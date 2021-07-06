Some rules to protect your bitcoin in 2021

Bitcoin is not about passive income; it has become mainstream income for all of us. Bitcoin can be of immense value to all those who have no other source of income or earning money. Bitcoin is being used to make investments, and at the same time, its income is being used as a mainstream. If someone used bitcoin as their primary source of income, that might not sound fair to you, but it might just be that reason to make a living. If we look at last year as compared to now, there has been a lot of pressure on it, due to which people have no other source of earning. One bitcoin has remained the right source of earning for the people, which has given a lot of relief to the people from using it.

Bitcoin has helped all of us a lot during difficult times, so now it becomes our responsibility to try our best to keep them safe. Now it is our responsibility to make some rules so that we can secure our bitcoins and at the same time help to protect them. As the day progresses, it no longer seems easy to save bitcoins. Day by day the number of scams with bitcoin is increasing, and the possibility of hackers is also increasing. The piracy by hackers is not uneducated, as it is enough for us to consider qualified developers. It is not that easy to steal bitcoins if you use a good wallet. No one needs to be educated in this, only you need to have technical knowledge. So, if you are planning to trade or mine Bitcoin, then you may visit bitqs

Beware of scams

We would like to tell you; in case you didn’t know that there are some special spots and phishing scams that have become rampant and are currently active everywhere like social media too. It has only one main purpose: that you have to give up your private keys. You also have to keep in mind that you need to be careful about any advertisement or person and do not send you crypto for the double back. Or someone who claims that he will give you more benefits through private keys. If you’re tired of clicking on all the links that prompt for either a password or a key, it’s always important to check the security and certificates of your websites and keep in mind that any unknown emails will be sent to you. Avoid clicking on the link.

Backup private keys

It is best to back up your wallet as early as possible, and you should do this every time. With regular backups, you will also be able to recover your cryptocurrencies in the event of a failure on your computer. You can also keep your keys safe on the hard disk or USB place, as well as store the backup which is considered a very extra measure of security. A password has to be set to make the backup secure and strong so that you will also be able to easily ensure that it does not have to be compromised.

Make small transactions

You have to make sure whether the exchange you are using will be completely safe for your coins. Before using whichever exchange, you use, find out if it works properly and how you can enter your data correctly. In this, you should do small transactions. The exchange prevents transactions you make with the wrong address, something permanent, which will be difficult to undo.

Strong passwords and multi-factor authentication

When it comes to keeping the wallet secure, you need to use the two-factor authentication method, which will be very important when you think about how you can keep it safe and sound. You can reduce the chances of fraud by using multiple signatures or multiple keys with authorization to initiate transactions with it. In this, you will need several approvals before initiating the transaction, which reduces the chances of your coins being stolen and hacked.