South African Betting Sites: 6 Best Sportsbooks in SA

South Africa has long been a stronghold for online sports betting, but it is more popular than ever before. If you’re looking for some pointers on where to start when it comes to internet betting sites, you’ve come to the correct place.

Our list of betting sites in South Africa features all of the top sports betting sites available to South Africans, and we’ve thoroughly investigated these for your convenience.

Let’s take a look.

Best Sportsbooks in South Africa

How To Deposit At South African Betting Sites

The most popular choice among South African gamblers is to use a payment method they are already used to. You may discover a deposit option to fund your casino account online that does so promptly and painlessly. Most of the casinos we suggest have several banking options, allowing customers to pick based on their needs. Some online payment systems provide for quick payouts, while others allow for large withdrawals.

Bonus Offers & Promotions in SA Sportsbooks

If the betting site has checked off all of your prerequisites, the last thing to look at is their betting bonuses and incentives. Of course, obtaining a great sign-up bonus is always welcome, and many betting firms try to make themselves as appealing as possible with these deals.

The team at Sportsbetting24, on the other hand, believes that you should look further than just welcome bonuses. Promotions and special discounts for returning customers will be the elements that keep providing value to your betting experience over time.

Keep an eye out for special offers and deals tailored to specific events, such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, Indian Premier League, and more. Because bookies who provide a lot of these sorts of incentives and discounts are likely to keep you satisfied for longer.

Is Online Sports Betting Legal in South Africa?

In South Africa, sports betting is allowed as long as you gamble with a licensed provider. In the past, sports betting in South Africa was regarded negatively by the government, and it promoted a cautious viewpoint towards it. However, after repealing a blanket prohibition on all gambling-related behavior in 1994, the National Gambling Act was enacted two years later.

The National Gaming Act allowed governments to grant land-based casinos and sportsbooks licenses. The South African government further refined the legislation in the updated National Gambling Act of 2004. In 2010, as a result of legislation that was passed, gambling in South Africa became an issue that was unclear.

Currently, only residents of South Africa with a valid IP address are permitted to make wagers at licensed sports betting sites like Sportingbet or Dafabet; otherwise, it is an illicit activity. Casinos, on the other hand, may face penalties of up to 10 million Rand or 10 years in prison if they allow online gambling.

Licensed Online Betting Sites in SA

The South African sports betting business is governed, and players are safeguarded by laws that prohibit illicit bookmakers. Our evaluation procedure includes the location and a third-party regulator for each sportsbook. Players can be certain that their bets are safe and audited on a regular basis as a result of these regulations. These rules also apply to offshore internet bookies based in South Africa who operate within its borders.

How Online Betting Works in South Africa

Many people are familiar with the guidelines for betting online. We’ll do our best to assist you if you’re new to it. To get you started, we have a number of articles on our betting strategy and suggestions page. Our reviews will enable you to choose where and what type of bets to place.

Here are some things to check for when opening a new betting account:

Information needed to create a new account

Low deposit requirements

Variety of payment options

Multiple withdrawal options

Are there any payment fees charged?

Individual bets have specific rules.

Fair Terms & Conditions

What to Consider Before Signing up for Sportsbook in SA

Payment Methods for Online Betting in SA

The above-mentioned characteristics are crucial to your betting, but the most essential thing to begin betting with is a bank account. If a betting site doesn’t accept certain payment options, you won’t be able to use the cash-out option.

In South Africa, the main payment methods are:

OZOW iPay

MasterCard:

Visa

Crypto

Kazang

1 Voucher

OTTVoucher

EasyLoad

Blu Voucher

EFT (Bank Transfers)

USSD

MTN MoMo

Mobile Device is Quick and Easy

With the growing popularity of cell phone and tablet applications, your Blackberry, Apple (iOS) device, or Android phone and tablet might be the key to your next big win.

The range of available mobile applications for sports betting online is expanding every day in South Africa, but it’s not just the Google PlayStore and Apple’s iTunes store that can help you discover your next favorite sportsbook. With only the browser already installed on your device, you may access any html5-based online gambling site from wherever you are, so long as you have a phone or tablet with an internet connection.

Go mobile today and find out what a difference it makes to your life. From the latest iPhone to your Android smartphone from Sony, Samsung’s Galaxy range, HTC or Nokia; to Amazon’s Fire, or even your trusted Blackberry, you can browse through thousands of profiles in minutes. Today is the day to go mobile.

