls out all the stops when it comes to helping new customers get off to the best possible start.

When you create an account, you’ll be entitled to a 100% welcome bonus. This matched deposit offer is worth as much as $500, and it doesn’t even require a sportsbook promo code.

To claim this great offer, you only need to create an account at MyStake and make a minimum deposit of $20 (or more).

Because this is a 100% matched deposit bonus, you could deposit $50, and MyStake would add an extra $50 to your account.

Other bonuses at MyStake include a 10% crypto cashback promo that refunds 10% of your sports betting losses.

MyStake was launched in 2020, it accepts both cryptos and fiat currencies, and customer support is 24/7.

Click here to claim your 100$ welcome bonus at MyStake.

2. BetOnline – 50% Match Deposit of Up to $1,000

Pros:

50% welcome bonus

$25 risk-free bet for new players

Same game parlays available

25+ years experience

Weekly betting contests

Cons:

Credit card fees

BetOnline is a highly online sportsbook that has over 25 years of experience. The current sign-up bonus is a 50% up to $1,000 matched deposit offer, which means that if you deposit $100 straight off the bat, BetOnline will top your account up with a further $50.

The minimum deposit for this one is $55, which applies to your first deposit.

Moreover, you won’t be able to claim the offer if your first deposit is made using Skrill or Neteller.

To claim the bonus, enter the sportsbook promo code “BOL1000” in the required field when prompted. This is easy to do, and BetOnline will show you exactly where to enter the code once you create your account.

Once you’ve entered the code and deposited, the bonus funds will be yours. You have 30 days to use them, but it’s worth mentioning that you can only use these bonus funds on sports betting. Casino games are not eligible.

Once the welcome bonus is out of the way, you can opt-in to an unlimited 25% reload bonus at BetOnline whenever you deposit $50 or more.

BetOnline claims to offer the fastest payouts in the sports betting industry, their website is SSL-secure, and you can take part in daily and weekly contests, including NFL Survivor contests, which give you a chance to compete for huge prize pools.

Click here to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline.

3. Bovada – $750 Crypto Sports Welcome Bonus

Pros:

75% welcome bonus

5x wagering requirements

$200 referral bonus

Earn rewards points whenever you bet

10+ years experience

Fast payouts

Cons:

Late lines

Bovada is a hugely established online sportsbook launched over ten years ago. It’s widely known for its frequent offers, which include a $750 welcome bonus for new players.

This first deposit bonus matches your first deposit to 75%. For example, if you make a first deposit of $50, Bovada will match it by $37.50. This means you’ll have $87.50 to play around with.

To claim it, you must open an account with Bovada and make a first deposit of $20 or more. Depending on how much you deposit, your bonus funds should be in your account as soon as you refresh the page.

Then, as a regular player, you’ll be rewarded whenever you place a bet at Bovada.

A $200 referral bonus is also available, which is yours anytime you successfully refer someone to the site using Bovada’s referral link.

Bovada accepts cryptos and fiat currencies, it’s home to a Prop Builder, which is useful whenever you want to place prop bets, and you can bet on more than 20- sports.

Click here to claim your $750 welcome bonus at Bovada.

4. MyBookie – 50% up to $1,000 First Deposit Sportsbook Bonus

Pros:

$1000 welcome bonus

10x rollover requirements

$200 referral bonus

Alternate lines available

Early betting lines

Onsite expert tips and predictions

Cons:

Limited deposit options

MyBookie was launched in 2015 and has grown a reputation for offering seriously sweet bonuses to its customers.

As a new player, you can join today and kick things off with a 50% sign-up bonus that’s worth $1,000 altogether.

This means if you deposit $50 after you’ve signed up, MyBookie will boost your bankroll with an extra $25.

The minimum deposit for this offer is $50, and you must enter the MyBookie promo code “MYB50” to unlock it. Once you’ve done that, the bonus funds with a 10x rollover are yours.

This is a welcome bonus for sports betting, so you can’t use it on casino games.

Regular players can claim a 200% referral bonus worth up to $200 whenever they refer a friend to the site. This is an unlimited offer with one referral link per friend.

Other sports betting promotions at MyBookie include a 25% up to $1,000 sports reload bonus and an 8% horse rebate.

MyBookie is rated for its alternate lines, odd boosts, daily specials, and excellent in-play betting markets. College sports betting is particularly well-covered here, and there’s a range of helpful resources, including expert tips and predictions.

Click here to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus at MyBookie.

5. EveryGame – Three-Tiered $750 Sports Welcome Bonus

Pros:

3x $250 sports welcome bonus

Handicapping contests

More than 20 sports to bet on

High bet limits

25+ years experience

Cons:

Withdrawal fees on some payment methods

EveryGame goes the extra mile with its welcome bonus, which covers your first, second, and third deposit.

This offer totals $750, with each of your first three deposits worth as much as $250. And because this is a 100% matched deposit, you could deposit $250, and EveryGame will turn it into $500.

