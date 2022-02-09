Solana Casinos: Top Casinos Where You Can Play With Solana

Solana claims to be the fastest blockchain in the world, which has allowed it to quickly become one of the fastest-growing options available in the crypto world. Its toke, SOL, has seen an incredible boost in value since it was released, reaching a total increase of 10.000% in 2021.

Some financial institutions claim Solana might dethrone Ethereum, which genuinely showcases how robust this blockchain is. But when it comes to online gambling, is Solana a viable option?

We researched the online casinos that accept SOL as a payment method, and below will give you an overview of what you can expect from Solana gambling and which are the best Solana casinos.

Website Safety Reputation Promotions 🏆 BC.Game Holds a gambling license from Curaçao. Received a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Players can use 2-factor authentication. 4.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. 76% of reviewers indicate the casino is “Excellent” or “Great”. 👉 Up to 1 BTC with the Wheel of Fortune.

Other promotions include tasks, achievements, and lucky prizes. Stake Received a license from the gambling authority of Curaçao. This casino also holds a Crypto Gambling Foundation seal. Ranks a bit lower than BG.Game on Trustpilot, but has 72% of reviews stating it’s “Excellent”. Weekly giveaway on Saturdays of $50,000 up to $150,000 in BTC . Offers an interesting VIP program. Cloudbet This casino holds two gambling licenses, one from Curaçao and the other from Montenegro. It also has a strong focus on responsible gambling. Cloudbet has received positive feedback from users, especially regarding withdrawal speed. 100% up to 5 BTC . Other promotions include Mega Match Mondays, Turbo Thursday, and Zero-Margin Sports Bets.

How the Solana Casinos were evaluated

Our goal with the list of the best Solana casinos is to provide our readers with reliable and comprehensive information about their benefits and shortcomings. We considered five main evaluation criteria.

Safety & Security: the casinos we selected offer a high degree of safety to their players regarding responsible gaming, the safety of transactions, and personal and banking data protection. Having received an online gambling license from a regulatory entity was a compulsory characteristic to make it to this list.

Variety of Games: the primary purpose of an online casino is to provide an entertaining experience to the players. Due to this, the number and type of games available were one of our primary concerns. We also preferred casinos who offer Provably Fair games and have their own game studios.

Device Compatibility: nowadays, most players enjoy gaming on the go. As such, casinos developed in a responsive manner and who can operate smoothly on both desktops and mobile devices were given preference. Our team also playtested the different casinos on smartphones to ensure the quality of the user experience in small devices.

Customer Service: as with any service provider, the quality of the customer service is one of the main concerns for our readers. The availability of support agents through different means of communication has a high degree of importance, as well as the answering times. We also gave preference to casinos that have Help Guides and FAQ sections.

Banking Options: lastly, the Solana casinos on this list accept a wide range of payment methods, including cryptocurrencies. We considered the transaction times, fees, and ease of deposit and withdrawal for each available payment method, as well as the security offered by each option.

Best Casino for Solana Gambling – Reviews

BC.Game – Best Casino For Solana Gambling 🔥

BC.Game is one of the most innovative crypto casinos in the industry. It was launched 5 years ago, and since then established itself as a front runner when it comes to high-quality games and interesting promotions.

This licensed casino counts over 2,000 games. About two dozen of their games are originals and Provably Fair. Players can take advantage of a wide selection of slots from renowned providers but also a good amount of table games. Other popular options include Plinko and Crash.

When it comes to security, BC.Game counts with a license from a regulatory authority and has received the Crypto Gambling Foundation seal of approval. Moreover, players can easily access BeGambleAware, from which they can get help and information on responsible gambling. This casino also offers a 2-factor authentication system to ensure your account is safe.

The casino has a sleek look with modern graphics and very high loading speeds. One particular advantage of BC.Game is that it offers an excellent user experience both on a computer and smaller devices. Likewise, the navigation is outstanding in both options.

BC.Game also takes the lead in payment methods, offering one of the longest lists of accepted altcoins in the industry. Players can choose from 25 cryptocurrencies to deposit and withdraw, with Solana being one of the options. It’s also possible to convert altcoins within the casino, as it has its own exchange.

