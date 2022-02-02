As of now, the world of internet is flooded with bingo sites. The reason is undoubtedly the spike in the popularity of Bingo. A game that was once played at dedicated rooms or church halls has now become a mainstream offering at online gaming sites.

No matter how abundant the bingo sites become, the question of legitimacy and reliability always remains. And to help players like you out of the jam comes Smart Bingo Guide.

Today, we’re going to learn why Smart Bingo Guide is your ultimate bingo destination. Why? To find the top bingo sites, bingo offers, and everything bingo you can think of.

What Does Smart Bingo Guide Bring to the Table?

The idea of the venture came from a profound love for Bingo. The individuals working round the clock on this platform work relentlessly to bring the best value for your time and money. Smart Bingo Guide is not just another website on the internet. It’s a safe space for all bingo lovers alike.

On the very homepage of the website, you’ll find the top bingo sites listed for your convenience. Now, these brands have not been picked at random. The editorial team has played at those sites for real money to evaluate the features.

One of our biggest areas of pride is how inclusive and accurate our evaluations are. It’s primarily because we don’t follow other reviewers’ footsteps. Rather, what you see on the website are original creations, a sense of judgment that only comes from experience.

You not only find the brand names at Smart Bingo Guide but you also get an overview of their services. Parameters like their minimum deposit requirements, the itinerary of services, and promotions are also added.

Are you interested in how the team evaluates the information? Do you want a sneak peek into the workflow of the Smart Bingo Guide team?

How the Brands are Selected at Smart Bingo Guide?

Choosing a bingo guide is not as easy as you may think. Well, not for everyone. Most players use platforms like ours to find the best sites. That’s why it’s extremely hard on the professionals who actually have to do the research.

Here’s what the process looks like in general.

The License is Verified

This is a tiny but extremely important step. No bingo site without a license can enter the world of Smart Bingo Guide. Period. Over the years, the iGaming license standards have evolved quite a lot and now it’s foolish to even try to play at an unlicensed bingo site.

Bingo sites, in general, list the licensing information on the footer section of their websites. Some might mention it in the T&C instead of the footer. There’s no regulation keeping the bingo sites from declaring the license anywhere they want.

The challenge is not to find them but to verify them. At Smart Bingo Guide, we don’t like to take anything for words. If you claim something, you have to prove it.

So, every time the members of the editorial team come across a license, they verify it directly from the regulator’s websites. Whether it’s UKGC, MGA, Antillephone, Curacao eGaming, or Kahnawake license, each of them is verifiable.

The Payment Methods Evaluated

Many may think of jumping to the game section right after the license is validated. But not us. Games are certainly important but we need to make sure you have the means to play them. Yes, we’re referring to the payment methods.

To play bingo for real money anywhere in the world, you first need to fund your account. If the bingo site you’re registered to doesn’t offer a payment method you have access to, what’s the point? You won’t be able to play there anyway.

So, every single entry you see on the Smart Bingo Guide platform offers the appropriate payment methods for the selected geo. Yes, we don’t list payment methods by adding them in bulk. We believe in the finesse of sorting the methods according to the geo.

Website Security Ensured

After the payment methods have been sorted, Smart Bingo Guide will still not recommend the operator to you. Because what if some 3rd party tries to intercept your payments? That’s where website security comes into play.

The bare minimum we try to maintain is SSL 128-bit encryption. If a bingo site offers a higher level of encryption, it’s all that better for the players. Features like PCI certification, DSS certification, etc. also add a lot of value to the site.

The Game Section Combed

Finally, what you’ve been looking for. Smart Bingo Guide is all about designing a 360-degree experience for you rather than recommending just bingo games. That’s why a lot of the operators you see listed are full-fledged online casinos.

As of now, Bingo is an integral part of mainstream iGaming entertainment. So, don’t be alarmed when you see online casinos listed. Just about any online casino doesn’t make the list. Only the ones with the most inclusive collection of Bingo games with good RTP ratings make it.

Smart Bingo Guide is One-Stop Bingo Solution

If you’re wondering what else Smart Bingo Guide can bring to the table, you’re in for a surprise. You not only find the best bingo sites in your locality but also learn about the bingo rules, the minimum deposit bingo sites, UK bingo sites, different payment guides, and whatnot!

The bottom line is, it’s not just a review website. It’s not just a listicle. It’s not just a promotions guide. Rather, Smart Bingo Guide is a platform that works for the betterment of bingo lovers. If you’re one of them, you’re warmly welcomed into the community.

Final Words

Smart Bingo Guide is something you can’t get enough of. Once you get the hang of how the editorial team works, it’ll ruin every other bingo review site for you. You’ll become a master of your own craft because we not only provide information, we provide excellence.