The sportsbook promo code for this offer is “3XBOOST250,” which you must enter when prompted. This is one of the best sportsbook bonus codes around right now precisely because it covers your first three deposits (as opposed to just your first deposit).

Wagering requirements are 4x for sports betting, but horse racing doesn’t count.

The welcome offer is open to all new customers who deposit using either fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies.

As a regular bettor at EveryGame, you can enter contests, including the $5K Hot Hoops Chase, which allows you to win mega cash prizes just for betting on the NBA and college basketball.

You can also win free sports bets by participating in poker tournaments.

EveryGame is one of the world’s oldest online sports betting sites, established in 1996. It’s stacked with competitive odds across more than 20 sports, there are sports coupons available to help you put together your bets, as well as daily specials at enhanced odds.

Click here to claim your $750 welcome bonus at EveryGame today.

6. BetUS – 125% Sportsbook Promo

Pros:

125% of up to $3,125 welcome bonus

BetUS TV feature

Earn loyalty points with every bet

Bitcoin accepted

Cons:

High minimum deposit

BetUS – the home of the expert panel show BetUS TV – gets you started with a whopping 125% welcome bonus.

This deposit match bonus can be used on sports bets and online casino games. 100% of it can be used on sports, while you can use the rest in the online casino on games such as the best online slots, roulette, and blackjack.

The sports bonus is worth $2,500, while the casino bonus is $625. As usual, exactly how much you deposit will determine how much you receive in bonus funds.

Wagering requirements for sports bonus bets are set at 10x, while casino games are set at 30x.

Maximum winnings, meanwhile, for casino games are $2,500.

The minimum deposit is a tad steep at $100. For this reason, this welcome offer might not suit casual bettors.

To redeem it, you must use the promo code “JOIN125.”

As mentioned, BetUS is the only sports betting site where you’ll find BetUS TV, allowing you to tune in to expert analysis, tips, and betting predictions. You’ll also get rewarded with loyalty points each time you bet here, while a $300 referral bonus is on the table for every player.

Click here to claim your 125% welcome bonus at BetUS.

7. SportsBetting.ag – 50% Sports Welcome Bonus

Pros;

50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus

$25 risk-free live bet for new players

25% reload bonus

Competitive odds

25+ years experience

Cons:

Dated site design

SportsBetting.ag is one of the world’s leading online sportsbooks with over 25 years of experience. It currently offers new players a 50% welcome bonus worth up to $1,000. For example, if you deposit $500, you’ll receive an extra $250.

To redeem this offer, you must open an account at SportsBetting.ag and make a minimum first deposit of $55. You won’t be able to claim the bonus if you deposit via Neteller or Skrill, but all other payment methods are fine.

Then, SportsBetting.ag will then ask you to enter the promo code “SB1000.”

Once you’ve done that, your bonus funds will instantly be credited to your account. You can use them on all sports bets except horse racing, and they can’t be used in the casino section.

Bonus funds expire after 30 days and come with 10x wagering requirements.

As a regular player, you can claim an unlimited 25% sports reload bonus using the code “FORLIFE.” The minimum deposit for this is $50.

SportsBetting.ag is widely known for its competitive odds, mega contests with huge prize pools, such as a $10,000 refer-a-friend tailgate promo, and its dedication to excellent customer support. This comes as an in-depth FAQ page and 24/7 live chat.

Click here to claim your $1,000 welcome bonus SportsBetting.ag.

8. BUSR – $2,500 Sports Welcome Bonus

Pros:

$2,500 welcome bonus

10x rollover requirements

$100 cashback each week

Easy registration process

Award-winning sportsbook

Cons:

Would benefit from more payment methods

BUSR invites new players to score a $2,500 welcome bonus. This is a 150% matched deposit bonus, which means that if you deposit $100, BUSR would turn it into a cool $250.

The minimum deposit for this one is $100, a first deposit bonus only.

To claim the offer, just create your account, make your first deposit, and use the promo code “SPORTS100FP” when asked.

Your bonus funds will be added to your account, and you can start betting on sports.

BUSR then treats existing customers to $100 cash back every week when they meet the minimum bet/stake criteria, and you’ll also be able to enjoy free bets and daily rebates.

Customer support is available 24/7, Bitcoin is accepted, and lines are posted early on sports like the NCAA, the NBA, the NFL, and the MLB.

Click here to claim your $2,500 welcome bonus at BetUSR.

9. Xbet – $500 First Deposit Sportsbook Promo

Pros:

$500 sign-up bonus

7x rollover requirement

Low wagering requirements

7% horse rebate

$1,000 casino reload bonus

Weekly contests

Cons:

Low bet limits

With over ten years of experience, XBet knows a thing or two about what its customers want – including fantastic bonuses.

As a new customer, you’re entitled to a $500 welcome package. This is a 50% matched deposit bonus that’s valid when you make a minimum deposit of at least $45.

To redeem the offer, enter the bonus code “XBET50” when prompted. Wagering requirements are set at a very fair 7x on sports.