Design, Style, and User-Friendliness

For many customers, it’s not just about the site’s functionality. You want to use a site that looks nice and tidy, so we consider this in our evaluations. The layout of the website, for example, whether users have an easy time navigating the site.

When it comes to placing a bet quickly, the rate of your chosen Indian betting site is critical. This is why, in all of the bookmaker evaluations we publish, we conduct speed tests.

Sports & Betting Markets Available

Naturally, the sportsbook is at the forefront of our assessments. We examine the variety of sports available and make sure there are no critical omissions. The breadth of markets is also evaluated to see how many distinct bets customers may select from.

This is also the case for live in-play betting, which is extremely popular among South African sports fans. We compare the value of the odds on offer to see how they rank against a number of South Africa’s top sports to bet on, such as soccer, cricket, rugby, and horse racing within the betting markets.

Live Sports Bets Online

On certain online sportsbooks, you can’t gamble on sporting events that have already begun. Live in-play bets for players who missed the bet before the start of the game are available on our recommended SA betting websites. International sporting events from several sports are broadcasted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Live betting odds to change depending on the stage of the game may improve your chances of winning.

High Betting Odds

The importance of betting odds can not be overstated for anybody involved in online betting in India. Even if you believe the differences between odds accessible on various sites are minor, if you make a lot of bets on sports, the difference adds up over time.

We’ll show you how to find the best odds on your chosen bet so you can make more money, and we’ll tell you how good the odds from a bookmaker are in our detailed betting site reviews. Some bookmakers may be known for having great odds in some sports but not others.

What is the best approach to determine which betting sites have the greatest average betting odds? You may compare the betting margins for each bookie below, both live and pre-match markets, for cricket, soccer, and horse racing wagers.

The betting margin is the amount charged by a bookmaker to place a bet. Simply stated, the lower the betting margin, the better the odds.

Best South Africa Betting Sites FAQs

Is it legal to gamble online in South Africa?

This is a difficult question because there is so much uncertainty about the legal status of internet betting in South Africa. The country’s vast majority of online gambling is prohibited.

In South Africa, it is against the law to play online casino games such as slots, bingo, and poker. Sports betting sites are permitted to operate in South Africa, however. This implies that sports bets on subjects like rugby, cricket, and football are entirely legal in the country.

How can I put money into my betting account in SA?

Users who join the best betting sites in South Africa for the first time may be unsure of what they need to do to deposit money into their betting account, as it is not always obvious how to proceed.

However, making a deposit is quite simple. The cashier area on betting websites in South Africa can handle all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals.

Users will be able to select from several methods of payment. Each South African betting site has its own set of payment alternatives, although they often include EFTs and debit cards, as well as electronic wallets.

The amount of money to be deposited, as well as the currency, must be chosen before users can proceed. They must then input how much cash they want to put down and which currency they wish to use; it’s simply a case of following the easy-to-follow instructions onscreen.

Is sports betting a big moneymaker in South Africa?

Not just in South Africa, but throughout the world, online betting on sports is becoming increasingly popular. People from all over the world can now participate in internet gambling thanks to the ability to wager on local and international events.

How can I get started with SA sportsbooks?

After you’ve decided on your favorite mobile or online sports betting site, the process of placing your first bet is simple. Create a new profile, log in, deposit money to place your wager, locate the fixture you want to wager on, and you’re ready to go. All you have to do now is wait for the outcomes.

Is it possible to get free bets?

Yes, it’s a very popular welcome offer. To compare free bets and other bonus deals, go to our list.

What bonuses and promotions are available at SA sportsbooks?

Bonuses and incentives for signing up, free money when depositing to boost payoffs on specific fixtures, bonuses, and specials are available in a variety of forms and sizes, so do your homework before placing your next bet.

Do I have to play with real ZAR?

There are several sites that allow novices (and those who are just in it for the thrill of winning without taking any risks) to utilize “site credits” rather than requiring you to deposit your hard-earned Rands. Use these credits to get started or use these sites just for a simple gaming experience without any of the associated dangers that come with gambling with real money.

Is it safe to play at SA online betting sites?

Reputable online sports betting sites are diligent in ensuring that their customers are properly safeguarded, with security and encryption of personal information being a top priority. When you pick from our list of recommended websites, you may rest confident that your personal information is secure.