Lastly, the customer support team at BC.Game is available via live chat, Telegram, email, and Skype. Players can also take advantage of a detailed FAQ section as well as through the company’s social media presence.

Overall, BC.Game checks all the boxes and stands out from the competition due to its impressive quality, security, and innovation.

Quick Facts

Launched 2017 Welcome Bonus Spin the wheel to win up to 1BTC Number of Games 2,000 + License Curaçao Gaming Control Board Cryptocurrencies accepted 25

Alternatives to BC.Game – Crypto Gambling

Although for the time being BC.Game is the only top-notch casino that accepts Solana, there are plenty of other options that use cryptocurrencies as payment methods. In this section, we’ll introduce you to two top contenders that also met our selection requirements.

Stake – Best Casino With Original Games

Closely following BC.Game in terms of quality is Stake. This online casino outshines its competitors when it comes to original games, but also in numerous other aspects.

Stake offers over 2,000 slot machines and 15 original games that are provably fair and have a low house edge. Moreover, players can also encounter harder to find games on this platform, including limbo, mines, and plinko. Players who enjoy sports bets can also take advantage of Stake’s sportsbook.

Security-wise, Stake casino is not only licensed by the government of Curaçao and has received a seal of approval from the Crypto Gambling Foundation.

For payment methods, Stake players can select from a list of eight cryptocurrencies. Sadly, Solana is still not on this list, but many users have requested that Stake add it to the accepted payment methods.

The customer support team is very quick to answer any questions and is available via online chat and on the casino’s forum. Stake is a platform where players can interact, share ideas, and make suggestions to the casino itself.

Stake brings together a mix of online gambling and social network engagement, which is definitely a change we like to see in the industry.

Quick Facts

Launched 2017 Welcome Bonus Weekly giveaway of $5,000 Number of Games 2,000 + License Curaçao Gaming Control Board Cryptocurrencies accepted 8

Cloudbet – Best User Experience In Small Devices

Another excellent option for crypto gambling lovers is Cloudbet. This is one of the longest-standing crypto casinos in the industry, and its success happened due to the platform’s excellent usability and game offer.

Just like it happens with most online casinos, Cloudbet offers a long selection of slots, including almost fifty options with jackpots. Moreover, it has one of the best selection of table games in the market, with nearly 100 titles of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Cloudbet also takes good care of its players’ security, by following all the strict requirements of the regulatory agencies that licensed it, but also by partnering with BeGambleAware to ensure its players have access to all the tools they need when it comes to responsible gaming.

With 11 cryptocurrencies accepted, Cloudbet also surprises by allowing deposits and withdrawals in fiat money (USD, CAD, EUR), which isn’t a common feat within the crypto gambling world.

Another aspect in which Cloudbet excels is customer support, which is quick to answer any queries professionally and effectively. The support team is available via live chat, email, and social media profiles.

To conclude, Cloudbet has almost 10 years of experience in the crypto gambling world and shows no signs of slowing down its competitiveness among newer casinos.

Quick Facts

Launched 2013 Welcome Bonus 100% matched deposit bonus up to 5 Bitcoin Number of Games 1,200 + License Curaçao Gaming Control Board & E-Gambling Montenegro Cryptocurrencies accepted 11

Benefits of Solana Gambling

There are plenty of advantages offered by gambling with Solana:

It’s one of the fastest options in the market when it comes to the speed of transactions.

Its fees tend to be lower than other competitors.

SOL uses a Proof of History (PoH) which makes it less resource-intensive than other tokens and, therefore, more environmentally friendly.

It’s reliable, safe, and easily available on exchange platforms.

FAQ

Are there a lot of crypto casinos accepting Solana (SOL)?

Unfortunately, for the time being, SOL isn’t widely accepted in online casinos. Hopefully, this will change in the near future as crypto casinos often add new coins to their payment method options.

Can I play Solana poker?

Yes, BC.Game accepts payments made with Solana and has numerous options of poker available. There are a total of 26 poker titles on this online casino.

Does the Solana price affect my winnings?

When Solana is at an all-time high, the value of your winnings will also increase. For instance, if you win 1 SOL at an online casino and the value of Solana increases overnight, you’ll have more money. The same happens when SOL decreases in value.