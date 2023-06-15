Smart Lighting Solutions: What Is Lighting as a Service?

Lighting plays a crucial role in everyone’s daily lives. It provides safety and comfort as well as enhances productivity in different settings. However, traditional lighting systems can be unnecessarily energy-intensive, costly, and difficult to maintain.

In the past few years, a new lighting solution has offered a sustainable and cost-effective alternative. This is called Lighting as a Service (LaaS). This innovative approach shifts the paradigm by providing lighting infrastructure, installation, maintenance, and upgrades as a subscription-based service.

In this article, you’ll explore the benefits of Lighting as a Service for residential and commercial establishments, its applications, and its potential impact on energy efficiency and sustainability. Read on to learn more!

What is lighting as a service?

Lighting as a Service is a contract between a lighting provider and a customer. The lighting provider manages the installation and maintenance of lighting systems for the client. Aside from that, the lighting provider plans and designs the entire installation process to optimize and upgrade the lighting system whenever necessary. With this, customers can overcome the risk of losing money when upgrading the system.

In case you don’t know, upgrading lighting systems can be expensive. This is especially true for vast spaces. That’s why LaaS is becoming so popular nowadays, spreading the cost of installing highly efficient lighting throughout the contract.

Once the upgrades have been installed, the lighting provider ensures timely maintenance. And if necessary, they might upgrade your lighting system again someday. Furthermore, some companies may offer recycling and disposal services based on your terms.

Once the contract ends, the customer may keep the lighting system and continue reaping its benefits at no extra cost. The lighting provider guarantees financial savings resulting from reduced energy expenditure.

What are the benefits of lighting as a service?

Advancements in LED (light-emitting diode) technology are one of the few reasons why residential and commercial establishments want to explore them. It’s no new news that such technologies can minimize costs and improve energy efficiency.

These days, renting lighting systems are becoming increasingly enticing instead of breaking the bank just to buy them. The money you can save from being energy-efficient can be used to cover the monthly expenses that come with it.

Consequently, subscribing to a LaaS service results in free upgrades of your lighting systems, including sensors, fixtures, and timers. Take a look at the benefits of LaaS and see why you should consider it:

Energy Efficiency

LaaS leverages energy-efficient LED technology and smart controls to reduce energy consumption significantly. LED lights consume up to 75% less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, leading to substantial energy savings. Furthermore, smart controls enable the customization of lighting levels based on occupancy and daylight availability, further optimizing energy usage.

Cost Savings

When you subscribe to LaaS, you can avoid upfront capital expenditures associated with purchasing and installing lighting infrastructure. Instead, you need to pay a fixed monthly or yearly fee, which covers installation, maintenance, and upgrades. This allows you to allocate your budget to core activities while benefiting from immediate cost savings on energy bills.

Maintenance And Upgrades

The lighting service provider takes responsibility for regular maintenance and upgrades, ensuring that the lighting system remains efficient and up to date. This eliminates the burden of maintenance tasks and ensures that the lighting infrastructure always operates at its best, minimizing downtime and disruptions.

Flexibility And Scalability

LaaS offers flexibility and scalability, allowing you to adapt its lighting needs as required. Whether it’s expanding the lighting system, adjusting lighting levels, or incorporating new smart features, the service provider can accommodate these changes seamlessly. This flexibility is especially beneficial for businesses with evolving lighting requirements or seasonal variations in demand.

Sustainability

LaaS promotes sustainability by integrating energy-efficient LED lighting, smart controls, and sensors. The reduced energy consumption helps lower greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change. Additionally, as the lighting service provider manages the life cycle of the lighting infrastructure, they can ensure responsible disposal and recycling of materials, reducing waste and environmental impact.

Impact of LaaS on energy efficiency and sustainability

LaaS has a significant impact on energy efficiency and sustainability. Explore how LaaS contributes to these crucial aspects:

Carbon Footprint

By promoting energy efficiency, LaaS contributes to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helps combat climate change. The energy savings achieved through LED lighting and smart controls result in a reduced carbon footprint. As LED lights consume less electricity, power plants produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions associated with energy generation.

Sustainable Materials And Lifecycle Management

LaaS providers take responsibility for the entire lifecycle of the lighting infrastructure, including installation, maintenance, and disposal. This ensures proper management of materials and reduces waste. When upgrading or replacing lighting fixtures, LaaS providers often recycle or responsibly dispose of old components, minimizing environmental impact.

Resource Optimization

LaaS incorporates intelligent lighting controls that enable precise management of lighting levels based on specific needs. This efficient resource allocation reduces energy waste by preventing over-illumination and unnecessary energy consumption. LaaS also allows for customizing lighting schedules and levels, optimizing energy usage during peak and off-peak hours.

Cash Incentivization

LaaS models often include performance contracts where the service provider guarantees energy savings. In such cases, if the expected energy savings aren’t achieved, the provider is responsible for covering the difference. This incentivizes providers to implement energy-efficient technologies and ensure the lighting system operates at peak efficiency, benefiting both the customer and the environment.

Education And Awareness

LaaS providers often offer energy monitoring and reporting features, allowing customers to track and analyze their energy usage. This data empowers businesses to identify areas for improvement and make informed decisions regarding energy efficiency. Additionally, LaaS models raise awareness about sustainable lighting practices and encourage businesses to prioritize energy-efficient solutions.

Final Words

LaaS presents a compelling proposition for businesses and organizations seeking sustainable, cost-effective lighting solutions. By shifting from ownership to a subscription-based model, companies can benefit from energy-efficient lighting, reduced costs, hassle-free maintenance, and scalability. Moreover, LaaS contributes to sustainability by significantly reducing energy consumption and promoting responsible waste management.

As the world continues to prioritize energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, the adoption of LaaS is poised to increase. By embracing this approach, businesses can illuminate their spaces while contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.