You can then opt-in to a $250 reload bonus anytime you deposit at least $100, with XBet promising to match your deposit by 25%. Other offers include a 7% horse rebate, and a $1,000 casino reload bonus.

XBet covers all the major American sports superbly, there are a variety of prop bets available for the likes of the NFL and the MLB, and you can take part in contests such as the XBet Bracket contest for the chance to win a slice of the huge prize pool.

Click here to claim your $500 welcome bonus at XBet today.

Why You Should Sign-up to MyStake for Sportsbook Bonuses

Regular Offers: MyStake hands out frequent offers to regular players. As well as a first deposit bonus, other offers include bonus bets, 10% crypto cashback, 35% reload bonuses, tournaments where you can compete for huge prize pools, and boosted odds.

Wide range of sports betting markets: Whether your bag is American sports or worldwide sports like soccer, golf, and tennis, or whether you prefer to bet on eSports or horse racing, MyStake covers the whole gamut. There are more than 20 sports to bet on and a massive variety of betting markets.

Superb usability: MyStake was launched in 2020. This slick, modern, and intuitive sportsbook makes it easy for you to claim your bonuses, peruse the markets and place your bets – before withdrawing your winnings.

Looking to bet in another country? Check out the best UK sports betting sites

Why Claim Sportsbook Promos Online?

It’s easy to do: Claiming a bonus online has never been this easy. All you have to do is open up a sportsbook account (which takes less than 2 minutes) before following the straightforward instructions to unlock any available offer.

Several ways to bet: Whatever bonus you want to claim, there are multiple ways to use it. You can bet pre-match and in-play, as well as play straight bets or parlays and bet on the spread, the moneyline – whatever you want!

Online sportsbooks offer promo codes: You simply can’t use promo codes at brick-and-mortar bookies. Promo codes unlock bonus bets at various betting sites, giving you access to bonus money that boosts your bankroll.

Trending: 2024 Presidential Election Odds

Guide to Claiming the Best Sportsbook Promotions

How Do I Find the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes?

You can read review guides like this that point you toward the best sportsbook promo codes. Some websites are dedicated specifically to sportsbook promo codes.

Another way to stay updated with all the latest and best sportsbook promotions is to keep checking the “promos” section of any online sportsbook you’ve signed up with. You can also join the mailing list to stay in the loop with the latest offers, including NBA, NHL, and football betting promo codes.

Which Online Sportsbooks Have the Best Sports Bonuses?

The likes of MyStake, BetOnline, and Bovada are widely known for their generous signup bonuses. They typically come with extremely fair wagering requirements and low minimum deposits and your bonus money is credited to your account almost instantly.

What are Sports Deposit Bonuses?

Deposit bonuses take the form of either sign up bonuses or reload bonuses. Essentially, when you make a deposit, the best online gambling sites will then match it by a specific amount – such as 25%, 50%, or even 100%.

For example, if you deposited $100 to trigger a 100% match deposit bonus, your bet credits will jump to $200.

Check our other relevant posts:

How to Maximize Your Online Sportsbook Bonuses

1. Join Multiple Sports Betting Sites

If you sign-up to just one sports betting site you’ll be missing out on a wide range of sportsbook promo codes and bonus bets on offer at other sportsbooks.

The trick is to sign-up for the highest-rated sportsbooks that offer the most lucrative bonuses. That way, you can opt-in to the welcome offers when you’ve got enough of a bankroll to meet the minimum deposit before taking advantage of all their regular offers.

2. Always Check the Terms and Conditions

Before you opt-in to deposit match bonuses, free bets, cashback bonuses, etc., you must check the T&Cs first.

This will ensure you don’t get caught cold by high wagering requirements or forget to use your bet credits before the bonus expires.

3. Look Out for Odds Boosts

Odds boosts might look like minor sports betting bonuses – but they’re not. They can be a brilliant way of increasing your potential profits.

Say you place a bet at (+100) odds, a 10% odds boost will turn it into (+110).

4. Don’t Forget to Meet the Minimum First Deposit

This one is easy to do – and it can cost you a risk-free bet straight off the bat. Most online sportsbooks will only let you opt-in to their welcome offer if you meet their minimum first deposit (such as $50). If your first deposit is less than this, it doesn’t matter what you do next – you won’t be entitled to the opening promo.

Ready to Claim the Most Valuable Sportsbook Promos?

These are the best sports betting promotions that are available right now to sports bettors. You can claim them by creating a new sports betting account at whichever online sports betting site you prefer. Some bonus bets require a promo code, others don’t, but all require a minimum deposit.

MyStake is our top pick with its 100% up to $500 deposit match sign-up bonus, and you can claim this offer by making a minimum deposit of $20. No promo code is needed.

Whatever you decide to do, please make sure to read the T&Cs – and to always gamble responsibly.

Related: Best sweepstakes casinos

DISCLAIMER: Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 18+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

Go to top

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



