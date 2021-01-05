Speed matters: why having a fast payout casino is so important

Although you might typically be more focused on things like the number of games on offer, whether they provide access to a mobile app, or the bonuses they provide you with, withdrawal and deposit procedures are arguably among the most important features you should look for when choosing an online casino.

No matter what type of gambler you are, and who you choose to gamble with, at some point in your playing career you will have to withdraw your winnings. For this reason, it is important to choose an online casino that not only provides you with safe and secure access to your winnings, but is also able to process your withdrawal requests as efficiently as possible.

Unfortunately, however, according to the summary of the fastest paying casino sites over on bestcasinosites.net, there is a significant difference between the top casino platforms when it comes to withdrawal speed.

Many of you reading this article might be wondering why payout speed matters at all. As long as they process your request, does it really matter how quickly they get the money to you?

While you might be forgiven for thinking like this if you have never really considered payout speed before, there are a number of reasons why you should think about it when choosing your next casino.

What are fast payout casinos?

As you might have guessed from the description, fast payout casinos are essentially those casinos that prioritize the speed and efficiency of processing user withdrawal requests. In the increasingly competitive world of online gambling and betting, casinos have begun advertising themselves as ‘fast payout casinos’ as a way of distinguishing themselves from the competition and attracting new customers.

Why speed matters

Although our concern for ‘fast’ payout casinos might lead you to think that all we are interested in is raw speed, there are several factors at play when it comes to how fast payouts and withdrawals are processed.

In general terms, if a casino can process withdrawals quickly, this indicates that their internal processes for responding to withdrawal requests are well set up. This means that not only do they have a dedicated team to deal with withdrawal requests, but that they can be processed internally with minimal delay.

Ensuring you can easily access your funds is also important from customer trust and safety perspective, as it means you can have ready access to your winnings without worrying about them getting held up on a platform. Being assured of this can go a long way to making you more relaxed and confident about your online casino gaming experience.

What impacts payout speed?

In terms of why payout speeds can differ so significantly between casinos, there are several issues that might be either slowing down or speeding up your withdrawal request.

The first and most important factor relates to the online casino itself. Do they have a team dedicated to dealing with withdrawal requests and are they processed at any time of the day, or only during certain times? Most mid-sized and large online casinos will have a dedicated payments team charged with dealing with payouts, deposits and withdrawals. However, for smaller casinos, this might not be the case.

Another big issue that needs to be considered is the withdrawal method you use. Although the casino itself might be able to process your request in a timely manner, if you use a slow method to receive your funds, this will add time to the process. While traditional bank transfers are the slowest method – typically taking from one to three days for international transfers – cryptocurrency payments are the quickest, usually taking only a few minutes to fully complete.

A third major issue that impacts payout speed relates to any withdrawal restrictions a particular online casino might have in place. Often, online casinos will put in place conditions that you must meet before you can access your winnings, such as wagering restrictions and minimum deposit amounts. Unfortunately, these conditions are often contained in small print and are easily overlooked by enthusiastic gamblers!

Fast payout casinos in 2021 – what does the future hold?

With all that said, although there are a few casinos out there with a bad reputation for payout speeds, online casinos are getting a lot faster at processing payments. Cryptocurrency payment systems and e-wallet solutions have done a lot to speed up withdrawal and deposit times at online casinos, as they allow payments to be fully processed within minutes. And with bitcoin adoption set to explode in the coming year, with the likes of PayPal finally supporting cryptocurrency, the future looks very bright!